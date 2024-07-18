Last Man Stands Canada: Revolutionizing Amateur Cricket with an Inclusive Approach

Bringing Cricket to All Corners of the Community

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Last Man Stands (LMS) league has taken Canada by storm since its inception in 2021. Over the past two years, the league has grown to include over 1,000 players. This league offers a unique global ecosystem with World Championships specifically designed for amateur cricketers. The league prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as its players' mental and physical health, with games completed in just two hours with designed jerseys, live-scoring, professional umpiring, and live-streaming.

T20 Cricket and Inclusivity in Last Man Stands Canada (CNW Group/Last Man Stands Canada)

Professor M. Emrul Hasan from the University of British Columbia introduced the LMS concept to Canada. The league aims to break barriers in cricket by allowing players to enjoy the game without the hassle of finding a club. Participants can play with friends, family, and colleagues in a recreational setting that focuses on well-being.

In 2023, LMS launched its University/College Cricket League, which was a resounding success. The number of teams doubled in 2024 with the new season from this July. Additionally, LMS has multiple leagues where anyone can play at any time.

LMS has partnered with significant organizations such as Sport for Life, PICS, ISU, and has garnered federal, provincial, and local government funding for permits, grounds, and administration. The league is dedicated to supporting equity-deserving groups, including newcomers to Canada and refugees, by providing low-cost opportunities to play cricket. Over the past two years, more than 200 players have benefited from this initiative.

LMS Canada is actively seeking donors, sponsors, supporters, and sub-franchises to help sustain and expand these opportunities, especially for the LMS Canadian University/College League, where many students are newcomers to Canada and cannot afford to play cricket.

"We initiated LMS to support equity-deserving groups in playing the game they love," said Hasan, President of LMS Canada. "We focus on the mental and physical health of amateur cricketers, the majority of whom are newcomers to Canada. With more support, we can continue to expand our reach and impact."



The LMS DEI Foundation is funded by prominent organizations such as viaSport BC, the City of Vancouver park board, the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Foundation, and numerous other partners. LMS Canada is also exploring investors and franchise opportunities all over Canada.

