Larus Expands Defence Decision Intelligence Capabilities and Unveils New Brand Following More Than $10 Million in Contract Awards

An updated visual identity, a sharper articulation of purpose, and a unified capabilities framework reflect the company's growing role within Canada's defence ecosystem.

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a period of significant growth, including more than $10 million in recent contract awards, Larus has unveiled a new corporate brand and website that reflects its renewed focus on supporting defence and security organizations through AI-powered decision intelligence.

The rebrand sharpens the purpose Larus has long held, refreshes the company's visual identity, and unifies its expertise in planning, intelligence, analysis, and operational support under a single capabilities' framework designed for the defence community.

Renewed focus on supporting defence and security organizations through AI-powered decision intelligence. Post this Brand video Speed Speed

"For 30 years we have been building and deploying technology that helps people make sense of uncertainty, and some of our most demanding work has been in defence," said George Di Nardo, CEO of Larus. "This brand does not change what we set out to do. It states it more clearly. Our purpose is simple: to support decision-makers in mission-critical environments with intelligence worthy of the decisions they carry."

For more than 30 years, Larus has developed AI/ML solutions and advanced analytics that help organizations turn information into reliable decisions. The company's defence and security work dates to its first project with the Canadian Armed Forces in 1999 and continues to shape its approach to decision intelligence today. Its flagship product, Larus Foresight, brings together data fusion, analysis, scenario generation, simulation, and optimization to help users identify emerging activity, understand operational environments, and evaluate courses of action.

Recent contract awards include an $8.3 million Department of National Defence and Canadian Army initiative, awarded through the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, to advance AI-powered tactical intelligence, and a $2.5 million Royal Canadian Navy program to strengthen maritime domain awareness using advanced AI and machine learning. Together, these initiatives are helping military organizations improve tactical intelligence, domain awareness, and operational readiness across land and maritime environments.

Larus is also expanding its work through industry partnerships. Through its contribution to Babcock Canada's iSupport360 platform, Larus brings optimization, simulation, and decision support to defence sustainment and readiness programs. Larus is also working with GDMS to integrate Larus Foresight into the Battle Lab through the GDMS DIGITALspine, while ScenarioGPT is being integrated with CAE's simulation software to enable more responsive training and decision-making. The company's growing presence in Canada's defence ecosystem was further evident at CANSEC 2026, where Larus engaged with military leaders, government stakeholders, and industry partners from Canada and allied nations.

"Larus has built a reputation for solving really tough problems in high-stakes environments," said Alex Hayman, Vice President, Business Development at Larus. "We're quietly working in the background, shoulder to shoulder with our clients, enabling them to succeed in their mission. This brand reflects how our customers and partners already see us, and it gives the wider market that same clear picture of who we are."

"Our systems are built on a deep understanding of the military domain, and that is what keeps them aligned with how decision-makers actually work," said Dr. Rami Abielmona, Chief Technology Officer at Larus. "Larus Foresight holds up across analysis, simulation and execution, and, on the data defence teams rely on. That alignment is what lets them act with speed and precision when it matters most. Our Larus Labs division takes feedback from the field and rapidly brings new innovations and custom solutions to the market. Recently, we announced ScenarioGPT which is the latest innovation to emerge from Larus Labs and has strong potential for full integration into Larus Foresight and partner solutions".

The new brand marks the next chapter in Larus' growth and reinforces its commitment to building technology that supports better decisions in environments where the consequences are significant.

For more information about Larus, please visit www.Larus.com

SOURCE Larus Technologies Corporation

Media Contact:, Alex Hayman, VP Business Development, [email protected], Larus Technologies, www.Larus.com