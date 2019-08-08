Launch of 'better than building code' new housing subdivision

New homes to include inexpensive measures to reduce the risk of damage from extreme wind

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - St. Thomas, Ontario-based Doug Tarry Homes and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) invite members of the media to attend a launch ceremony for a new housing project that will include features to reduce the risk of damage from extreme wind that go beyond the minimum required by the Ontario building code.

Where: Lot #42 Ambrosia, Harvest Run Subdivision, St. Thomas, Ontario

When: Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 am EST

Doug Tarry Homes Director of Marketing Doug Tarry, representatives from ICLR, the Mayor of St. Thomas his Worship Joe Preston, and the Honourable Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London will be on hand to for the project launch. Doug Tarry and representatives from ICLR will be available to answer technical questions concerning the features that will be included in the homes.

About the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Established in 1998 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, ICLR is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. ICLR is a centre of excellence for disaster loss prevention research and education. ICLR's research staff is internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for ICLR's work to build communities more resilient to disasters.

About Doug Tarry Ltd.

Doug Tarry Homes has been committed to our customers in St. Thomas and the surrounding areas since 1954. In that time, we've learned a great deal about home building. Our achievements are the culmination of a legacy passed on to us by our father Doug Tarry Sr. From the time our company founder envisioned his first blueprint, Doug Tarry Sr. lived his dream of designing and building homes of superior quality and craftsmanship for the families of St. Thomas and surrounding area. It goes without saying, design integrity, construction quality, energy efficiency and the customer experience are of the utmost importance to Doug Tarry Homes. Today, we continue to build upon our father's blueprint for success, one family at a time.

For further information: Media contact: Dan Sandink, Director of Research, ICLR, tel. 416-364-8677, ext. 3216, cell 905-239-0544, dsandink@iclr.org

