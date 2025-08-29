Laramide Files Amended Technical Report on SEDAR+

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release regarding our disclosure on the Westmoreland Project.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled: "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report for Laramide's Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland Australia" (the "Report"), prepared by Addison Mining Services. The Report has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile and will also be available on Laramide's website at www.laramide.com.

The Report, with an effective date of August 27, 2025 and an issue date of August 27, 2025, was prepared by Richard Siddle, MSc, MGeol, MAIG in accordance with NI 43-101 standards.

The amended filing was made in accordance with CSA Staff Notice 51-711 – Refilings and Corrections of Errors. The circumstances requiring the refiling relate to reliance on a past dated (April 2016) Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Westmoreland Project that was referenced in the current technical report (April 2025) and in the Company's ongoing public disclosure record. It also addresses disclosure in Item 23 of the Technical Report regarding properties in which the Company holds an interest, as well as the inclusion of inferred mineral resources with other categories of mineral resources, which is contrary to paragraph 2.2(c) of NI 43-101.

The amendments do not result in any material changes to the previously disclosed mineral resource estimate, conclusions, or recommendations contained in the Report.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by a senior executive officer of the Company.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Mineral Resource Estimates is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact: Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada +1 (416) 599 7363; Ann Baines, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada +1 (647) 832-9904