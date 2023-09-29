Laramide intercepts broad-based uranium mineralization in initial holes from 2023 Australian exploration program

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce assay results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Amphitheatre exploration target ("Amphitheatre") at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland"). These results are the first received from a 4,000+ meter exploratory drill program announced 19th July 2023[1]. The program was designed to include a mixture of infill but also to test new prospects for possible expansion across four discrete targets, which are described in more detail below. This season's exploration campaign in Australia also includes on ground exploration and target generation at the Company's contiguous Murphy Project in the Northern Territory, which will be the subject of a separate news release in the coming weeks.

The 2023 exploration drilling program commenced at Amphitheatre uranium prospect and comprised nine holes for a total of 855.8m diamond drilling. Assay results from the first two holes at Amphitheatre, AM23DD001 & 002, have been received (Figure 2); highlights include:

AM23DD001

Near surface 1m @ 660ppm U 3 O 8 from 1m

3m @ 177 ppm U 3 O 8 from 7m

5.5m @ 242 ppm U 3 O 8 from 34.5m including 0.59m @ 1,249ppm (0.12%) U 3 O 8 from 36.81m

3.32m @ 253 ppm U 3 O 8 from 47.68m and;

2.5m @ 775 ppm U 3 O 8 from 52.5m

AM23DD002

18.41m @ 352 ppm U 3 O 8 from 49.21m including 0.66m @ 2,452ppm (0.25%) U 3 O 8 from 49.21m and 0.84m @1,910 ppm (0.19%) U 3 O 8 from 69.06m

This season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland has two objectives: resource infill and extension at the Huarabagoo and Long Pocket deposits, and exploration drilling of new targets at Amphitheatre and Black Hills. (Figure 1) The 2023 exploration program, which commenced on July 17, has completed a total of 30 holes to date (9 at Amphitheatre, 15 at Long Pocket, 3 at Black Hills and 3 at Huarabagoo). Nine holes remain to be drilled in the current program which should be completed by the end of October.

To date, drilling has identified multiple, shallow, mineralized horizons all hosted within the PTW4 unit of the Westmoreland Sandstone. Results from the remaining seven holes drilled at Amphitheatre, which were completed in August, are pending. Interpretation of geology and mineralisation controls is ongoing and will be refined as more results are received.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson said:

"Our drill program at Westmoreland is off to an excellent start, with the first of our exploration drillholes at Amphitheatre returning multiple zones of mineralisation; we look forward to updating investors as more assays are received. We believe the exploration potential at Westmoreland to be exceptional and underappreciated, likely because this is the first substantial exploration drilling campaign undertaken by Laramide since 2012."

Amphitheatre uranium prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface, hosted within the PTW4 unit of the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation identified in 2022[2] drilling has a relationship with mafic intrusive units, sharing similarities with other nearby uranium deposits, namely Redtree, Huarabagaoo and Junnagunna which host a combined 51.9Mlb U 3 O 8 resource[3].

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States. The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia, is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States, Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Amphitheatre – Drill Collar details

HOLE ID GDA94_Easting GDA94_Northing Dip GridAzi Depth (m) AM23DD001 209890 8074803 -90 360 81.6 AM23DD002 209875 8074854 -60 265 261.5



Table 2: Significant Results (>100ppm U3O8)

Hole ID From To Interval U308 ppm AM23DD001 1 2 1.00 660 AM23DD001 7 8 1.00 153 AM23DD001 9 10 1.00 330 AM23DD001 34.5 35.6 1.10 283 AM23DD001 35.6 36.55 0.95 248 AM23DD001 36.55 36.81 0.26 472 AM23DD001 36.81 37.4 0.59 1,297 AM23DD001 38.4 39.13 0.73 130 AM23DD001 39.13 40 0.87 106 AM23DD001 47.68 48.79 1.11 189 AM23DD001 48.79 50 1.21 365 AM23DD001 50 51 1.00 106 AM23DD001 52.5 53.58 1.08 318 AM23DD001 53.58 55 1.42 849 AM23DD002 40.41 41.67 1.26 118 AM23DD002 41.7 42.43 0.73 366 AM23DD002 49.21 49.87 0.66 2452 AM23DD002 49.87 50.5 0.63 837 AM23DD002 50.5 51.75 1.25 153 AM23DD002 51.75 53 1.25 224 AM23DD002 54.8 56 1.2 177 AM23DD002 57.06 58 0.94 118 AM23DD002 58 59 1 601 AM23DD002 59 60.04 1.04 212 AM23DD002 60.04 60.15 0.11 1450 AM23DD002 60.15 61.3 1.15 424 AM23DD002 61.3 62.5 1.2 283 AM23DD002 62.5 63.5 1 200 AM23DD002 65.06 65.9 0.84 1910 AM23DD002 65.9 66.66 0.76 142 AM23DD002 66.66 67.62 0.96 189 AM23DD002 89 90 1 236 AM23DD002 91.1 92.3 1.2 271 AM23DD002 138 139 1 142 AM23DD002 144.78 145.5 0.72 377 AM23DD002 145.5 146.13 0.63 307 AM23DD002 146.13 147 0.87 177 AM23DD002 147.88 149 1.12 153

