Laramide's Drilling at Westmoreland Uranium Project Demonstrates Scope for Resource Growth

Long Pocket drilling is demonstrating that uranium mineralisation is laterally continuous with drillhole collar spacing now generally less than 50m which lends to a high level of confidence of the mineralisation. Zones of higher-grade uranium intercepted within the broader coherent mineralised envelope include:

LP24RC004 – 10m @ 606ppm U 3 O 8 from 6m depth, including 2m @ 1,726ppm U 3 O 8 from 11m LP24RC006 – 8m @ 1,770ppm U 3 O 8 from 16m depth, including 4m @ 3,128ppm U 3 O 8 from 17m .



Amphitheatre drilling intercepted multiple zones of uranium mineralisation down hole and indicates that the target remains open to the south.

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:

"The first batch of results from infill drilling at Long Pocket demonstrate the quality of this satellite deposit with good uranium grade at very shallow depths and supports Laramide's focused attention on enhancing Westmoreland's resources towards improving the economics of a future mine plan.

"Building on previously reported results, Amphitheatre continues to impress with multiple zones of sandstone hosted mineralisation. The prospect remains open to the north and to the south which warrants follow-up drilling during this field season.

"We look forward to updating investors as more assay results are received over the coming weeks and months."

Long Pocket Uranium Deposit

Long Pocket is a satellite deposit located 7 km to the east of the Westmoreland Project. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m, were recently completed in 2024.

Initial results from the 2024 drilling confirms shallow (<50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with multiple high zones intersecting a similar highly altered hematitic sandstone of medium to coarsely grained and poorly sorted texture, located peripheral to a dyke/sill margin.

Assay results from the remaining Long Pocket drilling are expected in Q3 & Q4 2024 and results from this drilling program will be incorporated into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025. The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places.

Amphitheatre Uranium Prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit.

Drilling in 2024 comprised 5 diamond holes (932.7m), which targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. The Amphitheatre prospect geology consists of the Cliffdale Volcanics and Westmoreland Conglomerate and is predominantly situated within a stratigraphic basal pebble conglomerate (Ptw1). An interpreted north-south trending fault bounds stratigraphy to the east with a massive, medium sandstone and scattered quartz pebbles (Ptw2). Mineralisation is interpreted to be structurally and stratigraphically controlled displaying an eastern downthrow with no apparent lateral movement (Ptw2 expressing to the east and Ptw1 to the west) (Figure 2).

AMD010 uranium mineralisation is predominately observed as disseminated uraninite within variably hematite and silica altered in sandstone with secondary mineralisation observed within veins and as fracture fill.

AMD011 intersected a mafic dyke (similar to AMD009 intersection) hosting an intercept of 7m @ 307.85ppm U 3 O 8 from 137m .

@ 307.85ppm U O from . AMD012 – silicified sandstone with limonitic oxides and patchy pervasive sericite throughout.

Initial interpretation suggests that mineralisation may continue to the north but under alluvial cover which obscures any surface radiometric response. Follow up holes to test this region are being planned for the end of the 2024 drilling campaign.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details Prospect Hole ID GDA_Easting GDA_Northing RL (m) Depth (m) Grid Azi Dip Hole

type Drilling started Drilling completed AMPHITHEATRE AMD008 209879 8074908 93 241.6 90 -60 DD 01/07/2024 09/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD009 209928 8074816 90 202.9 270 -80 DD 10/07/2024 15/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD010 209954 8074725 90 203.4 90 -60 DD 15/07/2024 26/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD011 209958 8074620 99 200.3 90 -60 DD 26/07/2024 02/08/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD012 209928 8074820 90 84.5 90 -55 DD 03/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC001 204362 8065063 98 54 0 -90 RC 01/08/2024 01/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC002 204312 8065113 98 54 0 -90 RC 02/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC003 204262 8065063 98 78 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC004 204212 8065063 97 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC005 204168 8065127 95 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC006 204122 8065007 97 54 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC007 204092 8064933 98 48 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC008 204192 8064940 100 54 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC009 204187 8065025 97 48 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC010 204079 8065059 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC011 204109 8065106 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC012 204072 8065117 95 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC013 204078 8065160 94 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC014 203524 8065406 91 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC015 203615 8065322 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC016 203715 8065262 92 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC017 203715 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC018 203715 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC019 203724 8065561 90 54 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC020 203824 8065611 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC021 203924 8065561 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC022 203915 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC023 203915 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC024 203930 8065255 92 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC025 203999 8065213 93 98 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC026 204086 8065313 92 60 0 -90 RC 10/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC027 204027 8065110 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC028 203958 8065116 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC029 203881 8065146 94 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC030 203977 8065042 96 84 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC031 203933 8065019 96 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC032 203986 8064911 98 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC033 203889 8064909 97 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC034 204331 8064746 107 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC035 204134 8064653 108 54 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC036 204121 8064795 105 55 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC037 204001 8064732 101 66 0 -60 RC 15/08/2024 16/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC038 203843 8064732 100 66 30 -60 RC 16/08/2024 16/08/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8 Hole

number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm Au g/t AMD010 22.25 23.55 1.3 208.13 0.01 AMD010 57.05 58.05 1 211.67 0.03 AMD010 63.05 64.3 1.25 130.30 0.02 AMD010 74.2 75.2 1 172.16 0.05 AMD010 79.2 80.2 1 129.71 0.04 AMD010 86.2 88.2 2 124.70 0.005 AMD010 109.6 111.6 2 164.50 0.01 AMD010 114.65 120.4 5.75 142.06 0.053 AMD010 129.95 130.95 1 125.58 0.01 AMD010 140.95 141.95 1 108.60 0.01 AMD010 167.29 169.29 2 179.83 0.06 AMD011 5 7 2 189.26 0.008 AMD011 43 44 1 107.31 0.02 AMD011 137 144 7 307.89 0.006 AMD011 174 175 1 299.52 0.02 AMD011 179 181 2 467.55 0.005 AMD012 65 69 4 200.94 0.029 LP24RC001 5 6 1 119.10 0.005 LP24RC001 28 29 1 127.35 0.005 LP24RC001 38 41 3 261.39 0.053 LP24RC002 8 9 1 105.89 0.005 LP24RC002 15 20 5 328.53 0.1 LP24RC002 29 30 1 107.66 0.02 LP24RC002 36 38 2 233.78 0.035 LP24RC003 7 30 23 221.59 0.006 LP24RC003 38 40 2 229.65 0.035 LP24RC004 2 3 1 126.76 0.01 LP24RC004 6 16 10 606.32 0.008 Including* 11 13 2 1726.35 0.01 LP24RC004 35 39 4 282.21 0.06 LP24RC005 1 4 3 229.75 0.005 LP24RC005 40 42 2 289.79 0.055 LP24RC006 16 24 8 1769.91 0.008 Including* 17 21 4 3127.83 0.008 LP24RC006 33 35 2 143.80 0.095 * Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8

