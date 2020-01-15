Last Woman Standing - Monique Mardinian's Encore Travel Announces Rebrand

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Encore Travel Inc., the last independently owned business travel firm in Canada, along with its sister company, Zii Travel Technologies, are announcing an exciting rebrand. Encore is a premier corporate travel partner, tailoring customized solutions for leading organizations the world over for more than thirty years. In an industry where all local competition has sold out to foreign interests, Founder and CEO Monique Mardinian is differentiating herself by committing to the future, by investing in innovation and a long-term succession plan. In 2018, Mardinian created Zii, a travel technology company offering a unique SaaS-model platform and a first-to-market gamified compliance solution. The 2020 rebrand for both Encore and Zii comprises entirely new logos, websites, slogans, and design elements.

Monique Mardinian talks about leadership at the brand launch party (CNW Group/Encore Travel Inc.)

On the subject of the rebranding, Mardinian said: "Encore has been with me for most of my life. I've watched it change and grow, and this rebrand is the next stage in that growth. B-to-B companies can be so cold and impersonal. Our new colours are bright and inviting, and our logo wraps around you, the same way we protect and care for our travellers. Encore has always been different."

The primary aims of this rebranding effort for both companies are as follows:

To better reflect Encore and Zii's emphasis on innovation, namely through the development and use of travel technology.

To refresh the brand image of both Zii and Encore, to better appeal to their respective target markets.

About Encore Travel Inc.: Founded in 1987, Encore adopted a unique data-driven approach to corporate travel, serving clients ranging from NHL teams to retail giants. Encore continues to thrive by providing tailored, best-in-class service, and by investing in state-of-the-art technology such as Zii, a new platform poised to shake the corporate travel world with unheard-of innovations. Encore holds the coveted WeConnect WBE Certification and belongs to the Air Canada's Circle of Excellence. Visit www.encore.ca to learn why Encore is the most loved corporate travel partner in the world. Curious to see how Zii connects the dots? Check us out at www.zii.travel

SOURCE Encore Travel Inc.

For further information: Chris Ramoutar, 514-830-0253