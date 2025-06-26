LANDINC REVEALS TRANSFORMATIVE DESIGNS FOR NEW ONTARIO PLACE PUBLIC PARK

Innovative Design Plan Connects Community, Nature and Site Legacy

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The final designs and renderings for Ontario Place's new public park were unveiled by leading Toronto-based landscape architecture firm LANDinc, in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Infrastructure Ontario. Renowned for projects like Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail, LANDinc was selected in 2022 to lead the public park design for this landmark waterfront project.

One Acre Interactive Fountain in the Forum (CNW Group/LANDinc)

LANDinc's designs reflect the culmination of a comprehensive environmental assessment, in-depth community consultations, and close collaboration with rights-bearing First Nations and urban Indigenous groups. Innovative environmental initiatives are at the core of this redevelopment, with the park being rehabilitated through new shoreline protection features, flood mitigation measures, soil remediation and capping, and further enhancements, ensuring Ontario Place remains a thriving, safe and sustainable destination for future generations.

The firm's multidisciplinary team leveraged their expertise in landscape architecture, ecological design and placemaking to create all the elements that will be featured in the new park. Envisioned as the green heart of this global destination, the public park is being designed as an accessible and inclusive space, offering new opportunities for play, connection, relaxation, inspiration, reflection and exploration. By blending landscape architecture, cultural elements, art and ecological strategies, Ontario Place's new public park will cultivate a vibrant, sustainable and enriching environment along the shores of Lake Ontario.

LANDinc has reimagined the public park and carefully organized the green space into five distinct zones: Brigantine Cove, The Forum, The Mainland, The Marina and The Water's Edge.

ONTARIO PLACE PARK DESIGN FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

BRIGANTINE COVE

A north-facing sand beach offers year-round activities, complemented by a nearly 3,400 sq. ft. Indigenous Cultural Pavilion designed in collaboration with rights-bearing First Nations and urban Indigenous groups. This multi-purpose community space will be surrounded by native plantings and diverse habitats, creating a rich ecological and cultural landscape.

designed in collaboration with rights-bearing First Nations and urban Indigenous groups. This multi-purpose community space will be surrounded by native plantings and diverse habitats, creating a rich ecological and cultural landscape. Adjacent to the beach, a carefully designed ecosystem will feature vegetative wetlands and repurposed shorelines supporting diverse aquatic and terrestrial wildlife.

The new east bridge, located to the east of Brigantine Cove, will be a key feature allowing additional water circulation and access for fish into the cove for refuge, connecting the Toronto waterfront to Ontario Place.

waterfront to Ontario Place. A stunning attraction is the towering Tree of Life – a multi-level treehouse with hanging pods, rope pathways and slides, while the nearby Turtle Playground with giant wooden turtles will create an immersive nature experience for all ages.

THE FORUM

At the heart of the East Island, a one-acre interactive fountain inspired by Ontario's provincial flower, the Trillium, will serve as the park's centerpiece. This visually striking feature will offer a dynamic water play space with vibrant evening light displays. This area will transform for various events, from markets and Indigenous pow-wows to ice sculpture festivals, ensuring year-round community engagement.

inspired by Ontario's provincial flower, the Trillium, will serve as the park's centerpiece. This visually striking feature will offer a dynamic water play space with vibrant evening light displays. This area will transform for various events, from markets and Indigenous pow-wows to ice sculpture festivals, ensuring year-round community engagement. The Japanese Canadian Centennial Temple Bell , a 1,200-pound bronze Temple Bell gifted to the province in 1977 on behalf of over 17,000 Japanese Canadians living in Ontario, commemorates a century of Japanese settlement in Canada . Housed in a Raymond Moriyama -designed belfry, the carefully preserved bell will have a new home when it is reinstalled in one of the most prominent locations in the park.

, a 1,200-pound bronze Temple Bell gifted to the province in 1977 on behalf of over 17,000 Japanese Canadians living in Ontario, commemorates a century of Japanese settlement in . Housed in a -designed belfry, the carefully preserved bell will have a new home when it is reinstalled in one of the most prominent locations in the park. New Woodland Trails: Extending from Trillium Park's south point, new woodlots will surround existing and newly created topography, protecting the Forum during shoulder seasons. These areas will feature hundreds of diverse native trees and flora, enhancing hillside ecology and creating new wildlife habitats while allowing for visitor exploration. This significant ecological enhancement will transform the previously underutilized east island.

THE MAINLAND

Seamlessly connecting the city to the park, the mainland will feature a vibrant new sand beach designed for year-round programming including food stalls and pop-up events, plus new spaces for lively recreational activities. A gently sloping grass berm, shade trees and accessible paths will create a welcoming waterfront promenade. New gateways will provide free and easy access to the park's multiple entrances.

THE MARINA

The new marina landscape designs feature upgraded shorelines with open-air pavilions, wide promenades, viewing steps and spaces for exploration by foot or boat and plenty of shade. Future plans include enhanced in-water and land-based boating amenities to reinvigorate Lake Ontario's favourite marina.

THE WATER'S EDGE

Massive stones, weighing between seven to 12 tonnes, will form a natural amphitheater overlooking the ever-changing scenes of Lake Ontario . Visitors will enjoy a year-round, front row seat at the water's edge, while the design also protects the shoreline from erosion.

"LANDinc has been uniquely positioned to reimagine this iconic Toronto landmark, creating a world-class waterfront experience that seamlessly connects communities to their natural environment while honouring the rich legacy of the Ontario Place site," said Patrick Morello, Senior Principal, LANDinc.

"We are proud to be leading this legacy project and global destination that will enhance public access to green spaces, set new benchmarks for ecological preservation and leave a lasting impression, inspiring future generations through innovative, sustainable design," he added.

"Increasing public access to the water and restoring native plants and trees, while celebrating local Indigenous histories, creates vibrant spaces for urban communities to connect with the natural environment and promotes land-based education and overall health and well-being," said Elder Shelley Charles, MinoKamik. "The public park designs reveal a deep respect for the land and reflect the spirit of Mino Bimaadiziwin—the good life."

Ontario Place's public park assets are available here.

ABOUT LANDinc

Founded in 1999, LANDinc is an internationally recognized design firm driven by a landscape-first approach to creating resilient, inclusive, and innovative environments. With offices in Toronto and Singapore, LANDinc maintains a strategic international presence, delivering bespoke solutions in landscape architecture, urban design, and master planning. The firm's award-winning portfolio includes revitalized waterfronts, public spaces, transit-oriented developments, and large-scale master plans—each crafted to integrate ecology, infrastructure, and human experience. Committed to sustainability and cultural responsiveness, LANDinc designs environments that foster environmental resilience and social well-being. Visit www.landinc.ca

SOURCE LANDinc

For more information, contact Beth Merrick, zazou communications, [email protected]/ 416.473.9881