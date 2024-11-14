Laramide Westmoreland Drilling Delivers Further Strong Results

Initial results validate the potential to link Huarabagoo and Junnagunna
Gold mineralisation continues to be discovered
Best assay results include:
HB24DD004 – 2.20m @ 2,675.18 ppm U3O8 and 1.51 g/t Au from 63.00m, including 1.00 m @ 4,091.82 ppm U3O8 & 2.0 g/t Au from 64.00 m.
HJ24RC004 – 17.00m @ 469.17 ppm U3O8 from 54.00m, including 3.00 m @ 1,374.16 ppm U3O8 from 60.00m.
HJ24RC011 – 15.00m @ 380.17 ppm U3O8 from 61.00m, including 1.00m @ 1,986.95 ppm U3O8 from 63.00m AND 16.00m @ 573.42 ppm U3O8 from 88.00m, including 2.00m @ 1,712.79 ppm U3O8 from 91.00m.
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce further results following the conclusion of the 2024 drilling campaign at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland"). The current batch of assays include the first results for the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna targets.
Results demonstrate that uranium mineralisation is continuous along strike, and potentially joins the two deposits of Huarabagoo and Junnagunna. These infill drilling results include 4 holes (of 17) at Huarabagoo and 12 holes (of 27) in the Linking Zone between the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits.
Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:
"The initial batch of results from the Huarbagoo-Junnagunna link zone underscores the potential for substantial growth of the mineral resources. The shallow, broad mineralized zones identified here, some with impressively higher grades, further validate the characteristics that we are observing across the whole Westmoreland system.
"Infill drilling at Huarabagoo has improved our confidence in our geological models as well, the emerging gold results are also compelling. We are investigating how the gold may enhance the economics of the deposit as we prepare to advance the project to a prefeasibility study."
Drilling across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and has comprised of 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets. Core processing continues, with assay results expected to be announced throughout Q4 2024 and into Q1 2025.
An updated Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate, which will include all results and a Maiden Resource Estimate for Long Pocket, remains on track for early 2025.
Huarabagoo
The Huarabagoo deposit is located in the structural corridor between Redtree and Junnagunna and is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate[1]. Seventeen diamond drill holes for a total of 1,827.16m, were completed in 2024. Laramide designed this program to test the extents of modelled mineralisation for both uranium and the gold associated with the intrusive dolerite dyke. In the drill programs completed prior to Laramide's acquisition of the project, assaying for gold had been inconsistent, however, Laramide's 2012[2] drilling at Huarabagoo included:
WDD12-170 - 34 meters at 1,467 ppm U3O8
WDD12-167 - 2 meters at 6.1 g/t Au and 4 meters at 30.9 g/t Au
Initial results from the 2024 drilling confirms that both uranium and gold mineralisation are peripheral to dyke margins (Figure 1) and along fault extensions, with multiple zones intersecting a similarly variable hematite-silicate-sericite altered sandstone.
Drilling in the Huarabagoo-Junnagunna structural corridor is designed to test the mineralisation continuity between the two deposits with the intent to further increase the overall size of the resource. The program drill tested a system analogous to the Redtree Dyke system, and comprised of 21 RC holes for 3,096m, and 8 diamond drillholes for 1,124.10m, totaling 29 holes for 4,220.10m. The program was designed with three phases starting with an initial RC component (HJ24RC001 to HJ24RC013) to target the spatial extents for the Dolerite Dyke. The subsequent phases consisted of step out diamond drilling (HJ24DD014-HJ24DD021) to understand structural controls and orientation of mineralisation relative to the dolerite dyke system. The final phase consisted of RC drilling (HJ24RC014-HJ24RC021) to follow up on substantial downhole gamma results identified from the initial RC portion of drilling at the start of this campaign.
Results from the first phase of RC drilling returned substantial intercepts including:
HJ24RC004 – 17.00m @ 469.17 ppm U3O8 from 54.00m, including 3.00 m @ 1,374.16 ppm U3O8 from 60.00m.
HJ24RC006 – 2.00m @ 260.19 ppm U3O8 and 1.28 g/t Au including 1.00m @ 415.08 ppm U3O8 and 2.54g/t Au.
HJ24RC011 – 15.00m @ 380.17 ppm U3O8 and 0.017 g/t Au from 61.00m, including 1.00m @ 1,986.95 ppm U3O8 from 63.00m.
HJ24RC011 – 16.00m @ 573.42 ppm U3O8 from 88.00m, including 2.00m @ 1,712.79 ppm U3O8 from 91.00m.
Importantly, this drilling campaign has successfully intersected the dolerite dyke system (under alluvial cover) and the associated mineralisation across the 2km strike length of the link zone. This data is valuable for deposit modelling in the link zone and will help guide future infill drilling.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Laramide Resources Ltd.
Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.
Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.
Table 1: Drill Collar Details
Prospect
Hole ID
GDA_Easting
GDA_Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Grid Azi
Dip
Hole type
Drilling started
Drilling completed
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD001
194116
8062630
86
110.8
133
-60
DD
08/08/2024
13/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD002
194186
8062731
85
37.8
134
-50
DD
13/08/2024
14/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD003
194185
8062731
85
117.9
134
-50
DD
20/08/2024
23/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD004
194110
8062675
90
116.1
134
-50
DD
23/08/2024
27/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD005
194211
8062632
86
137.8
314
-50
DD
27/08/2024
30/08/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD006
194234
8062667
85
122.8
314
-50
DD
30/08/2024
01/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD007
193970
8062353
95
88.3
314
-50
DD
01/09/2024
03/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD008
193974
8062381
94
117.3
314
-60
DD
03/09/2024
06/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD009
194171
8062573
88
119.6
314
-50
DD
06/09/2024
07/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD010
194283
8062835
84
95.1
134
-50
DD
07/09/2024
09/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD011
194303
8062858
84
90.1
134
-60
DD
09/09/2024
10/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD012
194573
8063195
84
102.2
134
-70
DD
16/09/2024
18/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD013
194573
8063195
84
81.5
134
-50
DD
18/09/2024
19/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD014
194567
8063202
82
101.3
315
-55
DD
19/09/2024
24/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD015
194660
8063383
81
107.0
314
-60
DD
24/09/2024
25/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD016
194764
8063486
81
141.1
134
-60
DD
26/09/2024
27/09/2024
HUARABAGOO
HB24DD017
194724
8063527
80
140.7
134
-60
DD
28/09/2024
29/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC001
195002
8063617
81
150.0
315
-60
RC
17/08/2024
18/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC002
195064
8063844
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
19/08/2024
19/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC003
195275
8063908
79
150.0
315
-60
RC
20/08/2024
21/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC004
195141
8064040
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
21/08/2024
22/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC005
195346
8064256
78
168.0
135
-60
RC
22/08/2024
24/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC006
195559
8064345
77
90.0
315
-60
RC
24/08/2024
25/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC007
195448
8064447
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
25/08/2024
26/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC008
195634
8064542
78
150.0
135
-60
RC
27/08/2024
28/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC009
195838
8064619
78
150.0
315
-60
RC
28/08/2024
29/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC010
195932
8064814
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
29/08/2024
30/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC011
196114
8064909
77
150.0
315
-60
RC
30/08/2024
31/08/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC012
196208
8065094
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
01/09/2024
02/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC013
195362
8064519
77
150.0
315
-55
RC
02/09/2024
03/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC014
194937
8063686
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
25/09/2024
26/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC015
194872
8063736
80
150.0
135
-60
RC
26/09/2024
27/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC016
195131
8063771
80
162.0
315
-55
RC
27/09/2024
27/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC017
195006
8063894
78
150.0
135
-60
RC
28/09/2024
29/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC018
196158
8065142
79
150.0
135
-60
RC
02/10/2024
03/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC019
195999
8065017
77
126.0
135
-60
RC
03/10/2024
05/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC020
195731
8064722
77
150.0
135
-60
RC
05/10/2024
06/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24RC021
195372
8064237
79
150.0
246
-55
RC
06/10/2024
07/10/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD014
195202
8063980
78
150.3
315
-60
DD
04/09/2024
06/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD015
195400
8064216
79
150.3
135
-50
DD
06/09/2024
08/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD016
195533
8064369
77
132.5
315
-70
DD
08/09/2024
10/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD017
195789
8064673
78
132.3
135
-60
DD
11/09/2024
12/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD018
195591
8064583
77
138.3
135
-60
DD
13/09/2024
14/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD019
196051
8064970
77
135.3
135
-60
DD
15/09/2024
16/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD020
196267
8065043
77
135.0
315
-50
DD
16/09/2024
19/09/2024
HJ Link Zone
HJ24DD021
195533
8064369
77
150.2
315
-55
DD
20/09/2024
24/09/2024
Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U3O8
Hole number
From
To
Length (m)
U308ppm
Au g/t
HB24DD001
5
6
1
123.23
0.17
HB24DD001
9
10
1
100.23
0.23
HB24DD001
13
15
2
547.74
0.67
HB24DD001
28
29
1
148.58
0.04
HB24DD001
42
44.45
2.45
393.68
0.11
HB24DD001
56
57
1
235.25
0.03
HB24DD001
74
76
2
194.86
0.01
HB24DD001
95
97
2
145.93
0.01
HB24DD002
No reportable results#
HB24DD003
11.3
14
2.7
233.57
0.09
HB24DD003
20
21
1
192.80
0.10
HB24DD003
35
36
1
123.82
0.01
HB24DD003
75
76
1
132.66
0.03
HB24DD003
90
92.55
2.55
993.19
0.06
Including
91
91.75
0.75
2452.74
0.15
HB24DD004
0
4
4
819.40
0.02
Including
1
2
1
2234.58
0.03
HB24DD004
37
43
6
217.83
0.64
Including
37
38
1
112.73
3.01
HB24DD004
63
65.2
2.2
2675.18
1.51
Including
64
65.2
1.2
4091.82
2.00
HB24DD004
101.75
104
2.25
309.61
0.01
HB24DD004
108
109
1
123.23
0.01
HJ24RC001
22
24
2
132.37
0.01
HJ24RC001
30
36
6
206.65
0.01
HJ24RC001
74
76
2
126.76
0.01
HJ24RC002
39
40
1
116.39
0.01
HJ24RC002
47
48
1
252.35
0.01
HJ24RC002
63
66
3
1394.40
0.01
Including
63
64
1
3655.52
0.01
HJ24RC002
71
72
1
145.63
0.01
HJ24RC003
33
34
1
389.14
0.01
HJ24RC004
23
24
1
246.45
0.02
HJ24RC004
46
51
5
611.65
0.01
Including
48
49
1
1586.02
0.01
HJ24RC004
54
71
17
469.17
0.01
Including
60
63
3
1374.16
0.03
HJ24RC004
126
128
2
110.02
0.01
HJ24RC005
111
112
1
108.13
0.01
HJ24RC005
145
151
6
167.58
0.01
HJ24RC005
154
156
2
248.52
0.01
HJ24RC006
55
59
4
113.41
0.01
HJ24RC006
73
74
1
123.82
0.01
HJ24RC006
77
79
2
260.19
1.28
Including
78
79
1
415.08
2.54
HJ24RC007
120
122
2
583.11
0.01
HJ24RC008
138
139
1
150.35
0.01
HJ24RC008
140
141
1
120.87
0.01
HJ24RC009
51
53
2
145.93
0.03
HJ24RC009
64
65
1
199.28
0.01
HJ24RC009
69
78
9
173.72
0.01
HJ24RC010
59
60
1
224.64
0.08
HJ24RC011
16
17
1
138.56
0.15
HJ24RC011
28
31
3
424.32
0.13
HJ24RC011
61
76
15
380.17
0.02
Including
63
64
1
1986.95
0.03
HJ24RC011
88
104
16
573.42
0.01
Including
91
93
2
1712.79
0.01
HJ24RC012
80
81
1
108.60
0.01
HJ24RC012
83
84
1
122.05
0.01
HJ24RC012
89
99
10
119.46
0.01
HJ24RC013
No reportable results
* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U3O8 or >0.1g/t Au
# HB24DD002: incorrect dip – re-drilled as HB24DD003
