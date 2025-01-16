Laramide releases further assay results from successful 2024 drill campaign at Westmoreland Project, Queensland, Australia

Highlights:

  • Huarabagoo continues to deliver broad, consistent mineralisation including:
    • HB24DD011 – 5m @ 2,053 ppm (0.21%) U3O8 and 0.58 g/t Au from 34.5m,
      • including 3.7m @2,751 ppm (0.28%) U3O8 and 0.81 g/t Au
    • HB24DD013 – 12m @ 1,694 (0.17%) U3O8 from 44 m,
      • including 5.0m @ 3,235 ppm (0.32%) U3O8
    • HB24DD014 – 17m @ 764 ppm (0.08%) U3O8 from 30m,
      • including 9m @ 1,247 ppm (0.12%) U3O8
      • and 3m @ 5,286 ppm (0.53%) U3O8 and 0.62 g/t Au from 72m,
    • HB24DD015 – 22m @ 871 ppm (0.09%) U3O8 from 27m,
      • including 5m @ 2,050 ppm (0.25%) U3O8
    • HB24DD015 – 19m @ 965 ppm (0.1%) U3O8 from 83m,
      • including 6m @ 2,622 ppm (0.26%) U3O8
  • Results continue to demonstrate the potential to link the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna uranium deposits:
    • HJ24RC014 – 15m @ 267 ppm (0.03%) U3O8 from 79m,
      • including 1m @ 1,068 ppm (0.11%) U3O8 from 80m
      • and 1m @ 2,128 ppm (0.21%) U3O8 from 34m

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to report more assay results from the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

Figure 1 Plan view of Drill Collars between Huarabagoo and Junnagunna, locations of highlight holes shown. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)
Figure 2. Cross section along HB24DD012, HB24DD013 & HB24DD014 looking northeast (window ±5m), Refer Figure 1 for Plan view; 2024 Huarabagoo Drill Collar location and Cross Section. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)
Figure 3: Cross section along HJ24RC014 & HJ24RC015 looking northeast (window ±5m), Refer Figure 1 for Plan view; 2024 Huarabagoo-Junnagunna Link Zone Drill Collar location and Cross Section. Note; significant intercept results for blue collar drill holes are reported in this release. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)
Further results for 7 holes of 17 holes from infill drilling at Huarabagoo and for 4 holes of 27 holes drilled in the zone between the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna ("Link Zone") deposits have been received. All of the holes returned significant uranium mineralization with further gold mineralization evident at the Huarabagoo deposit. The results from the Link Zone demonstrate that uranium mineralisation is continuous along strike and potentially joins the two deposits. (Figure 1)

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said: 

"The latest results from Huarabagoo and the Link Zone continue to show the high quality of the project and will contribute to an updated Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). The updated MRE which will include a Maiden Resource Estimate for Long Pocket, remains on track for delivery later in Q1 2025. The results to date have supported the objectives of the 2024 drill program, including testing new areas for expansion which have led us to appreciate the size and scope of the deposit.

"Additionally, this data will underpin the next phase of work at Westmoreland in 2025, which is expected to include further drilling along with renewed development studies, including geotechnical, advanced metallurgical, mining optimisation and scheduling.

"The final exploration results from the 2024 campaign are expected in the coming weeks from Junnagunna North and Amphitheatre in Queensland, and from Mageera in the Northern Territory."

The 2024 drilling campaign across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and comprised 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets.

Huarabagoo

The Huarabagoo deposit, located in the structural corridor between Redtree and Junnagunna, is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate1.

The 2024 drilling at Huarabagoo was designed to infill data gaps within the deposit, and to also test continuity of gold mineralisation within the system.

The reported results continue to support the model and confirm lateral continuity but also vertical continuity, for example HB24RC014 presents multiple mineralised intercepts downhole within a 31m zone (30m to 61m) plus a higher-grade zone from 72m:

  • 3m @ 0.53% U3O8 and 0.62g/t Au (Figure 2, Table 2).

___________________________

1 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/

Huarabagoo-Junnagunna Link Zone

Drilling in the Huarabagoo-Junnagunna structural corridor is designed to test the mineralisation continuity between the two deposits with the intent to further increase the overall size of the resource. Results are encouraging and support the rationale for further testing of this zone.

Corporate Update

Further to Laramide's release of December 6, 2024, regarding the Kazakhstan exploration opportunity, Aral Resources (which Laramide has an option to acquire) has now been granted 21 exploration licenses that were applied for, with one license pending grant. Planning is well advanced for the initial phase of exploration in the country which includes historical data compilation, as well as a large-scale airborne survey expected to commence in Q2 2025. The expected budget for Kazakhstan exploration in 2025 is approximately USD$2.5M, which aligns with the requisite statutory work commitments attached to the licenses. Most of this budget is back-end loaded, beginning in Q3, and will be focused on initial drilling of the most promising roll front targets identified across the very large land package.

Following the extension of Laramide's USD$3.5M convertible note held by Extract Capital in Q4 2024 (see news release of October 18, 2024), the Company ended the year in a comfortable financial position with cash and marketable securities exceeding CDN$5 million. This was facilitated by sales of a portion of the shares held in Sol Strategies, a CSE listed public company (symbol: HODL) which traded at 22 cents per share on September 30, 2024, but ended the year at $3.02 per share.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.  As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery. 

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details

Prospect

Hole ID

GDA_Easting

GDA_Northing

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Grid Azi

Dip

Hole type

Drilling
started

Drilling completed

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD001

194116

8062630

86

110.8

133

-60

DD

08/08/2024

13/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD002

194186

8062731

85

37.8

134

-50

DD

13/08/2024

14/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD003

194185

8062731

85

117.9

134

-50

DD

20/08/2024

23/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD004

194110

8062675

90

116.1

134

-50

DD

23/08/2024

27/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD005

194211

8062632

86

137.8

314

-50

DD

27/08/2024

30/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD006

194234

8062667

85

122.8

314

-50

DD

30/08/2024

01/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD007

193970

8062353

95

88.3

314

-50

DD

01/09/2024

03/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD008

193974

8062381

94

117.3

314

-60

DD

03/09/2024

06/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD009

194171

8062573

88

119.6

314

-50

DD

06/09/2024

07/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD010

194283

8062835

84

95.1

134

-50

DD

07/09/2024

09/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD011

194303

8062858

84

90.1

134

-60

DD

09/09/2024

10/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD012

194573

8063195

84

102.2

134

-70

DD

16/09/2024

18/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD013

194573

8063195

84

81.5

134

-50

DD

18/09/2024

19/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD014

194567

8063202

82

101.3

315

-55

DD

19/09/2024

24/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD015

194660

8063383

81

107.0

314

-60

DD

24/09/2024

25/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD016

194764

8063486

81

141.1

134

-60

DD

26/09/2024

27/09/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD017

194724

8063527

80

140.7

134

-60

DD

28/09/2024

29/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC001

195002

8063617

81

150.0

315

-60

RC

17/08/2024

18/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC002

195064

8063844

79

150.0

135

-60

RC

19/08/2024

19/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC003

195275

8063908

79

150.0

315

-60

RC

20/08/2024

21/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC004

195141

8064040

79

150.0

135

-60

RC

21/08/2024

22/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC005

195346

8064256

78

168.0

135

-60

RC

22/08/2024

24/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC006

195559

8064345

77

90.0

315

-60

RC

24/08/2024

25/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC007

195448

8064447

77

150.0

135

-60

RC

25/08/2024

26/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC008

195634

8064542

78

150.0

135

-60

RC

27/08/2024

28/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC009

195838

8064619

78

150.0

315

-60

RC

28/08/2024

29/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC010

195932

8064814

77

150.0

135

-60

RC

29/08/2024

30/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC011

196114

8064909

77

150.0

315

-60

RC

30/08/2024

31/08/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC012

196208

8065094

77

150.0

135

-60

RC

01/09/2024

02/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC013

195362

8064519

77

150.0

315

-55

RC

02/09/2024

03/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC014

194937

8063686

79

150.0

135

-60

RC

25/09/2024

26/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC015

194872

8063736

80

150.0

135

-60

RC

26/09/2024

27/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC016

195131

8063771

80

162.0

315

-55

RC

27/09/2024

27/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC017

195006

8063894

78

150.0

135

-60

RC

28/09/2024

29/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC018

196158

8065142

79

150.0

135

-60

RC

02/10/2024

03/10/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC019

195999

8065017

77

126.0

135

-60

RC

03/10/2024

05/10/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC020

195731

8064722

77

150.0

135

-60

RC

05/10/2024

06/10/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24RC021

195372

8064237

79

150.0

246

-55

RC

06/10/2024

07/10/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD014

195202

8063980

78

150.3

315

-60

DD

04/09/2024

06/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD015

195400

8064216

79

150.3

135

-50

DD

06/09/2024

08/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD016

195533

8064369

77

132.5

315

-70

DD

08/09/2024

10/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD017

195789

8064673

78

132.3

135

-60

DD

11/09/2024

12/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD018

195591

8064583

77

138.3

135

-60

DD

13/09/2024

14/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD019

196051

8064970

77

135.3

135

-60

DD

15/09/2024

16/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD020

196267

8065043

77

135.0

315

-50

DD

16/09/2024

19/09/2024

HJ Link Zone

HJ24DD021

195533

8064369

77

150.2

315

-55

DD

20/09/2024

24/09/2024

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U3O8

Hole
number

From

To

Length (m)

U308ppm

Au g/t

HB24DD011

14.3

16

1.7

150.28

0.05

HB24DD011

34

39.7

5.7

2053.35

0.58

including

34.5

38.2

3.7

2751.20

0.81

HB24DD011

70.85

82

11.2

325.27

0.01

HB24DD011

85

86

1

129.12

0.01

HB24DD012

59

60

1

249.99

0.01

HB24DD012

86

89

3

177.43

0.01

HB24DD013

52

63

11

499.23

0.01

including

59

60

1

2582.45

0.01

HB24DD013

68

80

12

1694.37

0.01

including

69

74

5

3235.49

0.01

HB24DD013

77

78

1

1042.41

0.01

HB24DD014

20

25

5

360.95

0.01

including

23

24

1

1113.16

0.01

HB24DD014

30

38

8

408.89

0.01

HB24DD014

44

61

17

764.24

0.03

including

52

61

9

1247.99

0.04

and

72

75

3

5286.75

0.62

HB24DD014

98

101.25

3.25

938.60

0.01

including

98

100

2

1423.88

0.02

HB24DD015

27

49

22

871.01

0.02

including

29

30

1

1550.65

0.01

and

38

43

5

2503.44

0.01

HB24DD015

83

102

19

964.90

0.02

including

94

100

6

2622.74

0.01

HB24DD016

17

22

5

111.76

0.01

HB24DD016

26

28

2

160.08

0.01

HB24DD016

36

37

1

117.92

0.01

HB24DD017

7

13

6

157.09

0.01

HB24DD017

75

89

14

423.32

0.05

including

81

82

1

1863.14

0.21

HJ24RC014

74

75

1

113.91

0.01

HJ24RC014

79

94

15

267.18

0.01

including

80

81

1

1068.36

0.03

HJ24RC015

108

115

7

309.42

0.01

HJ24RC020

18

39

21

181.91

0.01

HJ24RC020

95

99

4

156.57

0.04

HJ24RC021

25

29

4

200.17

0.01

HJ24RC021

32

33

1

126.17

0.01

HJ24RC021

123

125

2

397.57

0.01

HJ24RC021

137

139

2

267.97

0.01

HJ24DD021

46

49.1

3.1

377.91

0.01

HJ24DD021

51.6

53

1.4

119.69

0.01

HJ24DD021

57

58

1

104.71

0.01

* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U3O8

# intercept is above >1% U3O8

Table 3: Significant intercepts >0.1 g/t Au

Hole
number

From

To

Length (m)

U308ppm

Au g/t

HB24DD011

34.5

39

4.5

2433.58

0.72

including

36

38.2

2.2

3135.60

1.23

with

36

37

1

4563.50

2.04

HB24DD011

43

46

3

8.96

0.12

HB24DD011

84

85

1

52.47

0.15

HB24DD014

60

61

1

1123.78

0.34

HB24DD014

72

75

3

5286.75

0.62

with

74

75

1

3419.68

1.47

HB24DD014

96

97

1

16.63

0.14

HB24DD015

46

47

1

261.78

0.24

HB24DD015

84

85

1

151.53

0.23

HB24DD017

80

82

2

1352.54

0.16

HB24DD017

86

87

1

627.33

0.18

HJ24RC020

43

44

1

30.66

0.11

HJ24RC020

76

77

1

3.18

0.22

HJ24RC020

96

97

1

231.71

0.10

HJ24RC021

102

105

3

31.68

0.57

including

103

104

1

50.00

1.29

* Included intercepts are above >0.5g/t Au; with intercepts above >1g/t Au

# Intercepts exceed 20g/t Au

 

