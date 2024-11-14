Laramide Westmoreland Drilling Delivers Further Strong Results

Results demonstrate that uranium mineralisation is continuous along strike, and potentially joins the two deposits of Huarabagoo and Junnagunna. These infill drilling results include 4 holes (of 17) at Huarabagoo and 12 holes (of 27) in the Linking Zone between the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits.

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:

"The initial batch of results from the Huarbagoo-Junnagunna link zone underscores the potential for substantial growth of the mineral resources. The shallow, broad mineralized zones identified here, some with impressively higher grades, further validate the characteristics that we are observing across the whole Westmoreland system.

"Infill drilling at Huarabagoo has improved our confidence in our geological models as well, the emerging gold results are also compelling. We are investigating how the gold may enhance the economics of the deposit as we prepare to advance the project to a prefeasibility study."

Drilling across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and has comprised of 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets. Core processing continues, with assay results expected to be announced throughout Q4 2024 and into Q1 2025.

An updated Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate, which will include all results and a Maiden Resource Estimate for Long Pocket, remains on track for early 2025.

Huarabagoo

The Huarabagoo deposit is located in the structural corridor between Redtree and Junnagunna and is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate[1]. Seventeen diamond drill holes for a total of 1,827.16m, were completed in 2024. Laramide designed this program to test the extents of modelled mineralisation for both uranium and the gold associated with the intrusive dolerite dyke. In the drill programs completed prior to Laramide's acquisition of the project, assaying for gold had been inconsistent, however, Laramide's 2012[2] drilling at Huarabagoo included:

WDD12-170 - 34 meters at 1,467 ppm U 3 O 8

O WDD12-167 - 2 meters at 6.1 g/t Au and 4 meters at 30.9 g/t Au

Initial results from the 2024 drilling confirms that both uranium and gold mineralisation are peripheral to dyke margins (Figure 1) and along fault extensions, with multiple zones intersecting a similarly variable hematite-silicate-sericite altered sandstone.

Huarabagoo-Junnagunna Link Zone

Drilling in the Huarabagoo-Junnagunna structural corridor is designed to test the mineralisation continuity between the two deposits with the intent to further increase the overall size of the resource. The program drill tested a system analogous to the Redtree Dyke system, and comprised of 21 RC holes for 3,096m, and 8 diamond drillholes for 1,124.10m, totaling 29 holes for 4,220.10m. The program was designed with three phases starting with an initial RC component (HJ24RC001 to HJ24RC013) to target the spatial extents for the Dolerite Dyke. The subsequent phases consisted of step out diamond drilling (HJ24DD014-HJ24DD021) to understand structural controls and orientation of mineralisation relative to the dolerite dyke system. The final phase consisted of RC drilling (HJ24RC014-HJ24RC021) to follow up on substantial downhole gamma results identified from the initial RC portion of drilling at the start of this campaign.

Results from the first phase of RC drilling returned substantial intercepts including:

HJ24RC004 – 17.00m @ 469.17 ppm U 3 O 8 from 54.00m , including 3.00 m @ 1,374.16 ppm U 3 O 8 from 60.00m . HJ24RC006 – 2.00m @ 260.19 ppm U 3 O 8 and 1.28 g/t Au including 1.00m @ 415.08 ppm U 3 O 8 and 2.54g/t Au. HJ24RC011 – 15.00m @ 380.17 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.017 g/t Au from 61.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,986.95 ppm U 3 O 8 from 63.00m . HJ24RC011 – 16.00m @ 573.42 ppm U 3 O 8 from 88.00m , including 2.00m @ 1,712.79 ppm U 3 O 8 from 91.00m .



Importantly, this drilling campaign has successfully intersected the dolerite dyke system (under alluvial cover) and the associated mineralisation across the 2km strike length of the link zone. This data is valuable for deposit modelling in the link zone and will help guide future infill drilling.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details Prospect Hole ID GDA_Easting GDA_Northing RL (m) Depth (m) Grid Azi Dip Hole type Drilling started Drilling completed HUARABAGOO HB24DD001 194116 8062630 86 110.8 133 -60 DD 08/08/2024 13/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD002 194186 8062731 85 37.8 134 -50 DD 13/08/2024 14/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD003 194185 8062731 85 117.9 134 -50 DD 20/08/2024 23/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD004 194110 8062675 90 116.1 134 -50 DD 23/08/2024 27/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD005 194211 8062632 86 137.8 314 -50 DD 27/08/2024 30/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD006 194234 8062667 85 122.8 314 -50 DD 30/08/2024 01/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD007 193970 8062353 95 88.3 314 -50 DD 01/09/2024 03/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD008 193974 8062381 94 117.3 314 -60 DD 03/09/2024 06/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD009 194171 8062573 88 119.6 314 -50 DD 06/09/2024 07/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD010 194283 8062835 84 95.1 134 -50 DD 07/09/2024 09/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD011 194303 8062858 84 90.1 134 -60 DD 09/09/2024 10/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD012 194573 8063195 84 102.2 134 -70 DD 16/09/2024 18/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD013 194573 8063195 84 81.5 134 -50 DD 18/09/2024 19/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD014 194567 8063202 82 101.3 315 -55 DD 19/09/2024 24/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD015 194660 8063383 81 107.0 314 -60 DD 24/09/2024 25/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD016 194764 8063486 81 141.1 134 -60 DD 26/09/2024 27/09/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD017 194724 8063527 80 140.7 134 -60 DD 28/09/2024 29/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC001 195002 8063617 81 150.0 315 -60 RC 17/08/2024 18/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC002 195064 8063844 79 150.0 135 -60 RC 19/08/2024 19/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC003 195275 8063908 79 150.0 315 -60 RC 20/08/2024 21/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC004 195141 8064040 79 150.0 135 -60 RC 21/08/2024 22/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC005 195346 8064256 78 168.0 135 -60 RC 22/08/2024 24/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC006 195559 8064345 77 90.0 315 -60 RC 24/08/2024 25/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC007 195448 8064447 77 150.0 135 -60 RC 25/08/2024 26/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC008 195634 8064542 78 150.0 135 -60 RC 27/08/2024 28/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC009 195838 8064619 78 150.0 315 -60 RC 28/08/2024 29/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC010 195932 8064814 77 150.0 135 -60 RC 29/08/2024 30/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC011 196114 8064909 77 150.0 315 -60 RC 30/08/2024 31/08/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC012 196208 8065094 77 150.0 135 -60 RC 01/09/2024 02/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC013 195362 8064519 77 150.0 315 -55 RC 02/09/2024 03/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC014 194937 8063686 79 150.0 135 -60 RC 25/09/2024 26/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC015 194872 8063736 80 150.0 135 -60 RC 26/09/2024 27/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC016 195131 8063771 80 162.0 315 -55 RC 27/09/2024 27/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC017 195006 8063894 78 150.0 135 -60 RC 28/09/2024 29/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC018 196158 8065142 79 150.0 135 -60 RC 02/10/2024 03/10/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC019 195999 8065017 77 126.0 135 -60 RC 03/10/2024 05/10/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC020 195731 8064722 77 150.0 135 -60 RC 05/10/2024 06/10/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24RC021 195372 8064237 79 150.0 246 -55 RC 06/10/2024 07/10/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD014 195202 8063980 78 150.3 315 -60 DD 04/09/2024 06/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD015 195400 8064216 79 150.3 135 -50 DD 06/09/2024 08/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD016 195533 8064369 77 132.5 315 -70 DD 08/09/2024 10/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD017 195789 8064673 78 132.3 135 -60 DD 11/09/2024 12/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD018 195591 8064583 77 138.3 135 -60 DD 13/09/2024 14/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD019 196051 8064970 77 135.3 135 -60 DD 15/09/2024 16/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD020 196267 8065043 77 135.0 315 -50 DD 16/09/2024 19/09/2024 HJ Link Zone HJ24DD021 195533 8064369 77 150.2 315 -55 DD 20/09/2024 24/09/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8 Hole

number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm Au g/t HB24DD001 5 6 1 123.23 0.17 HB24DD001 9 10 1 100.23 0.23 HB24DD001 13 15 2 547.74 0.67 HB24DD001 28 29 1 148.58 0.04 HB24DD001 42 44.45 2.45 393.68 0.11 HB24DD001 56 57 1 235.25 0.03 HB24DD001 74 76 2 194.86 0.01 HB24DD001 95 97 2 145.93 0.01 HB24DD002 No reportable results# HB24DD003 11.3 14 2.7 233.57 0.09 HB24DD003 20 21 1 192.80 0.10 HB24DD003 35 36 1 123.82 0.01 HB24DD003 75 76 1 132.66 0.03 HB24DD003 90 92.55 2.55 993.19 0.06 Including 91 91.75 0.75 2452.74 0.15 HB24DD004 0 4 4 819.40 0.02 Including 1 2 1 2234.58 0.03 HB24DD004 37 43 6 217.83 0.64 Including 37 38 1 112.73 3.01 HB24DD004 63 65.2 2.2 2675.18 1.51 Including 64 65.2 1.2 4091.82 2.00 HB24DD004 101.75 104 2.25 309.61 0.01 HB24DD004 108 109 1 123.23 0.01 HJ24RC001 22 24 2 132.37 0.01 HJ24RC001 30 36 6 206.65 0.01 HJ24RC001 74 76 2 126.76 0.01 HJ24RC002 39 40 1 116.39 0.01 HJ24RC002 47 48 1 252.35 0.01 HJ24RC002 63 66 3 1394.40 0.01 Including 63 64 1 3655.52 0.01 HJ24RC002 71 72 1 145.63 0.01 HJ24RC003 33 34 1 389.14 0.01 HJ24RC004 23 24 1 246.45 0.02 HJ24RC004 46 51 5 611.65 0.01 Including 48 49 1 1586.02 0.01 HJ24RC004 54 71 17 469.17 0.01 Including 60 63 3 1374.16 0.03 HJ24RC004 126 128 2 110.02 0.01 HJ24RC005 111 112 1 108.13 0.01 HJ24RC005 145 151 6 167.58 0.01 HJ24RC005 154 156 2 248.52 0.01 HJ24RC006 55 59 4 113.41 0.01 HJ24RC006 73 74 1 123.82 0.01 HJ24RC006 77 79 2 260.19 1.28 Including 78 79 1 415.08 2.54 HJ24RC007 120 122 2 583.11 0.01 HJ24RC008 138 139 1 150.35 0.01 HJ24RC008 140 141 1 120.87 0.01 HJ24RC009 51 53 2 145.93 0.03 HJ24RC009 64 65 1 199.28 0.01 HJ24RC009 69 78 9 173.72 0.01 HJ24RC010 59 60 1 224.64 0.08 HJ24RC011 16 17 1 138.56 0.15 HJ24RC011 28 31 3 424.32 0.13 HJ24RC011 61 76 15 380.17 0.02 Including 63 64 1 1986.95 0.03 HJ24RC011 88 104 16 573.42 0.01 Including 91 93 2 1712.79 0.01 HJ24RC012 80 81 1 108.60 0.01 HJ24RC012 83 84 1 122.05 0.01 HJ24RC012 89 99 10 119.46 0.01 HJ24RC013 No reportable results * Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 or >0.1g/t Au # HB24DD002: incorrect dip – re-drilled as HB24DD003

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada +1 (416) 599 7363; Ann Baines, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada +1 (647) 832-9904