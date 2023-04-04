Advancing self-government and economic reconciliation

SUTTON WEST, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - With direction from the First Nation signatories to the Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management (Framework Agreement), the Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Land Management Resource Centre have been working with highly respected partners, including the British Columbia Land Title and Survey Authority for the past three and a half years to develop a strategy and implementation plan to deliver a reliable and sophisticated registry system. The Lands Advisory Board recognizes the important contribution of federal partners and their expert advisors for their hard work and determination in advancing this pivotal opportunity for self-determination to ensure the highest standard of land management systems.

Last week, the government of Canada announced $35.3 million over three years to build the First Nation-led National Land Registry. First Nations governing their reserve lands under the Framework Agreement and other self-government agreements will soon have access to a modern, secure, and dependable land registry system.

Over 100 First Nations across Canada are now governing their lands under their own land codes developed according to the Framework Agreement. Modern land registries underpin all successful land governance in Canada and the world. Surveyors, land managers, developers, lawyers, financial institutions, and individual households rely on modern land registries to provide certainty and reduced transaction costs for land related activity. The proposed new Independent First Nation-led land registry is a major step forward in reconciliation and will bring stability and opportunity to the planning and protection of reserve lands.

"The budget 2023 announcement recognizes the importance of building a strong, independent First Nation led land registry. I am thankful and delighted that this essential piece of First Nations infrastructure will move forward as another great example of what can be achieved when First Nations govern their own lands." said Chief Robert Louie, Lands Advisory Board Chairman.

"For more than a quarter century now, Framework Agreement First Nations have been breaking away from the legacy of the old colonial Indian Act system. The new First Nation Land Registry will be another important milestone in self-government led by Framework Agreement First Nations. The government of Canada has recognized the success of our approach and we applaud Canada for supporting the development of a First Nation-led land registry in Budget 2023." said Austin Bear, Chair, First Nations Land Management Resource Centre.

About the Lands Advisory Board and First Nations Land Management Resource Centre Inc.



The Lands Advisory Board was created to support First Nations to resume jurisdiction over reserve lands and resources. The Lands Advisory Board is comprised of an elected Chairman and regionally elected Directors, determined by the Councils of the signatory First Nations who have formally established their land codes.

The First Nations Land Management Resource Centre was established by the Lands Advisory Board in 2001 to provide technical and professional support to First Nation signatories as they progress through the developmental and operational phases of the Framework Agreement.

The Framework Agreement was developed to provide recognition for First Nations' Inherent Right to govern their reserve lands.

