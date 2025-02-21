Laramide Releases Final Results from 2024 Drill Campaign at Westmoreland; Updated Resource Estimate on Track for Q1 Delivery

The 2024 Drill program was designed to improve the Westmoreland Mineral Resource through extensional and infill drilling of uranium mineralisation and to gain a deeper understanding of the potential for gold mineralisation within the system. As well, following up on Laramide's past campaigns, targets were identified to explore satellite uranium deposits with long-term outlook for sustained project growth. And finally, to advance on-ground access logistics and targeting within the Murphy Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 for scope of the project area).

Significantly, results from the 2024 drilling program returned broad mineralisation from each prospect area. Notably, many of these wide intercepts envelope narrow high-grade intercepts found across the Westmoreland project area (see Figure 2).

Results for eleven holes from infill drilling at Junnagunna, three holes drilled at Amphitheatre, and two exploration holes from the Southern Comfort-Mageera Trend in the Northern Territory have recently been received. Receipt of these results conclude a successful program. The 2024 drilling campaign across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and comprised 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets.

Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:

"The 2024 Drill Campaign represents Laramide's most ambitious effort to date, with 106 holes for over 11,000 metres drilled across the Westmoreland Project. This aggressive approach was designed to demonstrate the scalability and quality of the Westmoreland asset, reinforcing our commitment to advancing to its full potential."

Figure 2: Map showing examples of broad mineralised intercepts from 2024 drilling at key Resource Target areas Huarabagoo, Junnagunna and the link zone (note: JG24DD010 results recently received, all other results previously announced1)

______________________________

1 News Release 16 January 2025: Laramide releases further assay results from successful 2024 drill campaign at Westmoreland Project, Queensland, Australia

Junnagunna

The Junnagunna deposit, located in the structural Redtree corridor, is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate2.

The 2024 drilling at Junnagunna was designed to extend and infill data gaps within the deposit (Figure 3). The reported results continue to support the model and confirm lateral continuity but also vertical continuity, reflecting narrow higher grading intercepts within broad mineralizing envelopes.

JG24DD004 – 8.00m @ 325.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 26.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,297.12 ppm U 3 O 8 from 28.00m

@ 325.61 ppm U O from , including @ 1,297.12 ppm U O from JG24DD010 – 10.00m @ 693.90 ppm U 3 O 8 from 32.00m , including 2.00m @ 2,617.82 ppm U 3 O 8 from 33.00m

JG24DD003 confirms continuity of mineralisation intersected in historical drilling along strike to the north-east. JG24DD008 intersected the dyke feeder system however JG24DD009 and JG24DD010 (drilled along the fence line to the north – see Figure 3) intersected notable mineralization but did not intersect the dyke. Mineralisation remains open to the north-east and future exploration drilling could delineate the extents.

Amphitheatre

Drilling in 2024 comprised a total of 8 diamond holes (1,334.55m). Initial 5 holes (AMD008-AMD012 previously reported) targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. The final holes (AMD013-AMD015) followed up on potential blind mineralisation continuing to the north, obscured by cover.

Drilling successfully intersected mineralisation near surface and at depth and indicates potential for broad mineralizing zones to the north of Amphitheatre.

AMD013 – 3.00m @ 853.74 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.15 g/t Au from 112.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,450.42 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.38 g/t Au from 114.00m

Importantly, AMD014 intercepted 10 discrete zones of sandstone hosted uranium mineralisation <100ppm U 3 O 8 (Table 2 and Figure 4) located 500 meters to the north of AMD013 presenting a significant exploration target, buried under alluvial cover, which will be subject to more exploration drilling in 2025.

Southern Comfort/Mageera

Two holes totaling 303.55 m were completed at the Northern Territory "Southern Comfort" prospect which is situated at the base of a northeast trending fault, known as the JN Fault, and is the focal feature of the Mageera Zone. The geological setting is analogous to the Westmoreland Uranium Deposit. Offset to the southwest of the JN fault is the Southern Comfort Lineament ("SCL"). Historical drilling has lightly tested this region, however limited modern exploration has occurred since.

The drill program sought to delineate the SCL extensions and test the conformity related uranium, vanadium and REE potential of the Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate.

SC24DD001 peaked at 260.04 ppm at U 3 O 8 & 1,082.19 ppm V 2 O 5 from 8.00m along the faulted contact between Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate faulted contact.

SC24DD002 was funded by the Northern Territory Geological Survey as part of the Geophysical and Drilling Collaboration program. Samples were subject to multi-element analysis for uranium and other critical minerals such as vanadium and rare earth elements (REEs) that might be associated with the Southern Comfort-Mageera trend. Drilling intersected an overlying Seigal Volcanics in faulted contact with the Westmoreland Conglomerate, hosting a dolerite dyke. Uranium, minor gold and moderate vanadium confirms enrichment at this contact, successfully testing the geological concept (0.4m @ 346.68ppm U 3 O 8 and 1238.93ppm V 2 O 5 from 20.4m depth). No Rare Earth anomalism was noted.

Results from both holes are considered a technical success in identifying anomalism along the conformity and further work is planned at Southern Comfort and the Mageera Zone in 2025.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects. As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details Prospect Hole ID GDA_Easting GDA_Northing RL (m) Depth (m) Grid Azi Dip Hole type Drilling

started Drilling completed AMPHITHEATRE AMD008 209879 8074908 93 241.6 90 -60 DD 01/07/2024 09/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD009 209928 8074816 90 202.9 270 -80 DD 10/07/2024 15/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD010 209954 8074725 90 203.4 90 -60 DD 15/07/2024 26/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD011 209958 8074620 99 200.3 90 -60 DD 26/07/2024 02/08/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD012 209928 8074820 90 84.5 90 -55 DD 03/08/2024 05/08/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD013 209700 8074902 94 150.55 90 -50 DD 29/10/2024 31/10/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD014 209906 8075341 68 125.65 80 -50 DD 01/11/2024 02/11/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD015 209428 8075270 67 125.65 94 -50 DD 02/11/2024 04/11/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD001 197607 8066711 78 158.05 135 -50 DD 02/10/2024 05/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD002 197299 8066964 77 98.6 139 -50 DD 03/10/2024 05/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD003 197120 8067186 77 104.6 135 -50 DD 06/10/2024 13/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD004 196897 8066059 78 114.4 135 -55 DD 08/10/2024 11/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD005 196932 8066142 78 117.5 135 -55 DD 12/10/2024 14/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD006 196946 8066019 78 120.1 135 -55 DD 13/10/2024 16/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD007 196977 8066091 80 114.3 131 -55 DD 15/10/2024 18/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD008 197030 8066051 81 120.7 135 -55 DD 19/10/2024 21/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD009 197127 8066101 78 131.7 135 -55 DD 18/10/2024 20/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD010 197019 8066195 78 120.1 135 -55 DD 17/10/2024 18/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24DD011 197089 8065993 79 126.4 135 -55 DD 22/10/2024 25/10/2024 JUNNAGUNNA JG24RC001 196986 8065965 77 114 317 -75 RC 01/09/2024 01/10/2024 SOUTHERN COMFORT SC24DD001* 817207 8058777 112 101.65 140 -60 DD 23/10/2024 24/10/2024 SOUTHERN COMFORT SC24DD002* 816005 8058560 119 201.9 144 -55 DD 24/10/2024 27/10/2024 * drill collar co-ordinates are in GDA94 Zone 53

Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8 Hole

number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm Au g/t JG24DD001 38 39.3 1.3 303.05 0.01 JG24DD002 No Significant Intercepts JG24DD003 16 17 1 137.97 0.03 JG24DD003 50 51 1 153.30 0.01 JG24DD004 26 34 8 325.61 0.01 including 28 29 1 1297.12 0.01 JG24DD005 24.25 28 3.75 491.22 0.01 JG24DD006 35 36 1 127.94 0.01 JG24DD006 41 44 3 1192.17 0.01 including 43 44 1 2606.03 0.01 JG24DD007 20 22 2 136.79 0.01 JG24DD007 25 28 3 1773.91 0.05 including 27 28 1 4610.67 0.12 JG24DD008 42 43 1 265.32 0.01 JG24DD008 65 66 1 707.52 0.01 JG24DD008 69 73 4 255.13 0.01 JG24DD008 77 78 1 449.81 0.01 JG24DD008 89 95 6 394.93 0.01 JG24DD009 30 32 2 392.67 0.03 JG24DD009 53 54 1 136.79 0.01 JG24DD010 32 42 10 693.90 0.01 including 33 35 2 2617.82 0.01 JG24DD010 45 46 1 103.42 0.01 JG24DD010 78 80 2 3177.94 0.01 JG24DD011 No Significant Intercepts JG24RC001 No Significant Intercepts AMD013 4 5 1 126.17 0.01 AMD013 47 52 5 152.31 0.01 AMD013 85 90 5 148.08 0.01 AMD013 103 104 1 159.19 0.01 AMD013 112 115 3 853.74 0.15 including 114 115 1 1450.42 0.38 AMD014 19 21 2 153.00 0.02 AMD014 37 38 1 101.76 0.005 AMD014 48 50 2 143.57 0.055 AMD014 66 68 2 209.90 0.005 AMD014 75 77 2 234.07 0.055 AMD014 80 82 2 267.68 0.02 AMD014 87 88 1 103.42 0.005 AMD014 93 94 1 110.49 0.005 AMD014 103 104 1 108.13 0 AMD014 118 119 1 114.85 0.005 AMD015 32 33 1 237.02 0.01 AMD015 71 72 1 172.16 0.01 AMD015 109 111 2 122.99 0.03 AMD015 118 119 1 212.85 0.02 SC24DD001 No Significant Intercepts SC24DD002 20.4 23 2.6 280.76 0.11 * Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8 # intercept is above >1% U 3 O 8

Table 3: Significant intercepts >0.1 g/t Au Hole

number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm Au g/t JG24DD005 57 60 3 14.66 0.13 JG24DD005 103 104.35 1.35 4.60 0.30 JG24DD007 27 28 1 4610.67 0.12 JG24DD007 85 88 3 1.38 0.37 including 86 87 1 1.42 0.73 JG24DD007 91 92 1 1.30 0.40 JG24DD008 117 118 1 13.56 0.20 JG24DD011 9 10 1 2.36 0.19 SC24DD002 22.1 23 0.9 217.56 0.19 AMD013 97 98 1 49.05 0.11 AMD013 114 115 1 1450.42 0.38 AMD015 85 86 1 8.73 0.27 * Included intercepts are above >0.5g/t Au; with intercepts above >1g/t Au

Table 4: Significant intercepts >200 ppm V Hole

number From To Length (m) U 3 0 8 ppm V 2 O 5 ppm SC24DD001 0 9 9 34.28 437.02 including 4 5 1 3.89 578.40 And 8 9 1 260.04 1082.19 SC24DD002 0 22.1 22.1 30.26 373.51 including 14 15 1 2.59 526.63 and 20.4 20.8 0.4 346.68 1238.93 * Included intercepts are above >500 ppm V 2 O 5

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact: Marc Henderson, President and CEO, Toronto, Canada +1 (416) 599 7363; Ann Baines, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Canada +1 (647) 832-9904