Laramide Resources Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Toronto.

A total of 103,243,928 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

(iii) continuation of the Shareholder Rights Plan of the Company.

The five nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those at the meeting, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Against (#) Shares Against (%) John Booth 70,964,152 80.62 17,054,216 19.38 Marc Henderson 85,974,274 97.68 2,044,094 2.32 Jacqueline Allison 85,941,551 97.64 2,076,817 2.36 Raffi Babikian 85,877,365 97.57 2,141,003 2.43 John Mays 85,948,474 97.65 2,069,864 2.35

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world-class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact: Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada, +1 (416) 599 7363; Ann Baines, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada, +1 (647) 832-9904