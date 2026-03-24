LARUS AWARDED $8.3M CONTRACT BY DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE TO ADVANCE AI-POWERED TACTICAL INTELLIGENCE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CANADIAN ARMY

MAABI platform leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help the Canadian Armed Forces anticipate and out-maneuver adversaries.

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Larus has been awarded an $8.3 million IDEaS Test Drive contract by the Department of National Defence to advance the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) in tactical planning and decision intelligence.

Under the IDEaS challenge "Staying Four Steps Ahead: Understanding and Predicting the Behaviour of Adversaries," Larus will configure its solution, MAABI -- Multi-Domain Adversarial Behaviour Modeling using Retroactive Analytics and Activity-Based Intelligence. MAABI is designed to improve operational decision reliability by automating the analysis of large, complex data sets and generating predictive and prescriptive insights. This enables military leaders to act faster and more precisely, helping them reduce risk and move forward with greater certainty.

"MAABI represents a major step forward in applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to tactical planning," said Dr. Rami Abielmona, CTO at Larus Technologies. "Our goal is to empower analysts and commanders with the speed and precision required to stay ahead of evolving threats. This program combines our advanced AI capabilities with the operational insight we've built through years of collaboration with the Department of National Defence, the Canadian Armed Forces, and leading defence contractors."

MAABI supports both the Intelligence Preparation of the Battlespace (IPB) and Operational Planning Process (OPP) by generating, ranking, and evaluating Courses of Action (COAs). Designed for theatre-level operations, MAABI ingests and analyzes large-scale data including sensor inputs, maps, and geospatial intelligence to build a comprehensive understanding of the battlespace. Through AI/ML, the solution identifies patterns in troop movements and behaviours, suggests COAs based on real-time intelligence and functional tactics, and evaluates the selected ones using automated wargaming simulations. It also generates ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) collection plans to refine intelligence inputs and guide responsive planning.

Since the fall, the Larus team has participated in experimental training exercises with several goals including training operators, having operators experiment with digital tools (such as MAABI) within their process, and educating stakeholders via observing operators during an exercise. Larus' state of product readiness was well received, and the Larus team is now customizing its software to enhance the productivity of the CAF end user within the scope of the MAABI IDEaS Test Drive.

The IDEaS program is a key part of the Government of Canada's effort to accelerate innovation and strengthen domestic capability across strategic sectors such as Artificial Intelligence. MAABI will be tested in upcoming Canadian and Allied military exercises in partnership with the Canadian Army.

For more information about IDEaS, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/programs/defence-ideas.html

For more information about Larus, please visit www.Larus.com

SOURCE Larus Technologies Corporation

Media Contact: Alex Hayman, VP Business Development, [email protected], Larus Technologies, www.Larus.com