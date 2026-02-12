RECENT OUTCOMES DATA SHOWS STRONG VISUAL RESULTS FROM LENS-BASED VISION CORRECTION

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - A growing number of Canadians over 50 are opting for Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), a lens-based vision correction procedure that can reduce or eliminate dependence on glasses by addressing age-related vision changes. Recent outcomes data published in the Journal of Refractive Surgery highlight strong uncorrected visual results among patients treated across Canadian clinics. To date, more than 100,000 RLE procedures have been performed by LASIK MD, making it one of the highest-volume providers in North America.

"RLE gives patients the ability to see clearly at multiple distances without relying on glasses or contacts," said Dr. Mark Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of LASIK MD. "We're seeing a strong interest from people seeking a long-term solution for age-related changes in vision."

The recent study, published in the Journal of Refractive Surgery, analyzed outcomes from 5,000 eyes treated across Vision Group clinics and found:

9 out of 10 patients achieved 20/20 vision or better without glasses

100% reached the vision standard required to drive without corrective lenses

All patients were able to read every day near vision text, such as menus or printed materials, without glasses.

"These results surpass international benchmarks," said Dr. Wallerstein, Co-Founder of LASIK MD. "RLE is safe, effective, and offers people over 50 the chance to regain the vision they once had."

RLE is a long-term vision correction procedure that replaces the eye's aging natural lens with a premium intraocular lens (IOL), to correct a wide range of vision problems such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), astigmatism and presbyopia (age-related loss of near vision).

RLE addresses age-related changes of the eye's natural lens by replacing it, eliminating the possibility of cataracts forming in that lens later in life. Depending on the lens selected, patients can regain clear vision for distance, near, and intermediate ranges.

With demand growing nationwide, LASIK MD continues to invest in public education, including new surgeon-led videos, patient experiences, and national webinars to help Canadians understand their treatment options.

About LASIK MD

LASIK MD is a leading provider of laser vision correction in North America, co-founded in 2001 by Dr. Mark Cohen and Dr. Avi Wallerstein. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the organization has grown to over 30 locations across Canada and the U.S. With more than two million procedures performed, LASIK MD remains committed to providing affordable, state-of-the-art vision correction, including LASIK, ICL, and Refractive Lens Exchange surgery, ensuring exceptional patient outcomes and quality of life.

