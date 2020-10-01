LandShark Lager Gets Cozy This Fall

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

LandShark Winter 2020 In Case (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

For the third year in a row, LandShark Lager is packing cozy, limited-edition collectibles into specially marked 24-bottle packs at The Beer Store this fall.

This year's offering includes one of three fall/winter essentials: a multi-use scarf, a sweater koozie, and a beanie toque.

The LandShark brand sales are up 21% year to date.

If you think Canadians are cozying up to the idea of LandShark Lager being their go-to beer you're definitely right.

That's because Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) and LandShark Lager are bringing back specially marked 24-bottle promo packs that include free cold-weather gear this September for the third year in a row.

"Once this year's beautiful summer fades into the sunset, who won't appreciate a fun pick-me-up as we transition into the cooler months?" asks Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager of Waterloo Brewing. "Now more than ever we need that vacation state of mind, so let LandShark take you there."

Available for a limited time only and exclusively at The Beer Store, each 24-bottle promo pack of LandShark Lager features one of three newly designed articles of fall and winter gear to help beer drinkers keep their fins up: a multi-use scarf, a beanie toque complete with warming ear flaps, and a sweater beer koozie to keep your LandShark cold, but your hands toasty warm.

"With the LandShark brand growing at 21% year to date, our promotions are becoming immensely popular," says Mannerow. "We're expecting these to sell out quickly so if you see one at The Beer Store, act fast."

Available only at The Beer Store, for a limited time, while supplies last.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager, 519-742-2732 x105, [email protected]

Related Links

www.waterloobrewing.com

