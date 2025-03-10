Last Chance for Animals Investigation Exposes Suffering of Rats in Toxicology Lab

LCA uncovers harsh reality of toxicology tests on rats, calls for an end to animal testing

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 111 million rats and mice are estimated to be used in U.S. research labs each year, subjected to painful and inhumane experiments. A new undercover investigation by Last Chance for Animals (LCA) has exposed the disturbing abuse and suffering rats endure in a North American toxicology lab from cruel testing procedures.

An investigator who worked at the lab as a toxicology technician for 6 months, working primarily with rodents, documented rats being forced to ingest toxic substances, including household cleaners, pharmaceutical drugs, and cannabis. These substances were administered through methods like gavage (a tube inserted into their stomach), infusion, and inhalation. Despite visible signs of distress and injury, the experiments continued with no attempt to relieve their pain. At the end of the tests, rats were killed, often in carbon dioxide chambers, so their organs could be harvested for analysis.

"Our latest investigation reveals the horrific treatment of rats in laboratories, who are subjected to outdated and inhumane testing methods," said Chris DeRose, LCA's president and founder. "These animals are sentient beings, not mere 'research models.' They deserve better. It's time to end animal testing and demand better practices that do not involve cruelty to animals."

The investigation also highlights a troubling reality: rats, along with mice, and birds make up at least 95% of animals used in U.S. research labs, yet they are exempt from legal protections under the Animal Welfare Act. Despite being warm-blooded mammals, they have been purposefully excluded from the Act. This exemption means we will never know the exact numbers of rats, mice, and birds that are used in testing, allowing companies to exploit them in research without adequate oversight.

LCA is calling on individuals to stop using products tested on animals and advocate for legislation that will put an end to animal testing.

