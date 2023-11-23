Landmark approval in Hamilton for 45-storey waterfront tower at Pier 8

The Block 16 approval for Waterfront Shores will boost Hamilton as a world-class waterfront city, provide much needed family size units and bring a bold civic landmark to Pier 8 and Hamilton's North End

TORONTO and HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - After years of extensive community engagement and collaboration with the City of Hamilton, Waterfront Shores Corporation (Waterfront Shores) is pleased to share that Hamilton City Council has approved the development plans for Block 16 in the Pier 8 community. Set to integrate within a historic neighbourhood, the approved 45-storey tower will transform Hamilton to a world-class waterfront city and foster new opportunities that reimagine city placemaking. As part of the Council decision, Waterfront Shores is looking forward to working with the City of Hamilton to fulfill the updated direction on net zero carbon building design standards.

"This Council decision marks a historic day for the great City of Hamilton. With this landmark approval, Hamilton is well on its way to become a world-class waterfront city and we are proud to be one crucial step forward in making this a reality. On behalf of our partners at Waterfront Shores, we'd like to thank the city staff, the community partners and the entire Hamilton community for their commitment and support on the project" says Joe Valela, Founder and Principal of Tercot Communities. "As the days come, we will review next steps with the City of Hamilton and work together to see how the project will evolve. For today, we are very excited to receive Council approval for the 45-storey building and celebrate with everyone that has worked diligently to make this approval possible".

The thoughtful design for Block 16 and its exceptional standards for quality of life will bring unparalleled architecture and placemaking to Hamilton. Working with leading and world-renowned architect Bruce Kuwabara, founder of KPMB Architects, the development is set to be a new anchor for the waterfront. The cylindrical and lily-design building brings striking new architecture that is emblematic of the revitalization of the Hamilton Harbour. The approval allows for an additional 150 family-sized units, providing much-needed housing options to Hamilton.

In addition to the 45-storey tower, the approval includes world-class public art opportunities and new public spaces, including a publicly accessible look-out terrace. These new spaces will contribute to and enhance the broader Pier 8 complete community and the City of Hamilton as a whole. Ultimately, Waterfront Shores is excited to continue the progress on this project and bring this bold civic landmark to Pier 8, the North End, and Hamilton.

About Waterfront Shores

Waterfront Shores Corporation is a partnership between Tercot Communities, Cityzen and Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

About Tercot Communities

Tercot is an innovative real estate investment and development company serving the Greater Toronto Area and South Western Ontario. Specializing in the strategic acquisition, planning and development of land in the residential market – Tercot's innovative approach to Energizing the Landscape ™ prioritizes responsible development that celebrates health, wellness, and the well-being of the communities they develop. From some of Canada's largest revitalization efforts to historic landmark communities, Tercot oversees the entire development process and excels at creating large-scale master-planned communities. Tercot is driven to create homes, communities and connections that breathe vitality back into the land which has given us so much. Visit www.tercot.com to learn more about Tercot's approach to responsible development.

About Cityzen

Cityzen is one of Toronto's most recognized multi-faceted Real Estate Developer and Builder. Cityzen's unique comprehensive approach encompasses real estate experience that spans the entire spectrum of real estate sectors. The company is recognized as an outstanding, design driven developer, dedicated to creating iconic residential buildings that enhance the quality of life and place. Cityzen has developed a well-earned reputation by working with award-winning architects and designers to further push the boundaries of creating innovative urban communities that are designed to enhance urban neighbourhoods. To learn more about Cityzen, please visit: www.cityzen.ca

About Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

Greybrook is a Toronto-based private equity firm that actively invests in and manages large-scale real estate development projects that contribute to the growth of thriving cities and communities. Our diversified real estate portfolio, ranges from single-family homes, condominiums, multifamily rental and value-add apartment assets to ultra-luxury residences and retail. Over the years, Greybrook has built a strong reputation for our ability to identify opportunities for new development and strategically partner with some of the best real estate developers in our chosen markets to create value and deliver exceptional homes to homebuyers and returns for our investors. Visit us at greybrook.com to learn more.

SOURCE Tercot Communities Limited

