Launch of an online store to help entrepreneurs cope with cancer

After nearly four years on the battlefield herself, she managed to beat breast cancer while retaining control of her company. "I thought I had a concrete strategic plan, but I was wrong. I had forgotten one essential element: the disease," confides the entrepreneur, author and speaker, who had to show resilience and learn two essential things: to think about herself and to delegate.

To make life easier for entrepreneurs, she wants to equip them to deal with the setbacks of entrepreneurial life and put in place habits that promote their well-being.

The site includes the book Cancer Sucks…, in which Ms. Constantineau recounts her struggle with the disease while running her business, during COVID-19, as well as conferences and workshops on entrepreneurial resilience and the patient-entrepreneur.

It also has a gift store offering items to raise awareness of breast cancer and gifts for women fighting the biggest battle of their lives, including :

Handcrafted candles scented with essential oil with a light smell of roses;

Handcrafted lava bracelet;

Items (shawl, chemo scarf, teacup...) to create a comforting environment during treatment.

In addition, a collection of leggings, t-shirts, sneakers and backpacks will feature three characters who have fought cancer: Nathalie, Martine and Christiane. A gentle reminder to take care of your health and perform regular breast self-examinations, as one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

A generous, eco-responsible online store

For every item sold, 10% of sales will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Fondation québécoise du Cancer. What's more, our clothing is made from eco-friendly fabrics and produced on demand to avoid overproduction.

A few statistics

On businesses (Statistics Canada data, 2021)

Small businesses account for over 97% of all businesses in Canada .

account for over of all businesses in . There are over 1.2 million small businesses in Canada .

Around 77% of small businesses have fewer than 10 employees .

have . Women own approximately 15.6% of small businesses in Canada .

On cancer (2023 data, Canadian Cancer Society)

Cancer is the leading cause of death (26.4%) in Canada .

is the (26.4%) in . 2 out of 5 Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetime.

will develop cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer accounts for 25% of all new cases of cancer in women.

About Christiane Constantineau

Seasoned CFO.

Passionate about finance and business growth.

Resilient patient-entrepreneur.

Breast cancer survivor.

Author and speaker.

These are all ways of describing Christiane Constantineau.

With the book Cancer Sucks…, she offers strategies and tools to help entrepreneurs continue to run their businesses and maintain their balance as they face the disease. An encouraging, inspiring and... practical story!

In her blog Patient-Entrepreneur and Business Management, she tackles two subjects that are too often avoided: finances and illness.

