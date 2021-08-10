Landmark Cinemas Announces Landmark Extras Movie Rewards Program Offers Movie Lovers Three Rewarding Membership Options Including Subscription Program

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas announces Landmark EXTRAS, the movie rewards program for Movie Lovers. Movie Lovers may join Landmark EXTRAS beginning this September.

Landmark EXTRAS offers three rewarding membership options including Movie Fan, Movie Insider and a movie-going subscription option, Movie Club. Each EXTRAS membership offers moviegoers the opportunity to earn and redeem points for their movie admission and concession purchases, and access to extra movie-going perks to enjoy a more rewarding movie-going experience.

"Landmark EXTRAS rewards Movie Lovers with more of what they love – free movies, concession items and more," said Bill Walker, CEO, Landmark Cinemas, "and provides moviegoers with unprecedented choice, including our Movie Club subscription membership, that enables Movie Lovers to enjoy the theatrical movie-going experience more often with the extra benefit of earning and redeeming points for their moviegoing purchases."

Landmark EXTRAS Movie Fan, Movie Insider, and Movie Club members redeem points for free movie tickets and concessions. The rewards and benefits of Landmark EXTRAS membership include:

Movie Club – Subscription

Movie Club membership price is $9.99 per month + applicable taxes.

Movie Club members receive one FREE admission credit per month with monthly membership purchase and renewal.

Movie Club members have access to additional Companion Admissions per month at discounted rates.

Movie Club members earn points on all their admissions and concessions purchases.

Movie Club members receive a 20% discount on their concession purchases.

Movie Insider membership is $20 per year + applicable taxes.

Movie Insider members receive one FREE admission credit per year with annual purchase and renewal.

Move Insider members earn 50% more points on admission and concession purchases than our Movie Fan program.

Free to join.



Members earn 5 PTS for each $1 spent on eligible movie purchases and may redeem their points for movie admission, concession, and movie merchandise purchases.

To learn more about Landmark EXTRAS, and to register to receive program sign-up details, Movie Lovers may visit www.landmarkextras.com.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 42 cinemas and 325 screens throughout Western Canada, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of Kids Help Phone's Dance + More For Tomorrow, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast and Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta.

