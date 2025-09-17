Larus Technologies Awarded $2.5 Million Royal Canadian Navy Contract to Advance Maritime Domain Awareness using Leading AI/ML Technology

Revolutionary AI-Driven Capabilities to Strengthen Naval Operations and Enhance Maritime Security using Larus Total::Foresight® Platform.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Larus Technologies, a leading innovator in maritime technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced it has been awarded a $2.5 million contract by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to customize and deploy next-generation AI/ML solutions aimed at transforming maritime domain awareness to advance safety, security, protection, compliance and enforcement.

The Total::Foresight® platform provides advanced AI/ML processing to analyze large volumes of maritime positional data in near real-time and apply retroactive and predictive analytics, leveraging historical patterns and trends to predict future behaviour. By integrating cutting-edge machine learning models with existing naval systems, Larus will deliver intelligent automation tools tailored to the Royal Canadian Navy's unique strategic challenges.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in modernizing maritime operations," said George DiNardo, President at Larus Technologies. "By combining our deep expertise in AI/ML with the Royal Canadian Navy's operational excellence, we're creating smarter, faster, and more resilient systems that will define the future of naval domain awareness and maritime safety."

The new initiative will focus on:

Autonomous Threat Detection : Using AI/ML to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time as well as identifying anomalies and patterns.

Information and Data Fusion : Leveraging AI/ML to combine and process multiple data feeds and produce real-time insights and action plans.

Simulation and Optimization: AI/ML powered simulation and optimization engine capable of being deployed and configured with the department environment to provide scenario analysis and simulation capabilities that enable the assessment of potential threats and the optimization of ISR collection plans.

This award reflects growing confidence in Larus' mission to lead the convergence of AI and maritime innovation and underscores the Royal Canadian Navy's commitment to adopting forward-looking technologies that maintain global maritime superiority. Larus is proud to support the Canadian Armed Forces with it's made-in-Canada AI/ML solutions.

