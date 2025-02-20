Landmarks launches new educational activities with Fontina cheese PDO to Southwest

The masterclass kicked off in February 2025, showcasing Fontina cheese in four major southwestern cities.

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- The initiative is part of the European communication campaign 'Landmarks from Europe: Good products made with respect, Respect made with good products' which aims to raise awareness of PDO and DOCG products in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Kicking off in February 2025, the masterclass offered food and wine professionals and enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Fontina cheese PDO.

Landmarks from Europe Landmarks from Europe Logo

The Consorzio di Tutela della Fontina DOP proudly developed a Fontina masterclass for tastings and presentation to new trade operators. For the first time, this program in collaboration with the Consortium for the Protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani involved four cities across three southwestern states, hosting seminars and tastings in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

These products, which are protected by their respective organizations for the protection and promotion of high-quality products in the European agri-food sector, have decided to join to become messengers of this communication and promotion campaign.

Two products united by the same commitment to quality and sustainability, with a deep focus on respect for traditions and territory, invite you on a journey of flavours.

With registration fully booked in all cities, the masterclass' success highlights the growing interest in Valle d'Aosta cheese across the Southwest.

Fontina PDO is the food product which symbolizes the Aosta Valley.

The protected designation of origin cheese Fontina PDO is characterized by its milky aroma, unmistakably sweet flavor and a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture.

The name Fontina appears to originate from a mountain pasture farm called Fontin, although it has also been linked to the village of Fontinaz. In 1996, the European Union Commission granted Fontina Protected Designation of Origin, along with 6 other Italian cheeses.

Appearance and Flavor

Fontina PDO has a compact and thin crust that is more or less intense brown in colour, according to age. The semi-cooked cheese is soft and elastic with characteristic holes dispersed throughout; it melts in the mouth. Its color ranges from ivory to more or less intense straw yellow. Its flavour is sweet and delicate.

The three years European communication campaign, 'Landmarks from Europe: Good products made with respect, Respect made with good products' is designed to increase awareness of PDO and DOCG products in the U.S.A and Canadian markets, has started in 2024 and will end in 2027.

About the Consorzio Fontina DOP

The Consortium has united Fontina producers since 1952 under the name Consorzio Produttori Fontina. It later became instead the Fontina PDO Producers and Protection Consortium.

Today the Consortium has a fundamental task: it is responsible for supervising the production and trade of the cheese for which the Fontina designation of origin is allowed. In the implementation of the supervisory action, the Consortium is entrusted with the task of affixing markings that can identify Fontina cheese.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623529/Fontina_cheese.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623515/Landmarks_from_Europe_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623514/Landmarks_from_Europe_Logo.jp

SOURCE Landmarks from Europe

Chiara Meneghini, [email protected], +393454483237