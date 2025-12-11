GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Ottawa-bound lane on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for repair work during the following period:

Friday, December 12, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, the Gatineau-bound lane will remain open to vehicular traffic. The boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

This closure is necessary to carry out repairs to the bridge lighting system. This measure is intended to ensure user safety and allow the work to be completed safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)