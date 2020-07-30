Landmark Cinemas Announces Reopening of its Theatres Across Ontario

In partnership with North America's leading film distributors, Movie Lovers will be able to enjoy a selection of movies for all audiences that were meant to be seen on the big-screen such as Jurassic Park, Trolls: World Tour, Jaws, Dirty Dancing and Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. All classic movies are just $5.00 every day and $2.99 on Tuesdays (including applicable taxes). Pricing also applies to classic movies experienced in Landmark's exclusive Laser Ultra premium large format (PLF) experience and IMAX ® . Moviegoers may purchase their tickets now at landmarkcinemas.com or on the Atom app. Full offer details are available at https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/5moviedeal . Tickets will go on sale today, Thursday, July 30 th .

Landmark will implement the local and provincial health and safety measures governing Public Gatherings, specifically Reopening Ontario Stage 3, COVID-19 Guidance: Movie Theatres, to provide movie-goers with a safe and enjoyable movie-going experience. We ask Movie Lovers join us in doing their part to protect members of their community, including our employees, by staying home if they are experiencing any symptoms. In addition to those noted here, Movie Lovers may review Landmark's enhanced health and safety policies and preview their movie-going experience at https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/moviesarebettertogether.

Mandatory Face Coverings

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical face covering while on the premises. Guest may remove face covering to enjoy concessions when seated in their auditorium

Providing physical distancing by:

To comply with Ontario's COVID-19 Guidance: Movie Theatres, available seating will permit physical distancing to a maximum of 50 people per auditorium



Reducing showtimes and increasing the time between showtimes to eliminate congestion in the lobby areas



Requesting moviegoers arrive no sooner than 15 minutes prior to their movie's showtime



Providing concession queue lines with floor markers for distancing within each lane



Requiring moviegoers to follow the instructions of the Landmark Cast member or directional signage and exit by row to ensure proper physical distancing. Alternative exit paths will be used wherever possible to minimize overlap with arriving Guests.



Requiring that family members or cohorts as permitted by provincial health authorities seat themselves within the block of adjoining seats – but please remember to respect physical distancing of your fellow Guests

Enhancing health and safety by:

Auditoriums, seating surfaces, washrooms and common areas will be disinfected with Vital Oxide. Completely odorless and 100% biodegradable Vital Oxide has been proven to kill 99.99% of bacteria and has been approved by Health Canada for use against SARS-CoV-2, the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



Creating the position of Hygiene Officer, responsible for ensuring that all health and cleaning procedures are completed to specification.



Implementing a Fit for Work policy requiring each Cast member to complete a health assessment questionnaire prior to each shift to confirm that they are symptom-free.



Requiring Cast to sanitize and wipe down their service area prior to serving each Guest



Requiring all employees to wear PPE including face masks and gloves in select positions. All PPE is provided by Landmark Cinemas at no cost to its employees.



Requiring all employees to wash their hands every 30 minutes



Rigorous cleaning of high touch areas and auditoriums between shows



Providing hand sanitizer throughout the lobby areas



Installation of protective barriers



Encouraging moviegoers to purchase ticket in advance at landmarkcinemas.com or the ATOM ticketing and use contactless payment in-theatre

Landmark's Pen Centre will also re-open with luxury recliner power seating and Landmark's exclusive Laser Ultra premium large format (PLF) experience. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest, available in select auditoriums, provide each guest with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. Laser Ultra is a state-of-the-art sound and projection experience that features Barco's laser projection system, for superior image quality, coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound which produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

Theatres Opening July 31st

Bolton

Hamilton – Jackson Square

– Kingston

Kitchener

London

Ottawa – Kanata & Orléans

– Kanata & Orléans St Catharines – Pen Centre

– Pen Centre Waterloo

Whitby

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 44 cinemas and 325 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the Yukon Territory. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

