ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at February 28, 2022, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on March 15, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

For further information: Investor contact: Éric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10456; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167