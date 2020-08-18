Lallemand Plant Care launches game-changing soybean inoculant in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lallemand Plant Care Canada introduces LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID SOYBEAN to the Canadian soybean market. The new liquid soybean inoculant combines two unique strains of nitrogen fixing bacteria to enhance soybean growth and yield, and brings a new active ingredient to Canadian soils.

"LALFIX PROYIELD LIQUID SOYBEAN is a game changer when it comes to soybean inoculants in Canada," says Scott Gray, Commercial Manager Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "The new liquid soybean inoculant utilizes two unique strains of Bradyrhizobium elkanii – new to Canadian soils – along with proven Delftia acidovorans to bring soybean growers an innovative inoculant that sets the standard for performance."

The two strains of Bradyrhizobium elkanii deliver more N fixation through better utilization of the nitrogenase enzyme. This, together with a very efficient rhizobia, provides dense, early nodulation dispersed over the crown and lateral roots compared to competitive inoculants. The Delftia acidovorans solubilizes iron in the soybean rhizosphere and stimulates root and root hair development, helping the plant access more water and nutrients.

The unique combination of rhizobia elkanii and delftia ultimately delivers significant on-plant shoot growth, early greening and vigour to get soybeans off to the best start possible and increase yield potential.

"This is a new technology for growers, and with its registration Lallemand Plant Care is setting the inoculant bar higher," adds Gray.

About Lallemand

Lallemand develops, manufactures and markets high-value yeast, bacteria and fungi products for the plant care market. Lallemand specializes in rhizosphere inoculants, foliar biostimulants and biopesticides. Using sound science and empirical know-how, Lallemand selects the right strains for the right applications to have the greatest impact for their partners and customers. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.crops.lallemandplantcare.com.

