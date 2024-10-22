Laramide's Drilling at Westmoreland Uranium Project Continues to Demonstrate Scope for Resource Growth

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM; ASX: LAM; OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce more assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

Figure 1. Cross section 204150E looking west (window +/-50m), showing mineralisation wireframes (solid yellow lines) and interpreted mineralisation. Refer Figure 2 for Plan view. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.) Figure 2: 2024 Long Pocket Drill Collar location and Cross Section (Figure 1) 8065125N (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Assays have now been received from the remaining 32 RC drill holes at Long Pocket, with 29 of these holes mineralized. (Table 2) Long Pocket drilling has demonstrated that uranium mineralisation is laterally continuous with drillhole collar spacing now generally less than 50m which lends to a high level of confidence. Mineralisation remains open and untested in a southerly direction (Figure 2).

Zones of higher-grade uranium intercepted within the broader coherent mineralised envelope include:

LP24RC008 – 16.00m @ 485.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m depth, including 4.00 m @ 1,264 ppm U 3 O 8 from 21.00 m LP24RC009 – 8.00m @ 490.59 ppm U 3 O 8 from 16.00m , including 1.00 m @ 1,545 ppm U 3 O 8 from 20.00 m . LP24RC016 – 4.00m @ 2022.03 ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.00m , including 3.00 m @ 2,639 ppm U 3 O 8 from 9.00m .



Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration, Rhys Davies said:

"Results from infill drilling at Long Pocket demonstrate the quality of this satellite deposit with good uranium grade at very shallow depths and supports Laramide's focused attention on enhancing Westmoreland's resources towards improving the economics of a future mine plan. The deposit also remains open and untested to the south.

"We look forward to updating investors as we incorporate these results into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025."

Drilling across the broader Westmoreland Project is ongoing with the final few holes of the campaign due to be completed in the next two weeks. The 2024 drilling campaign has comprised over 100 holes across multiple targets, core processing is continuing, and assay results will be delivered with regularity throughout Q4 2024.

Long Pocket Uranium Deposit

Long Pocket is a satellite deposit located 7 km to the east of the Westmoreland Project. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m, were recently completed in 2024.

Results from the 2024 drilling confirms shallow (<50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with multiple zones intersecting a similar highly altered hematitic sandstone of medium to coarsely grained and poorly sorted texture, located peripheral to a dyke/sill margin.

The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places. Results from this drilling program will be incorporated into a Maiden Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions of Australia and United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details Prospect Hole ID GDA_Easting GDA_Northing RL (m) Depth (m) Grid Azi Dip Hole type Drilling started Drilling completed AMPHITHEATRE AMD008 209879 8074908 93 241.6 90 -60 DD 01/07/2024 09/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD009 209928 8074816 90 202.9 270 -80 DD 10/07/2024 15/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD010 209954 8074725 90 203.4 90 -60 DD 15/07/2024 26/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD011 209958 8074620 99 200.3 90 -60 DD 26/07/2024 02/08/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD012 209928 8074820 90 84.5 90 -55 DD 03/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC001 204362 8065063 98 54 0 -90 RC 01/08/2024 01/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC002 204312 8065113 98 54 0 -90 RC 02/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC003 204262 8065063 98 78 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC004 204212 8065063 97 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC005 204168 8065127 95 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC006 204122 8065007 97 54 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC007 204092 8064933 98 48 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC008 204192 8064940 100 54 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC009 204187 8065025 97 48 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC010 204079 8065059 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC011 204109 8065106 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC012 204072 8065117 95 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC013 204078 8065160 94 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC014 203524 8065406 91 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC015 203615 8065322 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC016 203715 8065262 92 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC017 203715 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC018 203715 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC019 203724 8065561 90 54 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC020 203824 8065611 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC021 203924 8065561 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC022 203915 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC023 203915 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC024 203930 8065255 92 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC025 203999 8065213 93 98 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC026 204086 8065313 92 60 0 -90 RC 10/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC027 204027 8065110 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC028 203958 8065116 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC029 203881 8065146 94 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC030 203977 8065042 96 84 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC031 203933 8065019 96 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC032 203986 8064911 98 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC033 203889 8064909 97 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC034 204331 8064746 107 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC035 204134 8064653 108 54 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC036 204121 8064795 105 55 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC037 204001 8064732 101 66 0 -60 RC 15/08/2024 16/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC038 203843 8064732 100 66 30 -60 RC 16/08/2024 16/08/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8 Hole number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm Au g/t LP24RC007 19 20 1 160.96 0.01 LP24RC007 33 35 2 157.42 0.06 LP24RC007 40 41 1 153.30 0.01 LP24RC008 16 32 16 485.61 0.011 including 21 25 4 1264.40 0.005 LP24RC008 39 43 4 174.34 0.02 LP24RC009 16 24 8 490.59 0.006 including 20 21 1 1544.75 0.005 LP24RC009 35 36 1 139.15 0.03 LP24RC010 28 33 5 297.04 0.006 LP24RC010 36 41 5 239.14 0.074 LP24RC011 7 17 10 152.95 0.006 LP24RC011 32 33 1 340.79 0.005 LP24RC011 36 41 5 362.65 0.022 LP24RC012 0 3 3 434.34 0.005 LP24RC012 13 16 3 138.63 0.007 LP24RC012 32 33 1 202.23 0.005 LP24RC012 37 41 4 185.67 0.013 LP24RC013 5 10 5 507.06 0.005 including 5 6 1 1432.73 0.005 LP24RC013 40 42 2 231.12 0.085 LP24RC014 15 16 1 190.44 0.02 LP24RC015 9 11 2 118.80 0.005 LP24RC016 8 12 4 2022.03 0.005 including 9 12 3 2639.44 0.005 LP24RC016 17 20 3 218.31 0.088 LP24RC017 12 18 6 241.62 0.007 LP24RC018 11 19 8 235.29 0.006 LP24RC019 No Significant intercepts LP24RC020 No Significant intercepts LP24RC021 24 25 1 488.19 0.01 LP24RC022 19 22 3 559.33 0.007 including 19 20 1 1089.58 0.005 LP24RC023 19 23 4 437.31 0.031 including 20 21 1 1041.23 0.01 LP24RC024 12 22 10 126.39 0.011 LP24RC025 11 13 2 194.57 0.005 LP24RC025 31 40 9 261.18 0.026 LP24RC026 25 27 2 346.68 0.08 LP24RC027 0 3 3 643.06 0.005 including 0 1 1 1160.33 0.005 LP24RC027 9 10 1 165.68 0.005 LP24RC027 36 40 4 298.63 0.025 LP24RC028 34 42 8 238.94 0.018 including 35 36 1 1106.09 0.01 LP24RC029 35 41 6 218.47 0.051 LP24RC030 20 23 3 108.29 0.007 LP24RC030 25 26 1 121.46 0.005 LP24RC030 32 40 8 269.46 0.027 LP24RC031 22 23 1 214.61 0.005 LP24RC031 27 36 9 212.75 0.014 LP24RC032 22 24 2 168.27 0.008 LP24RC032 27 32 5 212.99 0.012 LP24RC033 24 27 3 242.48 0.007 LP24RC033 31 32 1 255.89 0.01 LP24RC033 35 37 2 417.44 0.12 LP24RC034 No Significant intercepts LP24RC035 7 8 1 193.39 0.005 LP24RC035 13 14 1 278.29 0.005 LP24RC035 28 30 2 318.97 0.035 LP24RC036 34 39 5 280.13 0.036 LP24RC037 27 29 2 141.39 0.008 LP24RC037 34 39 5 372.16 0.036 LP24RC038 25 26 1 225.23 0.09 LP24RC038 31 36 5 297.28 0.03 * Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada, +1 (416) 599 7363, Ann Baines, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada, +1 (647) 832-9904