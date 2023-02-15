ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Multiple Voting Shares of record on February 27, 2023 will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on March 15, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend.

Lassonde is also proud to announce the appointment of Luc Doyon and Nathalie Pilon to its Board of Directors.

Luc Doyon is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience with the French industrial group Air Liquide. He was Vice President of Merchant Gases at Air Liquide USA in Houston, and President and CEO of Air Liquide Canada. In 2012, he was appointed President and CEO of the group's welding division in Paris.

Mr. Doyon holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and a diploma in welding engineering from the École supérieure du soudage et de ses applications (ESSA) in Paris. Mr. Doyon also completed the executive training program at INSEAD (European Institute of Business Administration) in Fontainebleau. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE-UN.TO) and of

Hydro-Québec.

A nationally recognized business leader, Nathalie Pilon has more than 20 years of experience in heavy industry and manufacturing with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation. President of ABB Canada and a member of the ABB Americas Executive Board until the end of 2019, she also served as Vice President of Finance and Information Technology for electrical products manufacturer Thomas & Betts, before becoming President for Canada and Australia in 2012.

Ms. Pilon holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from HEC Montréal and is a Fellow of the Quebec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA). She is a member of the Board of Directors of HEC Montréal; Kinova, a manufacturer of robotics platforms and applications; Nouveau Monde Graphite, a company developing a fully integrated source of anode materials for carbon neutral batteries; CSA Group, a leader in standards development and testing, inspection and certification; and the Montreal Port Authority. She was named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network. In 2015, she received the Excellence in Leadership Award from the Quebec Association of Women in Finance, and in 2018, she received an honorary doctorate from Concordia University for her sense of innovation in business.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry across North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products, including ready-to-drink juices and drinks, fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a key producer of cranberry sauces as well as specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups as well as fondue broths and sauces. Lassonde is committed to delivering great tasting products to more hands, serving more needs, across more occasions, every day by crafting quality food and beverages that consumers love, clients value, employees are proud of, and that demonstrate care for our planet.

The Corporation is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States ("U.S."). Its products are sold under several brands such as Allen's, Apple & Eve, Kiju, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. It also manufactures private label products for the vast majority of major retailers and wholesalers in North America.

Lassonde produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

