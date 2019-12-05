Launch of Bay Street Bull's BSB TV Inspires with Canadian Celebrities Including Tessa Virtue, Simu Liu, and Steve Nash

"BSB TV is the next step in elevating Bay Street Bull to its rightful place as the best business lifestyle media brand in the country," says publisher, David King. "My team and I couldn't be happier to share incredible Canadian stories with our esteemed professional lifestyle audience."

"Canadians are hungry for stories that reflect the leaders in their communities. BSB TV is the next step in our evolution as a media company where we will be able to continue showcasing the diverse spectrum of talent across Canada," says Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung.

SHE MEANS BUSINESS

From a prosthetic fashion designer to a fin-tech founder, this series produced in partnership with Facebook Canada highlights eight Canadian female entrepreneurs and their journey to success.

THE TAKEAWAY

A thought leadership series presented by Nobis, inspiring leaders like Steve Nash, actor Simu Liu, Olympian Tessa Virtue, and astronaut Chris Hadfield share personal stories and advice on leadership.

BITE WITH THE BULL

From the elegant dining room of LOUIX LOUIS at The St. Regis Toronto to the urban contemporary fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine found at Chotto Matte, this food series offers a look into Canada's top restaurants to toast to success.

ABOUT BAY STREET BULL

Based in Toronto, Bay Street Bull is a niche luxury lifestyle media brand published and distributed by Rathnelly Media Inc. With print, digital, video, and event touchpoints, Bay Street Bull engages its audience with a focus on entrepreneurship, success, and leadership for Canada's most affluent and influential audience. Rathnelly Media Inc. also publishes GLORY, a fresh take on Canadian sports culture. Distribution partners for both titles include The Globe & Mail, Air Canada and luxury hotels like The St. Regis Toronto and Fairmont Royal York.

