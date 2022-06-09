LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Toronto.

A total of 65,132,502 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;



(ii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;



(iii) renewal of the shareholder rights plan of the Company.

The five nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those at the meeting, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Withheld (#) Shares Withheld (%) John Booth 49,527,971 93.81 3,270,832 6.19 Marc Henderson 50,285,311 95.24 2,513,492 4.76 Jacqueline Allison 49,945,696 94.60 2,853,107 5.40 Raffi Babikian 49,806,656 94.33 2,992,147 5.67 Scott Patterson 49,900,111 94.51 2,898,692 5.49

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide Resources Ltd., headquartered in Toronto and listed on theTSX: LAM and ASX: LAM, is engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets. Laramide's portfolio of advanced uranium projects is chosen for their production potential. Major U.S. assets include the Churchrock and Crownpoint In Situ Recovery (ISR) projects and La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, as well as La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Churchrock and Crownpoint properties, with near-term development potential and significant mineral resources, form a leading ISR division operating in a tier one jurisdiction with enhanced overall project economics. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest projects currently held by a junior mining company.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

For further information: To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact: Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada, +1 (416) 599 7363; Ann Baines, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada, +1 (647) 832-9904