LASALLE SELLS ITS INTEREST IN WI2WI CORPORATION

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - LaSalle Capital Group II-A, L.P. ("Lasalle") announced today that on March 11, 2022, it sold 35,031,435 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Wi2Wi Corporation (the "Issuer"), a vertically integrated Wisconsin-based manufacturer providing wireless connectivity solutions, location & navigation solutions, timing devices, frequency controllers and microwave filters to the global market.

Lasalle sold its ownership of 35,031,435 of Common Shares representing approximately 22.9% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the sale Lasalle owned 35,031,435 Common Shares representing approximately 22.9% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. This sale liquidates all of Lasalle's ownership position in the Common Shares to nil, or 0% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The securities were sold through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of C$0.035 per Common Share for an aggregate sale price of C$1,226,100. Lasalle sold the Common Shares for investment purposes, and may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. The Issuer is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "YTY".

Lasalle has its head office at 145 S Wells Street, Suite 1800, Chicago, Illinois, 60606.

The Issuer's head office is located at 8840 N. Greenview Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin, 53562.

For further information: Kelly Cornelis at (312) 236-7041