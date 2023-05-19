ROUGEMONT, QC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHELD Chantal Bélanger 39,075,565 99.50 % 194,617 0.50 % Denis Boudreault 38,984,004 99.27 % 286,178 0.73 % Paul Bouthillier 39,078,911 99.51 % 191,271 0.49 % Luc Doyon 39,268,474 99.99 % 1,708 0.01 % Nathalie Lassonde 38,852,609 98.94 % 417,573 1.06 % Pierre-Paul Lassonde 38,841,638 98.91 % 428,544 1.09 % Pierre Lessard 39,265,753 99.99 % 4,429 0.01 % Nathalie Pilon 39,268,534 99.99 % 1,648 0.01 % Michel Simard 39,071,146 99.49 % 199,036 0.51 %



About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Company operates 17 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

