LAUFT SECURES FIRST INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO INNOVATE THE FUTURE OF WORKSPACES

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - LAUFT Flexible Workspace (MYLAUFT Inc.) ("LAUFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the support of its first institutional investor in BKR Capital ("BKR Capital"). BKR Capital's investment is a critical first step to increasing LAUFT's exposure to both venture capital and other institutional investments, as the technology startup sets out to power the world's largest network of on-demand space, providing people with the freedom to work from anywhere.

LAUFT, which was cofounded by Jamaican-Canadians Graham Wong and Dean Hanisch, currently has 6 locations around the GTA and recently secured a government contract for a Full Service Workplace Solution that will expand its presence to the national capital area ( read about it here ).

"We are very excited to invest in an innovative model within the proptech space that is filling a pressing need from governments, corporations, institutions, and small businesses. In this new era where hybrid-work is here to stay, LAUFT is offering flexible alternatives to long commutes by providing spaces for collaboration and productive work that are located closer to home." said Isaac Olowolafe, general partner at BKR Capital.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a dynamic funding group in BKR Capital. We have been impressed by their understanding of the business model from the start and their innate support of our goal to be a global brand in the flexible workspace market. Their support of our vision is a testament to their understanding of how much the very way people will be working in the future has shifted," said Graham Wong, CEO at LAUFT "We are very excited to have them along for this journey."

About BKR Capital

BKR Capital is a VC firm bridging the financing gap by investing in highly promising black founders in the technology space. Intentional about its investment strategy, BKR looks to partner only where it can add value, with hard-working and visionary entrepreneurs.

Learn more about BKR Capital .

About LAUFT

LAUFT ("MYLAUFT Inc.) is a network of conveniently located spaces activated through an on-demand mobile experience designed for people with the flexibility to work from anywhere. LAUFT continues to grow its network of on-demand workspaces and will expand its market penetration into a broader range of venues through partnerships across a wide range of verticals. For additional information about LAUFT, please visit our website at www.lauft.work .

For further information: LAUFT ("MYLAUFT Inc.") Contact: Graham Wong, CEO, (289) 919-9976, [email protected]