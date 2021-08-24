Latium Technologies launches "Ingenious E-Sense™" solving the impossible for mining companies

NISKU, AB, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Industrial IoT solutions provider Latium Technologies is excited to launch the Ingenious line of IoT technologies, first introducing the groundbreaking E-Sense™ device.

The Ingenious E-Sense™ is a non-invasive IoT sensor that provides mining companies with a better way to monitor networks of high-voltage cables for damage or faults. To date, this challenge has been a completely manual process.

"Currently, there is no solution to identify damaged segments and each cable must be checked individually," said a leading member of the Asset Health team for a major Canadian mining company. "Identifying cables is a time consuming and manually intensive process."

E-Sense™ allows maintenance teams to immediately identify and replace damaged cables, reducing costly downtime and eliminating manual processes.

"The idea for the E-Sense™ came from being told, 'It can't be done'," said Latium co-founder and president Tony Pecorilli. "Our mission has always been to push the boundaries on what people think is impossible."

The Ingenious E-Sense™ integrates directly into Latium Technologies' industry-leading Job Site Insights® suite of applications.

"The launch of the Ingenious sensor line is a major step for us," said Latium Technologies CEO Mark Bryant. "This enables us to provide truly end-to-end digital transformation solutions to our clients that save time, improve safety, and enhance operational efficiency."

Learn more about the Ingenious E-Sense product here: https://cemex.latiumtech.com/p/1

Latium's JSI® technology is already used by several clients in the industrial sector, including Trans Mountain, TC Energy, and Enbridge.

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium has quickly become a go-to IoT solutions provider for Heavy Industry in Canada. Working with multibillion-dollar companies like Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our advanced analytics platform. Learn more at latiumtech.com.

SOURCE Latium Technologies

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Buchanan Hunter, Latium Technologies, (780) 955-1088, [email protected]