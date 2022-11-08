Shorter legislation will focus on the central importance of the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management (Framework Agreement)



SUTTON WEST, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Lands Advisory Board supports the repeal and replacement of the First Nations Land Management Act (FNLMA) for the much shorter Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management Act (FAFNLMA). This proposed legislation provides federal ratification of the Framework Agreement and ensures there is no ambiguity for its continued implementation.

Following a virtual national meeting with signatory First Nations on February 17 and 18, 2022, and a special meeting of signatory First Nations on March 15, 2022, a resolution to approve the proposed FAFNLMA was passed unanimously. This signals to Canada that signatory First Nations support the wording of the proposed FAFNLMA and repeal of the current FNLMA. The Lands Advisory Board and Resource Centre stand with the signatories of the Framework Agreement and support the swift passage of the proposed act.

Quotes:

"I am elated by the introduction of this legislation. We have worked for many years with our signatory First Nations and Canada to create this streamlined and greatly reduced legislation. This will put the focus back on the First Nation driven Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management document as it always should have been." said Robert Louie, Lands Advisory Board Chairman.

"This replacement legislation will greatly reduce misunderstandings that existed between the Framework Agreement and its ratifying legislation. First Nations understand the Framework Agreement, and signatory First Nations want to move forward without the confusion and time wasted explaining the root of their land authority." said Austin Bear, Chair, Resource Centre.

About the Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Land Management Resource Centre Inc.



The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected Chairman and regionally elected Directors, determined by the Councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

The First Nations Land Management Resource Centre was established by the Lands Advisory Board in 2001 to provide technical and professional support to First Nation signatories as they progress through the developmental and operational phases of the Framework Agreement.

The Framework Agreement was developed to provide recognition for First Nations' Inherent Right to govern their reserve lands.

