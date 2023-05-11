Largo Physical Vanadium Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQX Under the Symbol VANAF

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSXV: VAND) (OTCQX: VANAF) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol "VANAF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VAND.

A listing on the OTCQX is expected to increase visibility and convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in increased liquidity and a wider audience.

Paul Vollant, Chief Executive Officer of LPV commented: "By listing on the OTCQX, the Company is expected to reach a broader investor audience and improve its current liquidity, which is crucial for continued growth. A U.S. listing represents a significant milestone for the Company and provides millions of U.S. investors with easier access to LPV shares, allows the Company to tap into larger pools of capital going forward."

The OTCQX® Best Market offers established companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Investors can find information and trading statistics at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LVP) aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

LPV's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

SOURCE Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

For further information: Paul Vollant, Chief Executive Officer, +41.796.630.895, [email protected]