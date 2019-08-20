Launch of a K4 Curriculum: by and for First Nations!

ODANAK, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) is launching its K4 curriculum today as part of its Preschool committee gathering. This program is the result of four years of hard work by and for teachers in First Nations communities and takes into account the reality and needs of the children in these communities. Through cooperation and mutual support among preschool teachers, education advisors and elders, First Nations have taken another step towards complete control of their education.

The curriculum will be implemented in all 22 FNEC-member communities this coming September. Children will be introduced to First Nations literature, and will be given the opportunity to further their traditional knowledge and develop a strong sense of identity and respect for their own unique values such as culture and promotion of community initiatives.

The program is divided into five areas of development including emotional, social and language, and focusses on building a sense of identity among students. In keeping with the goal of creating a curriculum that reflects First Nations and meets their needs, a forest kindergarten program is also one of the proposed initiatives.

The First Nations Education Council is very proud of the work that has been accomplished and the outcome:

"Our work on designing the curriculum these last four years was guided by what we consider academic success to be for our children. The program offers all students conditions for success right from the start of preschool and promotes a smooth home-school transition." - Annie Gros-Louis , FNEC Educational Services Director.

, FNEC Educational Services Director. "The K4 curriculum conveys the importance of early intervention―a priority shared by our administrators, community schools, and network of partners." - Denis Gros Louis , FNEC Director General.

About the First Nations Education Council

The FNEC, representing 22 First Nations communities in Quebec, has been working for over 30 years to fulfill the right of First Nations to have complete authority over their education through the implementation of a school system with adequate resources, and that is developed and managed according to their cultures and values. Further information is available at www.cepn-fnec.com.

