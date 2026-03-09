MONTREAL, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - For over 25 years, LASIK MD has been Canada's leader in vision correction, performing over 2 million procedures and freeing people from the hassles of eyewear. Now, with its new "Break Up with Your Glasses" campaign, the brand is focusing on Generation Z. Adopting the direct and transparent language that today's generation expects, the slogan "Break Up with Your Glasses" is designed to show the daily frustrations of eyewear and to remind Gen Z there's a real solution out there.

LASIK MD's Break Up with Your Glasses Campaign Speed Speed LASIK MD's Break Up with Your Glasses campaign (CNW Group/LASIK MD)

The campaign revolves around a hero video that opens on what appears to be a breakup with a partner, before revealing the relationship coming to an end is with her glasses. By framing a familiar breakup narrative through humour, the campaign speaks to Gen Z -- a generation that gravitates toward authentic, entertaining content and scrolls past anything predictable. It also taps into Gen Z's focus on holistic wellness, framing vision correction as an empowering act of self-care.

"We wanted to create a campaign that mirrors real, everyday moments," said Jessica Lukian Papineau, Vice-President of Marketing. "As we celebrate more than 25 years of experience, we've seen that while lifestyles and values evolve across generations, the desire for clarity, confidence and greater ease remains constant -- and we're here to help Canadians see what's possible for their vision.

The "Break Up with Your Glasses" campaign prioritizes a complete digital ecosystem. This video-led strategy will be visible across mainstream platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime. LASIK MD will also bring the campaign to life in the physical world, with highway billboards and contextual ads in gyms and restaurants to reach a wider audience.

To augment the campaign, LASIK MD is partnering with a curated group of content creators to help bring "Break Up with Your Glasses" to life. By sharing their own stories and daily frustrations with eyewear, these creators will highlight the life-changing freedom of clear vision. As the campaign rolls out in several provinces, an exclusive influencer event in Toronto will bring the LASIK MD clinic experience to life at one of its 30 locations across Canada.

"Break up with your glasses" was created in partnership with Montreal-based agency Curious Montreal.

About LASIK MD

LASIK MD is a leading provider of laser vision correction in North America, co-founded in 2001 by Dr. Mark Cohen and Dr. Avi Wallerstein. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the organization has grown to over 30 locations across Canada and the U.S. With more than two million procedures performed, LASIK MD remains committed to providing affordable, state-of-the-art vision correction, including LASIK, ICL, and Refractive Lens Exchange surgery, ensuring exceptional patient outcomes and quality of life.

SOURCE LASIK MD

For more information, please contact: [email protected]