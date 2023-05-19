Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors Français

Lassonde Industries Inc.

19 May, 2023, 16:54 ET

ROUGEMONT, QC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHELD

Chantal Bélanger

39,075,565

99.50 %

194,617

0.50 %

Denis Boudreault

38,984,004

99.27 %

286,178

0.73 %

Paul Bouthillier

39,078,911

99.51 %

191,271

0.49 %

Luc Doyon

39,268,474

99.99 %

1,708

0.01 %

Nathalie Lassonde

38,852,609

98.94 %

417,573

1.06 %

Pierre-Paul Lassonde

38,841,638

98.91 %

428,544

1.09 %

Pierre Lessard

39,265,753

99.99 %

4,429

0.01 %

Nathalie Pilon

39,268,534

99.99 %

1,648

0.01 %

Michel Simard

39,071,146

99.49 %

199,036

0.51 %


About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Company operates 17 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Investor contact: Éric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10456; Media contact: Alexander Roberton, Senior Director, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 514 716-4075

