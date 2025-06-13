Latin Star Soleil & Vivalivetv Join the Kingdom of Kush 32nd Anniversary Gala: A Historic Night of Unity and Culture

The Kingdom of Kush Celebrates 32 Years of Rebirth, Sovereignty & Global Vision

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- On Friday, June 13, 2025, the Kingdom of Kush will host its 32nd Anniversary Gala & Awards Ceremony at 630 Second Avenue, New York, NY, in a landmark event spotlighting the rebirth of one of the world's most storied civilizations. Under the visionary leadership of HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, Mansa Suliman Al Kushi, this high-profile gathering of royalty,diplomats, global thinkers, investors, and cultural stewards will celebrate the Kingdom's achievements and future ambitions.

A Nation Reborn in Modern Times

Inspired by the legacy of the ancient Kushite empire, the Kingdom of Kush has reemerged in Bir Tawil, an unclaimed land between Egypt and Sudan. The nation's mission is bold: to become a digitally enabled, sovereign homeland rooted in African heritage and driven by global innovation.

With a constitution in place, diplomatic outreach underway, and sustainable economic development projects already in motion, the Kingdom of Kush is more than a revival—it is a unified rebuilding of history. Rooted in ancestral legacy and driven by modern vision, this movement is a return to sovereignty, identity, and collective power. Kush existed. It flourished. It was lost. And now, through global unity and purpose, it rises once more.

"We are not reviving history—we are writing the future," said HIS EXCELLENCY, Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe. "Our mission is to unite tradition and technology, and build a beacon of Pan-African prosperity and global cooperation.

The Kingdom of Kush is proud to announce the appearance and performance of international Latin sensation Soleil at its 32nd Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony, taking place June 13, 2025, in New York City. Known for her electrifying stage presence and global fusion sound, Soleil brings not only her artistry but a powerful symbol of cultural unity to this historic celebration.

Her performance marks a bridge between diasporas, reminding us that the rebuilding of Kush is not just an African movement—it is a global call for solidarity, identity, and collective legacy. In a night filled with royalty, cultural restoration, and the coronation of Queen Mothers, Soleil's appearance underscores the Kingdom's vision: a future where music, history, and people converge in harmony.

"As a Latina, it's an honor to be part of something that transcends borders," Soleil shared. "The mission of the Kingdom of Kush is deeply connected to all of us who carry heritage, pride, and a desire to see our communities thrive."

The 32nd Anniversary Gala will be streamed exclusively via VivaLiveTV channel 1 and on the kingdom of kush Channel 7, allowing a global audience to witness the rebirth of a nation—and the unity that powers it.

Gala Highlights & Visionary Programming

The gala's Run of Show includes keynote speeches from Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely, Esther Anato-Dumelo, Queen Mother Dr. Pam Fomunung, and Queen Mother Dr. Latonja Eppinger, as well as a presentation by HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS. Tanvir Ullah on the nation's smart city development plan.

Featured moments include:

The Royal Court Coronation Ceremony bestowing official titles

bestowing official titles Book signing for Countrypreneur by HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS. Mansa Suliman Al Kushi

for by HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS. An awards ceremony honoring cultural and civic leaders

honoring cultural and civic leaders A live performance by international recording artist Latin Star Soleil

by international recording artist An auction supporting Kush ' s infrastructure, education, and sustainability initiatives

supporting Kush s infrastructure, education, and sustainability initiatives Live global broadcast powered by VivaLive TV

Innovation with Purpose: Citizenship, Finance & Sovereignty

The Kingdom's offerings go far beyond ceremonial pageantry. New initiatives include:

Dual-Sided DUO Card : Combines identification and banking (via Visa, mobile wallet, or Kush credit) with embedded verification technology

: Combines identification and banking (via Visa, mobile wallet, or Kush credit) with embedded verification technology E-Residency & E-Citizenship Programs : Allowing global citizens to invest in and participate in Kush ' s digital-first infrastructure

: Allowing global citizens to invest in and participate in Kush s digital-first infrastructure Founding Citizenship Opportunities : With limited-edition Kushite passports

: With limited-edition Kushite passports Smart City Vision: Plans for a fully integrated cityscape grounded in renewable energy, heritage architecture, and educational innovation

Why It Matters Now

This is a rare moment in global history—a chance to witness the birth of a new sovereign nation built on values of unity, sustainability, and Pan-African pride. The Kingdom of Kush is one of the only modern nations to emerge from an ancient cultural identity and position itself as a digital-first economy ready for global participation.

As the world grapples with displacement, digital governance, and climate realities, Kush offers a model rooted in heritage, but designed for tomorrow.

"In our past lies the blueprint for our future."

— Ancient Kushite Proverb

Global Press and Media Invitation

This gala marks a key moment for diplomatic, cultural, and business media outlets to engage directly with a new sovereign voice in Africa. Opportunities include:

Interviews with Kush leadership and Queen Mothers

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and red carpet access

Editorial features on digital sovereignty, dual citizenship, and cultural diplomacy

Press passes and one-on-one interview scheduling are available upon request.

For media inquiries, credentialing, or interview opportunities

