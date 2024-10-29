LaSalle Canada Property Fund Earns Highest GRESB Ranking of Five Stars and Named Real Estate Sector Leader for Americas Private Diversified Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- LaSalle Canada Property Fund ("LCPF" or "the fund"), LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle")'s core real estate fund in Canada, has achieved the highest rating of 5 stars from the 2024 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), an industry-recognized global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmark for asset managers. Additionally, LCPF has been named the Real Estate Sector Leader for all Americas Private Diversified Funds, ranking first out of 112 entities in this category.

LaSalle Canada Property Fund scored 90/100 on the annual assessment, earning first place within its 17-member sector peer group. This achievement highlights the fund's market-leading sustainability initiatives that continue to play a key role in the active asset management of the LCPF portfolio. In addition to the recognition for LCPF, seven other LaSalle funds and separate accounts domiciled across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific regions were awarded a 5-star rating, with five additional LaSalle funds achieving a 4-star rating.

Elena Alschuler, LaSalle Head of Sustainability, Americas, said: "This latest recognition as a GRESB sector leader reflects LaSalle's ongoing dedication to meeting our clients' sustainability goals, while enhancing the market value of our properties. Since its inception in 2017, LCPF has viewed sustainability as a key component of a high-quality property. This investment view informs decisions about both acquisitions and capital improvements, resulting in a portfolio that is in a leading position amongst peers."

Sam Barbieri, LaSalle Managing Director of Development and Fund Management, added: "LCPF stands as a strong example of our commitment to both sustainability and investment excellence. This year's GRESB score and our position as the Real Estate Sector Leader for all Americas Private Diversified Funds are a testament to the team's hard work over the past year developing and embracing new strategies that align with the fund's philosophy of ensuring ESG goals are met, while simultaneously generating income for clients."

The LCPF portfolio exemplifies sustainability across its diverse properties, with several standout examples highlighting this commitment. Montreal's Maison Manuvie boasts net zero carbon performance, Ottawa's 275 Slater is undergoing sustainability upgrades targeting LEED Certification, and the Tricont logistics properties in Whitby were designed to meet the prestigious LEED® Silver certifications through the Canada Green Building Council. These assets, among others in the portfolio, demonstrate LCPF's broad commitment to environmental responsibility across various property types and locations.

LCPF's portfolio totals nearly 9.4M square feet across Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal – the key markets in Canada's investable real estate universe. The portfolio includes industrial, multifamily, office, retail and mixed-use properties, along with select development projects in these sectors.

About LaSalle Canada Property Fund (LCPF)

LCPF is an open-ended fund targeting core properties in major markets across Canada. The fund is targeting commitments from Canadian and global institutional investors seeking access to the Canadian real estate market through a diversified, income-oriented vehicle. Launched in 2017, the fund aims to provide investors with immediate exposure to a diverse and mature portfolio comprised of office, industrial, mixed-use, retail and multifamily assets. Through its near-term pipeline of potential future investments, the fund will seek to take advantage of mispriced assets as it continues to grow.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$84.8 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q2 2024. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-driven organization transforming the way capital markets assess the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real asset investments. More than 900 property companies and funds, jointly representing more than USD 3.6 trillion in assets under management, participated in the 2018 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The Infrastructure Assessment covered 75 funds and 280 assets, and 25 portfolios completed the Debt Assessment. GRESB data and analytical tools are used by more than 75 institutional and retail investors, including pension funds and insurance companies, collectively representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital, to engage with investment managers to enhance and protect shareholder value. Greater transparency on ESG issues has become the norm, with GRESB widely recognized as the global ESG benchmark for real assets. For more information about GRESB and its ESG benchmarking and reporting for real estate, please visit https://gresb.com/gresb-real-estate-assessment/.

