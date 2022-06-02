Laser Clinics Group opens 200th location, second in Canada, with the opening of its newest advanced beauty clinic at Square One in Mississauga

"We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone with our Canadian team and customers," said John Veitch, Australia-based CEO of Laser Clinics Group. "Having performed over 3 million treatments annually we are excited to bring this expertise to Canada. The future is bright as we build towards being the largest cosmetic group globally, giving us the resources, training, and experience to continue to provide affordable, industry leading, tailored results for our customers."

Laser Clinics Group officially entered the Canadian market February 4, 2022 with the opening of its first clinic at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Owned and operated by KKR, a leading New York based private equity firm, Laser Clinics delivered 3 million treatments globally in 2021.

"We are excited to offer Canadians treatments and products that are transparently priced, affordable and tailored to each customer's desired results," said George Jeffrey, Managing Director for Laser Clinics Canada. "The demand is high in Canada for these services and we're confident that our model and value proposition will meet the needs of our Canadian customers."

Laser Clinics specializes in personalized skincare treatments, cosmetic injectables, body contouring and laser hair removal, which are performed with industry leading, medical-grade equipment and advanced technology. Laser Clinics Group's Medical Advisory Committee, comprised of leading dermatologists and medical doctors, approves the devices, protocols and services that are administered at each clinic. Treatments are performed by doctors, advanced nurse practitioners and certified medical aestheticians to ensure that safety and efficacy remains top priority. As recently announced, Dr. Waqqas Jalil has joined Laser Clinics Canada as its Medical Director. Dr. Jalil will be working with Laser Clinics and its Medical Advisory Committee.

Canadian locations feature the same treatments and products that have proven successful in other markets including the U.K. (with 40 clinics), Singapore (2 clinics), New Zealand (20 clinics) and Australia (136 clinics), where the company was founded in 2008.

"We will continue to build across Canada and offer our customers high quality services that have proven to be in high demand here, as in other markets around the world. We welcome Dr. Jalil and look forward to his expertise in supporting the success of Laser Clinics Canada and its growth," says George Jeffrey.

With two clinics in the Greater Toronto Area and more on the way, Laser Clinics Canada continues to seek franchise co-owners who wish to join its growth plans using its unique 50-50 co-ownership business model that has proven successful in other markets. Information on franchising opportunities, including benefits and a video presentation, is available on the brand's Canadian website at laserclinics.ca.

About the Laser Clinics Group

Laser Clinics Group is the global leader in advanced beauty treatments and skincare. Now in Canada and with plans for national expansion, the company democratizes the field of advanced beauty by offering Canadians greater accessibility to an extensive range of best-in-class treatments and services using medical-grade, industry-leading technology. Laser Clinics tailors treatments to the individual and ensures all clients achieve their desired results. Together, the company's more than 1,600 professionals focus on long-term, ongoing services which reflects a true longstanding and deep relationship with their customers. Learn more at laserclinics.ca or follow #BeautyTailoredToYou.

