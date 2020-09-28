Latest Research on How the Pandemic Changed the Canadian Gambling Industry

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- New research of Canadian gamblers shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the local gambling industry. CasinosHunter.com, an independent online casino reviewing platform for gamblers, reveals the new challenges that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, as well as the possibilities now available to local gamblers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the entertainment industry, including offline and online gambling, and sometimes in unexpected ways. The research shows how offline gambling houses were impacted, what the new gambling trends are among regular Canadian gamblers, and whether the benefits of new possibilities cover the risks of the new challenges.

Changes in Canadian Gambling Trends

Gambling is hugely popular in Canada. Data indicates that 60% of locals participate in gambling on a regular basis, spending on average $100 per month on games. Overall, the industry generates significant income - $31 billion to be exact - paying up to 15% in taxes. However, the pandemic has changed this significantly.

Land-based gambling houses had to meet new requirements in order to stay open or close their business altogether. Research by Casinos Hunter explains what new rules casinos now have to adhere to if they would like to open.

On the other hand, those gamblers who decided to give preference to online casinos for the sake of staying at home face problems as well, and new studies already show the impact of the lockdown in combination with gambling habits. The problems include increased compulsive gambling, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Canada is attempting to manage a whole new wave of the mental health issues its citizens face as a result of the lockdown. Online gambling goes hand in hand with these issues, being both a means of distraction from anxiety and a way to aggravate the already existing mental health issues. People's patterns of gambling have changed as a result of the lockdown, so both industries - the public health service and the gambling industry - are only beginning to get insights into the new realities.

While gambling may be addictive, the risks of the pandemic show that gambling at online casinos is safer for regular gamblers than looking for entertainment at land-based gambling houses.

For more information, visit https://casinoshunter.com/canadian-gambling-industry-research/.

Contacts

Mike Hunter

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://casinoshunter.com/

SOURCE CasinosHunter.com