Wide, high-grade cesium pegmatite drill intercepts identified at the CV13 Pegmatite from assay overlimit analysis, including four (4) samples >20% Cs 2 O . Results include:

Vega Zone 18.1 m at 2.71% Cs 2 O , including 7.4 m at 5.45% Cs 2 O (CV24-754). 11.1 m at 4.87% Cs 2 O , including 7.1 m at 7.39% Cs 2 O (CV24-520). 5.7 m at 4.97% Cs 2 O , including 3.0 m at 8.20% Cs 2 O (CV24-525). 9.6 m at 1.59% Cs 2 O , including 4.4 m at 2.34% Cs 2 O (CV24-579). 3.0 m at 9.43% Cs 2 O , including 1.0 m at 22.41% Cs 2 O (Channel CH23-069).

Rigel Zone 5.9 m at 11.19% Cs 2 O , including 1.0 m at 22.69% Cs 2 O (CV23-271). 5.0 m at 13.32% Cs 2 O , including 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs 2 O (CV23-255). 3.2 m at 10.24% Cs 2 O , including 1.1 m at 26.61% Cs 2 O (CV23-204). 4.5 m at 3.36% Cs 2 O (CV23-198).

drill intercepts identified at the CV13 Pegmatite from assay overlimit analysis, including . Results include: The largest zone of cesium enrichment is coincident with the Company's high-grade lithium Vega Zone (CV13) and can be traced through drilling over a very large area of ~600 m x 400 m ranging from 1- 2 m to > 10 m thick and remains open .

ranging from 1- to > thick . The high-grade Rigel Zone , coincident with the apex of the structural flexure at CV13, is estimated through drilling to be at least ~200 m x 80 m in area and up to ~5 m thick.

, coincident with the apex of the structural flexure at CV13, is estimated through drilling to be at least in area and up to ~5 m thick. Mineralized cesium intercepts at the CV5 Pegmatite include : 10.4 m at 1.30% Cs 2 O , including 4.0 m at 2.02% Cs 2 O (CV23-117). 9.0 m at 1.20% Cs 2 O , including 1.5 m at 5.03% Cs 2 O (CV24-651). 7.5 m at 1.29% Cs 2 O , including 1.5 m at 3.90% Cs 2 O (CV24-404). 2.0 m at 5.24% Cs 2 O (CV23-219). 0.8 m at 13.04% Cs 2 O (CV24-627).

Results are highly encouraging as cesium is a high-value commodity due to its rarity and specialized applications. Economically viable cesium deposits are very rare globally, but high value , and typically on a smaller scale of <10 kt to 350,000 kt in size and supported by drill intercepts of typically less than 3 to 10 m . This compares to lithium pegmatite deposits that typically range in the millions of tonnes (<10 Mt and rarely over 100 Mt) in size and are supported by much thicker drill intercepts.



Darren L. Smith, Patriot Executive and Vice President of Exploration, comments: "With the receipt of overlimit assay results, we have now confirmed a large cesium discovery at Shaakichiuwaanaan, supported by wide and well-mineralized drill intercepts. Cesium mineralization of this scale and grade, often combined with high-grade lithium and tantalum, is exceptionally rare globally and underscores the extraordinary endowment of the mineral system at Shaakichiuwaanaan in high-value critical minerals.

While our primary focus remains steadfast on advancing the CV5 Deposit to production based on its world-class lithium endowment, the discovery of cesium presents a compelling value-add opportunity for the Company. Cesium is a high-value and rare commodity which has the potential to become a meaningful by-product to future lithium operations, complementing our core business."

"Given the strategic importance and scarcity of cesium in global markets - and its growing use in key industrial and specialized applications – this discovery has the potential to significantly enhance stakeholder value and re-affirms Shaakichiuwaanaan as one of the top LCT pegmatite assets in the world. For this reason, the Company intends to further evaluate the cesium opportunity as we advance Shaakichiuwaanan towards development," added Mr. Smith.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of cesium (Cs) assay overlimit analysis, which reaffirm the discovery of two (2) distinct zones of cesium mineralization at the CV13 Pegmatite. The CV13 Pegmatite forms part of the Company's 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts a consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE") of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which forms the bulk of the MRE, is accessible year-round by all-season road and is situated approximately 14 km from a major hydroelectric powerline corridor. The CV13 Pegmatite is located <3 km along geological trend from the CV5 Pegmatite, and hosts additional lithium and tantalum resources, as well as recently discovered zones of cesium mineralisation (see news release dated March 2, 2025).

CV13 Pegmatite

The initial discovery of two (2) distinct zones of cesium enrichment at CV13 was first announced in the Company's news release dated March 2, 2025, and was based on drill hole pegmatite intercepts which had returned analytical results for cesium that exceeded the detection limit – >10,000 ppm Cs (i.e., >1% Cs or >1.06% Cs 2 O) – of the analytical package. With the overlimit analytical results now received, the final grade-width calculations for the intervals >1% Cs 2 O are reported in this news release (see Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3, Figure 4, Table 1, and Table 3).



______________________________

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Significant results at CV13 include:

Vega Zone

18.1 m at 2.71% Cs 2 O , including 7.4 m at 5.45% Cs 2 O (CV24-754).

, including (CV24-754). 11.1 m at 4.87% Cs 2 O , including 7.1 m at 7.39% Cs 2 O (CV24-520).

, including (CV24-520). 5.7 m at 4.97% Cs 2 O , including 3.0 m at 8.20% Cs 2 O (CV24-525).

, including (CV24-525). 9.6 m at 1.59% Cs 2 O , including 4.4 m at 2.34% Cs 2 O (CV24-579).

, including (CV24-579). 3.0 m at 9.43% Cs 2 O, including 1.0 m at 22.41% Cs 2 O (Channel CH23-069).

The largest of the two (2) cesium zones at CV13 is coincident with the high-grade (lithium) Vega Zone (Figure 1) and can be traced through drilling over an extensive area of ~600 m x 400 m, ranging in thickness from 1-2 m to >10 m. The cesium mineralization at the Vega Zone sits ~125 m to 150 m from surface and remains open to the northwest. Additionally, the cesium zone at Vega is commonly accompanied by high-grade lithium and tantalum (Table 1).

Rigel Zone

5.9 m at 11.19% Cs 2 O , including 1.0 m at 22.69% Cs 2 O (CV23-271).

, including (CV23-271). 5.0 m at 13.32% Cs 2 O , including 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs 2 O (CV23-255).

, including (CV23-255). 3.2 m at 10.24% Cs 2 O , including 1.1 m at 26.61% Cs 2 O (CV23-204).

, including (CV23-204). 4.5 m at 3.36% Cs 2 O (CV23-198).

The newly named "Rigel Zone" is situated coincident with the apex of the structural flexure at CV13 and is estimated through drilling to have a high-grade footprint of approximately 200 m x 80 m at up to ~5 m thick. This zone includes the highest cesium grades reported to date from the Property – 1.1 m at 26.61% Cs 2 O (CV23-204) and 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs 2 O (CV23-255) – which imply intervals of near-massive pollucite and represent some of the highest known cesium grades reported globally in recent years.

The Rigel Zone is present at shallow depth (~50 m from surface) and, while it appears to be smaller in scale than the Vega Zone, it also appears to be higher grade. Additionally, similar to Vega, the cesium zone at Rigel may be accompanied by high-grade lithium and tantalum (Table 1).

CV5 Pegmatite

In addition to CV13, the CV5 Pegmatite also returned multiple cesium mineralized intercepts (see Figure 5, Figure 6, Figure 7, Table 2, and Table 3). Initial review indicates a wider distribution of cesium across the pegmatite, with distinct zones less apparent compared to the Vega and Rigel cesium zones at the CV13 Pegmatite. However, given the density of drilling, further review and modelling is required to determine continuity and distinct zonation, especially given that cesium zones are relatively small but very high-value. Drill intercept highlights for cesium at CV5 include:

10.4 m at 1.30% Cs 2 O , including 4.0 m at 2.02% Cs 2 O (CV23-117).

, including (CV23-117). 9.0 m at 1.20% Cs 2 O , including 1.5 m at 5.03% Cs 2 O (CV24-651).

, including (CV24-651). 7.5 m at 1.29% Cs 2 O , including 1.5 m at 3.90% Cs 2 O (CV24-404).

, including (CV24-404). 2.0 m at 5.24% Cs 2 O (CV23-219).

(CV23-219). 0.8 m at 13.04% Cs 2 O (CV24-627).

Zone Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cs 2 O

(%) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Comments Vega CV23-332 57.8 58.4 0.6 1.07 0.75 89

Vega CV23-348 68.6 69.8 1.1 2.74 0.18 123

Vega CV24-470 131.5 132.9 1.4 3.57 3.12 100



140.1 141.5 1.4 3.16 1.58 54



143.5 144.9 1.4 2.19 4.82 274

Vega CV24-492 68.4 69.2 0.8 6.68 0.47 82

Vega CV24-498 140.1 141.5 1.5 1.51 1.08 484



147.3 150.0 2.7 4.00 1.67 109

Vega CV24-507 110.8 116.5 5.7 0.98 1.34 171

incl. 110.8 112.0 1.2 3.03 0.81 328



123.4 128.0 4.6 4.57 2.11 87



152.8 155.1 2.3 1.33 3.41 101

Vega CV24-508 102.3 104.1 1.8 0.86 1.39 276

incl. 102.3 103.4 1.1 1.05 1.77 28

Vega CV24-510 154.9 160.3 5.5 2.02 1.46 66



172.0 174.0 2.0 1.51 5.72 133



176.9 178.3 1.5 1.30 5.58 281



204.3 205.7 1.3 6.20 0.93 204

Vega CV24-513 10.3 11.7 1.5 4.47 0.13 324

Vega CV24-519 93.1 94.1 1.1 1.65 0.32 167 Some potential lepidolite Vega CV24-520 130.0 132.3 2.4 1.73 1.46 117



137.5 148.7 11.1 4.87 2.09 1,116

incl. 137.5 144.6 7.1 7.39 0.96 103



167.6 168.2 0.6 1.49 0.03 388

Vega CV24-524 144.0 147.5 3.5 1.49 3.61 538



150.6 153.0 2.4 0.98 2.68 533

Vega CV24-525 98.8 100.5 1.7 5.30 1.45 50



105.5 111.2 5.7 4.97 0.99 61

incl. 105.5 108.5 3.0 8.20 1.16 30



118.0 122.5 4.5 2.50 0.96 121

Vega CV24-529 128.0 129.5 1.5 1.63 0.75 292

Vega CV24-539 45.8 47.7 2.0 1.82 0.92 285

Vega CV24-546 142.4 143.8 1.4 2.13 0.30 217

Vega CV24-571 155.8 158.8 3.0 2.13 1.49 463

Vega CV24-579 133.3 142.9 9.6 1.59 2.08 371

incl. 138.5 142.9 4.4 2.34 3.55 354

Vega CV24-582 136.9 138.5 1.6 1.91 0.12 54



144.7 149.2 4.5 1.53 0.61 1,054 Some lepidolite (~5-10%) Vega CV24-747 205.5 206.8 1.3 2.41 4.58 189



211.5 212.9 1.4 3.54 3.13 303

Vega CV24-754 142.5 160.5 18.1 2.71 1.89 288

incl. 142.5 149.9 7.4 5.45 1.00 286

Vega CV24-757 251.9 258.5 6.6 0.87 3.80 148

Vega CV24-761 124.5 129.0 4.5 4.11 1.36 166

incl. 126.6 127.5 0.8 12.30 1.74 201



137.0 138.5 1.5 1.69 2.51 187

Vega CV24-771 79.7 80.8 1.2 3.80 0.27 239

Vega CV24-773 144.5 147.1 2.6 2.52 0.12 9



154.6 159.0 4.4 1.32 2.30 476



163.6 165.3 1.7 2.14 3.29 188

Vega CH23-069 2.3 5.3 3.0 9.43 2.80 148 Channel incl. 3.3 4.3 1.0 22.41 1.63 29 - CV24-446 74.6 76.1 1.5 3.82 0.70 1,258 Adjacent Vega Zone - CV24-538 189.8 190.3 0.5 1.98 0.02 243 Adjacent Vega Zone - CV24-545 202.5 203.2 0.7 2.57 0.01 248 Adjacent Vega Zone - CV24-561 397.8 398.3 0.5 1.41 2.19 215 Adjacent Vega Zone

417.7 418.6 0.8 1.28 0.14 281

Rigel CV22-084 4.8 5.7 0.9 3.77 0.06 195

Rigel CV23-191 78.0 79.1 1.1 1.67 4.64 54

Rigel CV23-198 58.5 63.0 4.5 3.36 4.19 333 Some lepidolite (~25-30%) Rigel CV23-204 50.9 54.0 3.2 10.24 2.89 814 Some lepidolite (up to ~40%) incl. 50.9 52.0 1.1 26.61 0.23 1 No lepidolite Rigel CV23-213 65.3 66.4 1.1 2.86 2.19 77

Rigel CV23-218 78.8 79.5 0.8 1.48 1.77 8

Rigel CV23-224 137.3 138.5 1.2 3.90 0.27 133

Rigel CV23-255 75.0 80.0 5.0 13.32 0.24 1

incl. 78.0 80.0 2.0 22.90 0.44 1

Rigel CV23-271 61.5 67.4 5.9 11.19 1.07 3,261 Some lepidolite (~10-15%) incl. 64.0 65.0 1.0 22.69 0.48 110

Rigel CV24-432 83.7 85.6 1.9 1.88 0.56 149

Rigel CV24-436 38.1 39.6 1.6 4.46 2.78 113

Rigel CV24-444 28.0 29.5 1.5 6.95 0.33 12



31.5 32.9 1.4 1.35 2.77 59

- CV23-312 104.0 105.0 1.0 1.34 3.82 94 North-west of Rigel Zone Table 1: Cesium assay summary for drill holes at the CV13 Pegmatite (Vega and Rigel Zones).

(1) All intervals are core length and presented for all pegmatite intervals >1 m and >1% Cs2O. (2) Lepidolite may occur with pollucite, although typically in minor amounts, and may contain some cesium in its structure through element substitution; however, it would be significantly less than pollucite. A mineralogy program is underway to more definitively confirm Cs deportment where lepidolite has been logged.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cs 2 O

(%) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Comments CV22-030 182.0 184.0 2.0 1.03 1.61 114

CV22-036 236.3 237.1 0.8 1.92 1.35 61

CV22-042 208.4 209.4 1.0 1.58 0.37 42



255.5 257.5 2.0 1.69 4.66 154 Some lepidolite (~5%) CV22-059 90.0 91.0 1.0 3.86 0.24 60

CV22-064 161.5 162.5 1.0 1.30 2.61 123



193.5 194.5 1.0 1.17 3.41 186

CV22-065 35.0 36.0 1.0 2.27 0.19 79

CV22-068 22.0 23.0 1.0 1.56 0.39 217

CV22-070 169.0 170.0 1.0 1.18 2.50 44



176.3 177.3 1.0 1.10 0.30 190



181.3 182.3 1.0 1.00 3.16 120

CV22-072 165.0 166.0 1.0 1.13 1.73 549

CV22-075 130.0 131.0 1.0 3.11 1.00 96

CV22-083 268.0 270.0 2.0 1.06 4.87 205

CV23-107 310.0 312.0 2.0 1.01 5.54 564



325.0 326.1 1.1 1.11 2.95 190

CV23-117 190.0 200.3 10.4 1.30 1.77 240

incl. 192.0 196.0 4.0 2.02 2.06 341

CV23-121 267.0 267.8 0.8 4.32 4.62 70



273.2 274.8 1.6 1.05 4.08 160

CV23-132 192.0 193.0 1.0 5.59 2.90 51



195.7 196.7 1.0 1.00 3.55 149



248.5 249.3 0.8 1.02 4.68 514

CV23-160A 89.8 90.7 0.9 1.01 4.48 84



198.1 199.2 1.0 2.04 1.93 109

CV23-165 430.4 431.2 0.8 1.04 1.22 292

CV23-172 330.9 332.9 2.0 2.24 1.69 300

incl. 330.9 331.6 0.7 5.31 0.59 136

CV23-176 167.0 168.2 1.1 1.24 5.17 138

CV23-177 241.5 242.5 1.0 1.67 1.78 326

CV23-181 225.0 226.0 1.0 1.22 3.25 819



264.5 266.5 2.0 0.90 4.80 278

incl. 265.5 266.5 1.0 1.21 5.39 286



278.5 279.3 0.8 1.23 3.09 900



297.5 298.5 1.0 3.46 0.25 247

CV23-182 158.4 159.4 1.0 1.71 0.40 173

CV23-184 207.8 209.9 2.1 2.23 2.73 170

incl. 207.8 208.8 1.0 3.93 3.05 173



212.0 213.0 1.0 2.96 2.52 145



216.0 217.0 1.1 0.98 1.81 62

CV23-185 100.8 101.8 1.0 1.02 3.09 193

CV23-190 105.0 106.0 1.0 1.46 2.09 433

CV23-201 265.3 268.2 2.9 4.11 0.89 333 Some lepidolite (~5%) CV23-205 88.1 88.9 0.8 4.10 1.97 25

CV23-208 199.0 201.0 2.1 3.88 3.69 193



208.7 209.9 1.3 1.36 4.39 80



213.2 215.3 2.1 1.18 2.28 110

CV23-211 244.8 246.8 2.0 0.76 3.93 188

incl. 244.8 245.8 1.0 1.01 3.41 241

CV23-219 109.5 111.5 2.0 5.24 3.50 187



194.6 195.6 1.0 1.57 2.11 73

CV23-223 285.0 287.1 2.1 1.17 4.12 231

CV23-241 166.2 169.2 2.9 0.88 2.89 426 Some potential lepidolite

186.2 187.1 0.9 2.36 3.21 263

CV23-272A 115.5 117.2 1.7 3.96 3.30 1097



348.8 349.8 1.0 1.12 0.77 138

CV23-285 360.2 361.5 1.3 1.03 4.24 107

CV23-298 88.6 90.8 2.2 1.43 2.97 121

CV23-331 77.9 79.9 2.0 1.08 2.57 150

CV23-364 264.1 265.0 0.9 3.32 0.67 390



268.1 269.3 1.3 1.91 3.12 492

CV24-373 119.6 124.2 4.6 0.90 0.75 460

incl. 121.4 124.2 2.8 1.22 0.59 668

CV24-374 243.6 245.2 1.6 1.10 1.29 532



259.5 261.0 1.5 0.97 3.49 70

CV24-386 496.0 497.4 1.4 1.07 2.12 60

CV24-401A 326.5 327.8 1.3 1.04 4.16 111

CV24-404 276.5 284.0 7.5 1.29 3.85 200

incl. 277.5 279.0 1.5 3.90 3.93 143

CV24-414 333.5 339.3 5.9 1.26 2.40 590

incl. 336.5 338.0 1.5 3.29 1.35 346

CV24-424 154.5 156.1 1.6 1.16 1.77 446 Some lepidolite (~5-10%) CV24-441 167.7 169.2 1.6 1.78 2.78 85

CV24-479 231.2 232.1 0.9 1.37 2.87 753 Some lepidolite (~5%) CV24-502 271.3 272.6 1.3 1.02 2.59 283

CV24-503 402.7 406.4 3.6 1.89 0.64 141

CV24-517 297.6 298.9 1.3 1.40 0.12 222



301.3 302.8 1.5 2.42 0.28 58

CV24-586 133.4 135.4 2.0 0.89 4.25 120

CV24-607 198.8 200.0 1.2 1.72 0.40 131

CV24-613 182.4 183.7 1.3 1.29 0.33 337

CV24-616 276.6 281.0 4.4 1.18 1.80 181

CV24-627 166.1 166.9 0.8 13.04 1.79 205

CV24-636 373.5 375.1 1.6 1.61 0.78 164

CV24-639 92.7 94.0 1.3 1.39 0.90 871

CV24-651 59.5 68.5 9.0 1.20 2.02 194

incl. 61.0 62.5 1.5 5.03 2.22 219



82.5 84.0 1.5 0.99 2.28 137



91.1 94.2 3.1 0.85 2.64 117

CV24-695 234.4 237.0 2.6 1.59 0.89 183

CV24-714 332.5 334.0 1.5 1.70 3.31 90

CV24-739 94.0 95.5 1.5 1.37 1.84 52

CV24-742 429.2 434.7 5.6 0.73 5.86 229

incl. 430.7 432.4 1.7 1.27 5.67 453

Table 2: Cesium assay summary for drill holes at the CV5 Pegmatite.

(1) All intervals are core length and presented for all pegmatite intervals >1 m and >1% Cs2O. (2) Lepidolite may occur with pollucite, although typically in minor amounts, and may contain some cesium in its structure through element substitution; however, it would be significantly less than pollucite. A mineralogy program is underway to more definitively confirm Cs deportment where lepidolite has been logged.

MINERALOGY AND GEOLOGICAL MODELLING

Pollucite, the principal and preferred ore mineral for cesium, has been identified by XRD mineralogical analysis at Shaakichiuwaanaan and is interpreted to be the primary source of the cesium enrichment at the Property based on cesium grades and logging. The high-grade cesium intercepts indicate that semi-massive to massive pollucite is present, especially in the Rigel Zone where several 10% to 20+% Cs 2 O intercepts are present. A mineralogical program focused on the Vega and Rigel cesium zones is underway to confirm the presence and quantitative abundance of pollucite, and to a lesser extent lepidolite where present.

With the overlimit assays for cesium now received, the Company is actively geologically modelling the Vega and Rigel cesium zones, both within the wider pegmatite geological model. Additionally, cesium will be added to the block model to further assess the potential of each zone.

In the same way that the Company's tantalum resource has the potential to be a valuable by-product, the identification of significant cesium mineralization at CV13 presents an opportunity to further evaluate the potential of cesium as a marketable by-product, which could complement the Company's lithium-focused development strategy and add to the suite of critical minerals that could be produced at Shaakichiuwaanaan. As the Feasibility Study for CV5 progresses for its lithium operation, the Company will assess the potential for a cesium resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan and its implications for future exploration and development.

ABOUT CESIUM – EXTREMELY RARE CRITICAL METAL

Cesium (Cs) is a specialty metal and is listed as a critical and strategic mineral by Canada, the province of Quebec (Canada), Japan, and the United States. The principal use of cesium, which is almost exclusively recovered (in its primary form) from the mineral pollucite, is in the form of cesium formate brine. Due to its high-density, low toxicity, biodegradable nature, and recoverability, cesium is used to support the completion of oil and gas wells at high pressure and temperature.

Cesium is also used in atomic clocks, GPS, aircraft guidance, and telecommunications. Its compounds have various applications: cesium carbonate in fuel cells, cesium chloride in chemistry and nuclear medicine, cesium hydroxide in batteries, cesium iodide in X-ray equipment, cesium nitrate in pyrotechnics and scintillation counters, and cesium sulfates in water treatment and scientific instruments. Cesium pricing varies based on its end-product form and purity; however, in its refined form, cesium metal (Cs >99.5%) is a high value commodity similar to gold and currently trades around US$2,550/oz (excluding VAT, Source – Shanghai Metal Markets).

Mineral deposits of cesium (pollucite) are extremely rare globally and represent the most fractionated component of LCT pegmatite systems, which are effectively the only primary source of cesium globally. Economic deposits of cesium are typically on the scale of <10 kt to 350,000 kt in size and supported by drill intercepts of typically less than 3 to 10 m (core length). This compares to lithium pegmatite deposits that typically range in the millions of tonnes (<10 Mt and rarely over 100 Mt) in size and are supported by much thicker drill intercepts.

Examples of the few current/past producing mines include Tanco (Canada), Bikita (Zimbabwe), and Sinclair (Australia). Australia's first commercial cesium mine, Sinclair, extracted its last cesium in 2019.

Hole ID Substrate Total Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip

(°) Easting Northing Elevation (m) Core Size Cluster CV22-084 Land 247.8 200 -80 565010.3 5927857.6 398.5 NQ CV13 CV23-191 Land 308.2 170 -45 565125.9 5928034.9 432.4 NQ CV13 CV23-198 Land 98.0 140 -80 565126.2 5928036.0 432.4 NQ CV13 CV23-204 Land 262.9 130 -80 565057.6 5927954.3 419.2 NQ CV13 CV23-213 Land 209.0 200 -85 564876.6 5927915.3 409.7 NQ CV13 CV23-218 Land 254.1 200 -45 564841.3 5927978.6 415.4 NQ CV13 CV23-224 Land 308.0 200 -45 564748.9 5928008.0 414.1 NQ CV13 CV23-255 Land 131.2 80 -45 564936.2 5927944.4 417.7 NQ CV13 CV23-271 Land 149.2 110 -75 565068.5 5927999.1 429.0 NQ CV13 CV23-312 Land 149.0 200 -90 564373.8 5928148.9 408.1 NQ CV13 CV23-332 Land 427.9 140 -45 565421.2 5928393.4 405.5 NQ CV13 CV23-348 Land 386.0 140 -90 565420.9 5928393.8 405.3 NQ CV13 CV24-432 Land 278.0 200 -90 564895.9 5928117.1 426.3 NQ CV13 CV24-436 Land 220.9 200 -60 564799.1 5928146.2 422.6 NQ CV13 CV24-444 Land 248.0 200 -90 564799.0 5928146.2 422.6 NQ CV13 CV24-446 Land 286.6 140 -90 565514.5 5928211.3 412.6 NQ CV13 CV24-470 Land 281.2 320 -80 565430.9 5928494.3 393.9 NQ CV13 CV24-492 Land 290.4 140 -45 565697.4 5928512.1 385.7 NQ CV13 CV24-498 Land 218.0 140 -45 565467.1 5928559.6 387.9 NQ CV13 CV24-507 Land 187.0 0 -90 565466.6 5928560.1 387.7 NQ CV13 CV24-508 Land 152.0 140 -45 565710.4 5928599.6 382.2 NQ CV13 CV24-510 Land 239.0 270 -55 565458.5 5928561.1 387.8 NQ CV13 CV24-513 Land 171.2 320 -75 565707.2 5928604.4 381.9 NQ CV13 CV24-519 Land 248.0 140 -45 565599.7 5928537.4 385.4 NQ CV13 CV24-520 Land 243.7 320 -60 565459.7 5928564.3 387.4 NQ CV13 CV24-524 Land 209.0 20 -60 565464.9 5928560.5 387.7 NQ CV13 CV24-525 Land 161.0 320 -75 565596.8 5928540.8 385.1 NQ CV13 CV24-529 Land 395.0 0 -90 565280.0 5928735.1 388.1 NQ CV13 CV24-538 Land 370.2 130 -60 565631.2 5928931.1 403.7 NQ CV13 CV24-539 Land 305.0 0 -65 565279.8 5928735.6 388.3 NQ CV13 CV24-545 Land 311.0 230 -50 565627.9 5928929.8 403.2 NQ CV13 CV24-546 Land 385.3 260 -65 565279.3 5928733.5 388.3 NQ CV13 CV24-561 Land 443.1 0 -65 565107.0 5928411.2 418.7 NQ CV13 CV24-571 Land 236.1 90 -65 565030.0 5928630.0 399.6 NQ CV13 CV24-579 Land 215.0 0 -90 565030.0 5928630.0 399.6 NQ CV13 CV24-582 Land 227.2 10 -65 565030.0 5928630.0 399.6 NQ CV13 CV24-747 Land 281.0 20 -60 565266.8 5928409.4 412.5 NQ CV13 CV24-754 Land 235.9 280 -65 565288.0 5928612.6 390.0 NQ CV13 CV24-757 Land 305.3 70 -45 565269.4 5928408.3 412.8 NQ CV13 CV24-761 Land 227.1 0 -90 565289.2 5928610.8 390.0 NQ CV13 CV24-771 Land 164.3 0 -90 565267.5 5928407.2 413.1 NQ CV13 CV24-773 Land 200.0 35 -55 565291.6 5928615.0 389.7 NQ CV13 CH23-069 Land 6.8 26 -36 565393.2 5928283.7 418.1 n/a CV13



















CV22-030 Ice 258.0 158 -45 570385.1 5930855.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-036 Land 334.8 158 -45 570041.9 5930778.2 379.9 NQ CV5 CV22-042 Land 393.0 158 -65 571487.1 5931201.7 379.1 NQ CV5 CV22-059 Water 352.9 158 -45 570300.2 5930796.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-064 Water 340.7 158 -53 570199.3 5930782.3 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-065 Land 242.0 158 -45 570331.7 5930722.3 381.7 NQ CV5 CV22-068 Land 233.0 158 -45 569930.0 5930522.4 378.2 NQ CV5 CV22-070 Water 297.4 158 -45 570118.7 5930731.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-072 Water 404.0 158 -45 570080.9 5930689.0 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-075 Water 372.4 158 -45 569987.6 5930639.4 373.7 NQ CV5 CV22-083 Land 440.0 158 -65 571660.9 5931296.4 379.5 NQ CV5 CV23-107 Land 428.2 158 -65 572027.0 5931475.3 374.5 NQ CV5 CV23-117 Land 566.1 158 -75 571865.9 5931434.7 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-121 Land 454.7 158 -48 571782.1 5931402.9 377.0 NQ CV5 CV23-132 Land 374.0 158 -49 571068.0 5931148.3 374.7 NQ CV5 CV23-160A Land 443.0 158 -45 569567.5 5930470.9 380.4 NQ CV5 CV23-165 Land 555.1 165 -60 572647.7 5931669.8 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-172 Land 404.0 158 -45 569479.9 5930448.2 384.1 NQ CV5 CV23-176 Land 434.0 158 -45 569388.0 5930399.5 386.2 NQ CV5 CV23-177 Ice 394.7 158 -45 571453.4 5931292.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-181 Ice 354.0 158 -46 571316.2 5931230.0 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-182 Land 369.0 158 -45 569295.1 5930361.6 389.4 NQ CV5 CV23-184 Land 417.4 158 -45 569198.6 5930332.0 392.7 NQ CV5 CV23-185 Ice 425.0 158 -60 571453.3 5931292.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-190 Land 303.3 338 -45 569596.9 5930277.1 382.2 NQ CV5 CV23-201 Land 385.8 158 -45 569015.1 5930242.6 390.3 NQ CV5 CV23-205 Land 353.0 158 -60 569015.0 5930242.8 390.2 NQ CV5 CV23-208 Land 368.0 158 -45 568937.2 5930165.2 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-211 Land 425.0 158 -60 568937.1 5930165.5 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-219 Land 380.1 158 -45 568848.3 5930136.9 394.8 NQ CV5 CV23-223 Land 428.0 158 -60 568848.3 5930137.2 394.9 NQ CV5 CV23-241 Water 418.9 158 -62 570172.4 5930717.8 372.6 NQ CV5 CV23-272A Water 410.2 158 -45 570328.8 5930856.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-285 Water 469.9 158 -60 570328.4 5930856.8 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-298 Water 440.1 158 -64 570449.3 5930831.3 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-331 Land 423.0 158 -45 568415.4 5929988.0 395.9 NQ CV5 CV23-364 Land 401.0 158 -65 568370.8 5929962.2 392.6 NQ CV5 CV24-373 Land 479.2 160 -45 569832.6 5930629.6 373.0 NQ CV5 CV24-374 Land 470.0 158 -46 570693.3 5931027.8 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-386 Land 552.6 158 -58 571388.7 5931175.9 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-401A Land 626.1 158 -58 572056.2 5931528.9 373.1 NQ CV5 CV24-404 Land 668.2 162 -59 571931.0 5931431.7 377.3 NQ CV5 CV24-414 Land 425.0 158 -45 569516.5 5930473.0 383.8 NQ CV5 CV24-424 Land 389.0 158 -53 569615.3 5930495.5 378.1 NQ CV5 CV24-441 Ice 342.2 158 -65 571004.7 5931058.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-479 Land 467.1 16 -55 570355.0 5930476.9 379.2 NQ CV5 CV24-502 Land 476.5 145 -52 570360.1 5930766.7 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-503 Land 533.1 160 -45 570305.6 5930884.3 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-517 Land 428.1 152 -56 570402.3 5930773.8 374.1 NQ CV5 CV24-586 Land 395.9 156 -45 568872.3 5930201.4 390.1 NQ CV5 CV24-607 Land 236.0 156 -45 569093.9 5930179.0 398.0 NQ CV5 CV24-613 Water 364.9 156 -62 570030.5 5930662.8 373.4 NQ CV5 CV24-616 Land 398.1 156 -45 569100.9 5930296.8 389.9 NQ CV5 CV24-627 Water 394.7 156 -50 570030.9 5930662.0 372.9 NQ CV5 CV24-636 Land 537.3 155 -50 570159.1 5930879.4 381.2 NQ CV5 CV24-639 Land 194.0 355 -60 569682.3 5930336.1 382.1 NQ CV5 CV24-651 Land 289.9 161 -75 569598.8 5930402.1 382.0 NQ CV5 CV24-695 Land 343.9 310 -70 569965.8 5930425.6 377.0 NQ CV5 CV24-714 Land 449.1 159 -51 571947.9 5931540.8 380.9 NQ CV5 CV24-739 Land 401.0 158 -55 568598.9 5930071.1 388.9 NQ CV5 CV24-742 Land 509.8 188 -47 572565.1 5931727.7 373.7 NQ CV5 (1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) Azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar/downhole.

(2) All holes are diamond drill except for CH23-069, which is a channel. Table 3: Attributes for drill holes discussed herein.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (Li focus) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split sample duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.

All samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Cs, and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

Overlimits for cesium are requested when the analytical result exceeds the upper detection limit (10,000 ppm Cs) of the GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50 analytical packages. The overlimit package used for cesium is either GC_AAS49C – acid digestion for alkaline elements or GC_XRF76V – borate fusion XRF. Both cesium overlimit packages report Cs in %.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite August 21, 2024, and highlights it as a potential North American lithium raw materials powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allow investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "potentially adding", "advancing to production", "opportunity", "to become", "growing", "enhance", "intends to", "further", "underway", "will" and similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements on the Feasibility Study and the potential of cesium at Shaakichiuwaanaan as a marketable by-product.

Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, that proposed exploration and mineral resource estimate work on the Property will continue as expected, the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates, the classification of resources between inferred and indicated and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based, long-term demand for spodumene supply, and that exploration and development results continue to support management's current plans for Property development and expectations for the Project.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The production target referred to in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.16 on August 21, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Core sampling protocols meet industry standard practices.

Core sampling is guided by lithology as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half-core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite.

The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 to 1.5 m.

All drill core is oriented to maximum foliation prior to logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.

Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Ta, and Cs) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

Overlimits for cesium are requested when the analytical result exceeds the upper detection limit (10,000 ppm Cs) of the GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50 analytical packages. The overlimit package used for cesium is either GC_AAS49C – acid digestion for alkaline elements or GC_XRF76V – borate fusion XRF. Both cesium overlimit packages report Cs in %.

Channel sampling followed best industry practices with a 3 to 5 cm wide, saw-cut channel completed across the pegmatite outcrop as practical, perpendicular to the interpreted pegmatite strike. Samples were collected at ~1 m contiguous intervals with the channel bearing noted, and GPS coordinate collected at the start and end points of the channel.

All channel samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON, or Val-d'Or, QC, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada's laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022, 2023, and 2024), for multi-element (including Li, Ta, and Cs) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. Overlimits for cesium are requested when the analytical result exceeds the upper detection limit (10,000 ppm Cs) of the GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50 analytical packages. The overlimit package used for cesium is either GC_AAS49C – acid digestion for alkaline elements or GC_XRF76V – borate fusion XRF. Both cesium overlimit packages report Cs in %. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Holes are NQ size core diamond drilling.

Core was not oriented. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximize sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. All drill core was geotechnically logged following industry standard practices, and include TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method. Core recovery is very good and typically exceeds 90%.

Channel samples were not geotechnically logged. Channel recovery was effectively 100%. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Upon receipt at the core shack, all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (including structure), alteration logged, geologically logged, and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of pegmatite are also collected at systematic intervals for all pegmatite drill core using the water immersion method, as well as select host rock drill core.

Channel samples were geologically logged upon collection on an individual sample basis.

The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates.

These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core sampling follows industry best practices. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

Channels were saw-cut with the full channel being sent for analysis at ~1 m sample intervals.

Sample sizes are appropriate for the material being assayed.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs, Li focus) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped either to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC for standard sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

All channel samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Lakefield, ON, or Val-d'Or, QC, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada's laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022, 2023, and 2024), for multi-element (including Li, Ta, and Cs) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish.

Overlimits for cesium are requested when the analytical result exceeds the upper detection limit (10,000 ppm Cs) of the GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50 analytical packages. The overlimit package used for cesium is either GC_AAS49C – acid digestion for alkaline elements or GC_XRF76V – borate fusion XRF. Both cesium overlimit packages report Cs in %.

The Company relies on both its internal QAQC protocols (systematic use of blanks, certified reference materials, and external checks), as well as the laboratory's internal QAQC.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Intervals are reviewed and compiled by the VP Exploration and Project Managers prior to disclosure, including a review of the Company's internal QAQC sample analytical data.

Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby core logging data is entered directly into the software for storage, including direct import of laboratory analytical certificates as they are received. The Company employs various on-site and post QAQC protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy.

Adjustments to data include reporting lithium, tantalum, and cesium in their oxide forms, as it is reported in elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used are Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221, Cs2O = Cs x 1.0602 Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Each drill hole's collar has been surveyed with a RTK Trimble Zephyr 3 or Topcon GR-5, with small number of holes and channels by average handheld GPS.

The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18.

The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides high-quality topographic control.

The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration and development, including mineral resource estimation. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. At CV5, drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 (Indicated) to 100 m (Inferred) spacing.

At CV13, drill hole spacing is dominantly grid based, targetting ~100 m pegmatite pierce points; however, collar locations and hole orientations may vary widely, which reflect the varied orientation of the pegmatite body along strike.

It is interpreted that the large majority of the drill hole spacing at each pegmatite is sufficient to support a mineral resource estimate.

Core sample lengths typically range from 0.5 to 2.0 m and average ~1.0 to 1.5 m. Sampling is continuous within all pegmatite encountered in the drill hole. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure within the mineralized body.

The principal mineralized bodies are relatively undeformed and very competent, although have meaningful structural control.

At CV5, the principal mineralized body and adjacent lenses are steeply dipping resulting in oblique angles of intersection with true widths varying based on drill hole angle and orientation of pegmatite at that particular intersection point. i.e., the dip of the mineralized pegmatite body has variations in a vertical sense and along strike, so the true widths are not always apparent until several holes have been drilled (at the appropriate spacing) in any particular drill-fence.

At CV13, the principal pegmatite body has a shallow varied strike and northerly dip. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were collected by Company staff or its consultants following specific protocols governing sample collection and handling. Core samples were bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped directly to Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, being tracked during shipment along with Chain of Custody. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample bags are evaluated for tampering. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. A review of the sample procedures for the Company's 2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022 winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed by an Independent Competent Person and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada", by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of June 27 th , 2022.)

A review of the sample procedures through the Company's 2024 winter drill program (through CV24-526) was completed by an independent Competent Person with respect to the Shaakichiuwaanaan's Mineral Resource Estimate (CV5 & CV13 pegmatites) and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43–101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada" by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng., Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., MBA, and Luciano Piciacchia, P.Eng., Ph.D., of BBA Engineering Ltd., Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., and Nathalie Fortin, P.Eng., M.Env., of WSP Canada Inc., Effective Date of August 21, 2024, and Issue Date of September 12, 2024.

Additionally, the Company continually reviews and evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure compliance at all levels of sample data collection and handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly called "Corvette") is comprised of 463 CDC claims located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, with Lithium Innova Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.) being the registered title holder for all of the claims. The northern border of the Property's primary claim block is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is accessible year-round by all-season road is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure. The CV13 and CV9 spodumene pegmatites are located approximately 3 km west-southwest and 14 km west of CV5, respectively.

The Company holds 100% interest in the Property subject to various royalty obligations depending on original acquisition agreements. DG Resources Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76 claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2% NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M), Osisko Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5% on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over 111 claims, and Azimut Exploration holds 2% on NSR on 39 claims.

The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the knowledge of the Company. There are no known hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-May) where the communities request helicopter flying not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending on the season, scale, and location.

Claim expiry dates range from September 2025 to July 2027. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No core assay results from other parties are disclosed herein.

The most recent independent Property review was a technical report titled "NI 43–101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada" by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Hugo Latulippe, P.Eng., Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., MBA, and Luciano Piciacchia, P.Eng., Ph.D., of BBA Engineering Ltd., Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., and Nathalie Fortin, P.Eng., M.Env., of WSP Canada Inc., Effective Date of August 21, 2024, and Issue Date of September 12, 2024. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. The claim block is dominantly host to rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes).

The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver, base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over several different deposit styles including orogenic gold (Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag), komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and pegmatite (Li, Cs, Ta).

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (lithium, cesium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property, including at CV5, CV13, and CV9, is observed to occur within quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at surface as high relief 'whale-back' landforms. The pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline.

The lithium pegmatites at Shaakichiuwaanaan are categorized as LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral identification and assays confirm spodumene as the dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with no significant petalite, lepidolite, lithium-phosphate minerals, or apatite present. The spodumene crystal size of the pegmatites is typically decimetre scale, and therefore, very large. The pegmatites also carry significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be the mineral phase. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Drill hole attribute information is included in a table herein.

Pegmatite intersections of <1 m are not typically presented. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade over width.

No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade width calculations. The lithium, tantalum, and cesium length weighted average grade of the intervals are calculated for all pegmatite intervals over 1 m core length and over 1% Cs2O, as well as other zones at the discretion of the geologist. Pegmatites have inconsistent mineralization by nature, resulting in some intervals having a small number of poorly mineralized samples included in the calculation.

No metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). At CV5, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports a principal, large pegmatite body of near vertical to steeply dipping orientation, flanked by several subordinate pegmatite lenses (collectively, the 'CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite')

At CV13, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports a series of sub-parallel trending sills with a flat-lying to shallow northerly dip (collectively, the 'CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite')

All reported widths are core length. True widths are not calculated for each hole due to the relatively wide drill spacing at this stage of delineation and the typical irregular nature of pegmatite, as well as the varied drill hole orientations. As such, true widths may vary widely from hole to hole. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Please refer to the figures included herein as well as those posted on the Company's website. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Please refer to the table(s) included herein as well as those posted on the Company's website.

Results for pegmatite intervals >1 m length and >1% Cs2O are reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The Company is currently completing site environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite area.

The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of water.

The Company has completed significant metallurgical testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable. Additionally, more expansive DMS pilot programs have been completed, including with non-pegmatite dilution, and has produced results in line with prior testwork.

Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards Feasibility have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as mining, transportation, and logistical studies. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company intends to continue drilling the pegmatites of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property, focused on the CV5 Pegmatite and adjacent subordinate lenses, as well as the CV13 Pegmatite and related prospective corridors.

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

