LANDMARK GIFT FROM THE SHAH FAMILY FOUNDATION PAVES WAY FOR ONTARIO'S FIRST WOMEN'S AND CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Just days ahead of Mother's Day, we are pleased to announce a donation which will advance the health and wellbeing of women and children in our community - for generations to come. Trillium Health Partners (THP) and Trillium Health Partners Foundation (THPF) are honoured to announce a monumental gift from the Shah Family Foundation. In recognition, the Women's & Children's Hospital that was recently announced will be named the Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children.

Rendering of the Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children. Design concept only. (CNW Group/Trillium Health Partners)

When complete, this specialty hospital will be located at the site of the current Mississauga Hospital. Construction for the new hospital will begin in 2025, and will be purpose-built with the unique needs of women, children and their families in mind. It will offer an array of highly specialized services, integrated care for a seamless experience, and health system partnerships that will profoundly impact the health of the community from prenatal care to birth, infancy, adolescence and beyond, including all stages of life for women. Trillium Health Partners is committed to creating safe care environments for all people and families accessing reproductive, gynecological, paediatric and postpartum care.

At Trillium Health Partners over 8,000 births take place annually – more than any hospital in Canada. As one of the largest hospitals in Canada, Trillium Health Partners also delivers health care to over 2.2 million residents of Mississauga and the West GTA. By 2041, this population is expected to reach 3.2 million, with a 39 per cent increase in those under 18. Building for the future so that we can deliver accessible, reliable, expert care for women and children for generations to come is paramount in ensuring the overall health of our community.

"The Shah Family Foundation understands how important health care for women and children is to fostering healthy families, healthier communities and thriving cities," says Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation. "We are immensely grateful for this historic donation to create Ontario's first Women's and Children's Hospital with the specialized services we need, closer to home. Thank you, Shah Family Foundation, for being such inspiring philanthropic leaders."

The Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children will include key features such as:

A full suite of highly specialized reproductive, gynecological, neonatal and children's health services

31 modern birthing suites for parents and families

53 postpartum beds

An expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with specially designed couplet suites to accommodate parents and babies staying together when both require inpatient care

36 paediatric beds, including 12 new dedicated mental health inpatient beds for children and youth – a first for the region

State-of-the-art surgical suites to accommodate specialized procedures closer to home

A dedicated paediatric zone in the new hospital's Emergency Department

"Trillium Health Partners is deeply committed to providing forward-thinking, exceptional care for women, children, families and all individuals in our community," said Karli Farrow, President and CEO of Trillium Health Partners. "This new hospital will test the limits of what is possible, creating a new pathway of care, access, and opportunity for Mississauga and West Toronto. We know that investing in the health of children and women through all phases of life is investing in the health of our community as a whole."

"It's an honour to establish the Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children in partnership with Trillium Health Partners," says Kris Shah, President of the Shah Family Foundation. "Trillium Health Partners has played a key role in providing essential health care services in Mississauga and the surrounding area, a community that includes my family and staff of Baylis Medical Company. We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to give back to this community. We believe that enhancing health care is a shared responsibility that benefits everyone, and it is our sincere hope that this gift inspires others to contribute in their own way."

About Trillium Health Partners

Trillium Health Partners is the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and home of the Institute for Better Health. For more information, visit thp.ca

About Trillium Health Partners Foundation

Trillium Health Partners Foundation is dedicated to raising the critical funds needed to address the highest priority needs of Trillium Health Partners, the largest community-based hospital network in Canada. For more information, visit trilliumgiving.ca

About Shah Family Foundation

Established in 2022, the Shah Family Foundation supports communities globally through equitable education and healthcare access. Kris Shah, along with his family, leads the foundation with a commitment to making a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit shahfamilyfoundation.ca

