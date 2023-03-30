Laser Clinics Canada opens first Ottawa location, fifth in Canada, as part of campaign to democratize advanced beauty services for the benefit of more Canadians

Now open at CF Rideau Centre

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Laser Clinics Canada, the Canadian division of the world's largest cosmetic clinics group, enters the Ottawa market today with the opening of a new advanced beauty clinic at CF Rideau Centre. The opening represents the brand's first clinic outside the Greater Toronto Area and its fifth to date – with continued plans to expand across the nation. Consistent with its other locations, the first Ottawa clinic offers fair pricing for the latest in beauty aesthetic services including laser hair removal, skin treatments and cosmetic injectables that will be offered within private treatment rooms in its' modern clinic facility. Laser Clinics' team of highly trained Medical Aestheticians will tailor a treatment plan based on the client's desired results. All treatments are performed using industry-leading, medical-grade equipment and advance technology.

Laser Clinics Canada brand ambassador, Natasha Gargiulo, joins the Support Centre and Ottawa clinic team to celebrate the opening of its newest location at CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, on March 29 – its first in the nation’s capital and fifth to date. (CNW Group/Laser Clinics Canada)

"We could not be happier to be a part of the Ottawa scene and downtown core," said George Jeffrey, Managing Director for Laser Clinics Canada. "In so many ways this is the heart of our country – Canada's capital – and certainly a core part of a growing and bustling city. Millions of people visit the Rideau Centre for both personal and professional reasons and we are committed to helping them look and feel their best."

"As a landmark destination in the city, we're constantly evolving our retail and merchandising mix to suit the needs of our visitors and we're thrilled to welcome Laser Clinics Canada's first location in Ottawa," said Brian O'Hoski, General Manager of CF Rideau Centre.

Laser Clinics Canada Rideau Centre offers complimentary consultations with experienced Medical Aestheticians as part of its "Beauty Tailored to You" mission to clients. The consultations help assess the individual's skin and hair type before creating a personalized treatment plan based on the client's desired results. For a limited time only, they are offering an opening special of 50% off new customer's first laser hair removal and or selected skin treatments. Visit the clinic today.

Laser Clinics Group entered the Canadian market with the opening of a first clinic in Richmond Hill in February 2022.

Laser Clinics is owned and operated by KKR, a leading New York based private equity firm, and has over 200 locations worldwide.

Laser Clinics Canada has a unique 50-50 co-ownership business model, which continues to attract prospective franchise co-owners interested in the brand. Information on franchising opportunities, including benefits and a video presentation, is available on the brand's Canadian website at laserclinics.ca.

About the Laser Clinics Group

Laser Clinics Group is the global leader in advanced beauty treatments and skincare. Now in Canada and with plans for national expansion, the company democratizes the field of advanced beauty by offering Canadians greater accessibility to an extensive range of best-in-class treatments and services using medical-grade, industry-leading technology. Laser Clinics tailors treatments to the individual and ensures all clients achieve their desired results. Together, the company's more than 1,600 professionals focus on long-term, ongoing services which reflects a true longstanding and deep relationship with their customers. Learn more at laserclinics.ca or follow #BeautyTailoredToYou.

Media Resources

B-roll and videos

To share your interest in becoming a franchise co-owner, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Laser Clinics Canada

For further information: Media contact (for interviews, pictures or information): Dalia Esposito, 514-654-2635, [email protected]