LANESBOROUGH REIT REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS

Analysis of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended June 30





Six Months Ended June 30









Increase (Decrease) in Income





2023

2022

Amount

%

2023

2022























Rentals from investment

properties $ 3,216,678

$ 4,340,395

$ (1,123,717)

(26) %

$ 6,698,431

$ 9,020,927 Rental loss insurance proceeds

(reversal of proceeds) (41,804)

-

(41,804)

- %

(106,816)

- Property operating costs (2,111,431)

(3,070,111)

958,680

31 %

(4,910,760)

(6,499,617) Net operating income (NOI) 1,063,443

1,270,284

(206,841)

(16) %

1,680,855

2,521,310























Interest income 21,479

9,280

12,199

131 %

43,133

53,681 Interest expense (2,450,463)

(2,541,631)

91,168

4 %

(5,093,846)

(5,498,847) Trust expense (401,550)

(304,755)

(96,795)

(32) %

(666,624)

(879,481)























Loss before the following (1,767,091)

(1,566,822)

(200,269)

(13) %

(4,036,482)

(3,803,337)























Loss on sale of investments and

investment property -

-

-

‑ %

(41,835)

-























Fair value adjustments 1,191,615

(604,866)

1,796,481

297 %

5,247,254

(1,454,258) Gain on extinguishment of Series

G Debentures -

-

-

-

-

19,797,489























Income (loss) before

discontinued operations (575,476)

(2,171,688)

1,596,212

74 %

1,168,937

14,539,894























Loss from discontinued

operations (526,201)

(656,615)

130,414

20 %

(1,115,168)

(1,149,631)























Income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,101,677)

$ (2,828,303)

$ 1,726,626

61 %

$ 53,769

$ 13,390,263

Overall Results

LREIT completed Q2-2023 with a loss and comprehensive loss of $1.1 million, compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $2.8 million during Q2-2022, representing a decrease in loss and comprehensive loss of $1.7 million. The decrease in loss and comprehensive loss mainly reflects a favourable variance from fair value adjustments of $1.8 million and a $1.0 million decrease in property operating costs, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in rental revenues from investment properties.

The favourable variance from fair value adjustments reflects a $1.2 million gain from fair value adjustments during Q2-2023, compared to a $0.6 million loss from fair value adjustments during Q2-2022. The gain in Q2-2023 was primarily due to an increase in the carrying value of the properties located in Fort McMurray, Alberta reflecting an increase in the normalized revenue considered to be achievable as a result of the favourable occupancy and rental rate trends. Losses from fair value adjustments recognized during Q2-2022 mainly reflected an increase in normalized operating cost primarily due to the impact of higher than expected property insurance costs for certain properties within the Fort McMurray properties segment.

The decreases in both property operating costs and rental revenues are primarily attributable to the sales of Laird's Landing, Lakewood Apartments and Westhaven Manor during Q1-2023.

ABOUT LREITLREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LRT.UN (Trust Units). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com

