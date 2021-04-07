Lambton College's Project One Circle amplifies impact in First Nations communities thanks to RBC Foundation donation

SARNIA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Lambton College today announced that its Project One Circle program has received a donation of $750,000 over three years from RBC Foundation to support financial literacy and entrepreneurship training for youth in First Nations communities across Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

The donation is part of RBC Future Launch, a 10-year, $500 million commitment to help young people access meaningful employment through practical work experience, skills development, networking and access to mental well-being supports and services. It is RBC's largest-ever commitment to Canada's future.

"The work being done by our students and their partner First Nations communities in Project One Circle is simply outstanding," says Judith Morris, President & CEO, Lambton College. "It reaffirms our College's commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation in collaboration with Indigenous communities. I'm thrilled RBC is continuing to be such a strong supporter of this crucial effort."

This significant contribution from RBC Foundation comes on the heels of $100,000 in support of Lambton College students in 2019. Since then, the students have been working in partnership with RBC's Indigenous market experts on financial literacy and entrepreneurship training to create equitable opportunities for youth to reach their fullest potential.

"Indigenous economic development is a fundamental part of reconciliation and an important element of Canada's future economic prosperity," said Claude DeMone, Regional President, Southwestern Ontario, RBC. "We're excited that over the next three years, through RBC Future Launch, more than 1,500 Indigenous youth will gain critical business and financial acumen skills they can take with them into the future while at the same time, enabling students to spark lasting change in communities across the country."

With Project One Circle, Lambton College students develop and deliver culturally tailored financial literacy and entrepreneurship programming supporting more than 30 First Nations communities in three provinces with plans to expand the project from coast to coast.

In the short-term, this project empowers participants with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to take control of their finances and begin turning their business dreams into reality through concrete action plans. In the long-term, this 10-year project seeks to invigorate industries in First Nations communities, creating revenue-generation and employment.

"We're grateful to RBC Foundation for helping to give Lambton students and Indigenous youth such a powerful platform for growth and meaningful change," says Andrea Dyck, Business Administration student, Lambton College. "The experiential learning our students are gaining in Project One Circle is invaluable, and the leadership development we're seeing in our partner communities is even more essential. We're so proud of the equitable and inclusive future this project is working to create."

About Lambton College

Located on the beautiful homeland that is the traditional territory of the Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Odawa First Nations, for over 50 years, Lambton College has been a ground-breaking institution. Lambton College is a national leader in applied research, teaching methodologies, experiential learning opportunities and future-facing educational innovations. With 13,000+ students from 20 countries around the world, two main campuses in Sarnia, Ontario, and a growing roster of more than 90 diploma, certificate and degree programs, Lambton College offers students flexible learning options with a broad range of programs and courses that incorporate elements of classroom, mobile, hybrid and accelerated educational alternatives.

Lambton College ranks #1 in Ontario and #2 in Canada for Research in 2020 in addition to maintaining a ranking within the top 3 Colleges for Research for five straight years.

At Lambton College, we're proud of where we have been, but more importantly, where we are going, together. With Caring and Vitality as two of our core values at Lambton College, you know you'll be joining a team of passionate and fun colleagues.

