MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - AGA Benefit Solutions has launched the largest and most ambitious hiring initiative in its 40 years+ history: 20 positions to fill immediately and 10 more during the upcoming weeks.

Accelerated Growth

Over the past five years, AGA essentially doubled its revenues through organic growth, constantly attracting new clients in all market segments. Now, the firm's growth is accelerating thanks to an ambitious merger and acquisition plan, beginning with the transactions involving WBL and PPI Benefits announced in recent weeks. With the support of its partner Novacap, AGA fully intends to continue being an active player in the consolidation of group insurance and retirement market intermediaries.

Exciting Career Opportunities

Group insurance of persons and group retirement savings are fast-growing markets across Canada, thus creating strong career opportunities. AGA holds a leading position in these markets. "Our steady growth enables us to not only create quality jobs, but also provide our employees and managers with an exciting career path," proudly said Martin Papillon, President and CEO of AGA Benefit Solutions. Employment at AGA also comes with a comprehensive benefits program, including a modular group insurance plan, access to an employee assistance program and a virtual clinic, and enrolment in a generous pension plan.

Remarkable Employer

Since 2017, AGA is certified as a Remarkable Employer by BNQ, an unbiased recognition of its commitment to support its employees through the full cycle of their career, from hiring to retirement, through training, promotion and career development. As a response to the pandemic, the company quickly adjusted to a hybrid working model that enables each employee to strike a balance between work from home and fulfilling team activities. Moreover, AGA promotes diversity and inclusion, and offers a pleasant and engaging work environment where everyone's achievements are recognized.

Investing at Home

AGA is one of the few Canadian-owned businesses in the industry. Instead of looking abroad to outsource work in low-cost countries, the firm massively invests in technology to improve its productivity. This gives AGA the opportunity to not only create quality jobs, but also support the growth of its business partners, such as Alithya and Telus Health.

Everyone seeking new challenges is invited to visit AGA's job fair today!

About AGA Benefit Solutions

The Quebec leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans, AGA also specializes in group retirement plans and is positioning itself as one of Canada's leading benefit providers. AGA serves more than 2,500 business clients, supports nearly 100,000 plan members with the management and adjudication of their claims, and boasts $370 million in premiums and $310 million in group annuity assets. To find out more, visit aga.ca.

SOURCE AGA Benefit Solutions

For further information: Information: François Ponton, MAP, CRHA, Director, Human Resources, 514 935-5444, ext. 2107, [email protected]; Catherine Gingras, HR Specialist, Talent Attraction, Retention and Management, 514 935-5444, [email protected]