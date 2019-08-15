Lallemand Plant Care grows its granular inoculant line-up in Canada with two new spherical formulations that enhance nodulation and seeding efficiency in Soybeans and Pulses.

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Lallemand Plant Care has expanded its soybean, and pea and lentil inoculant portfolio in Canada with the launch of LALFIX® Duo FS Soybean and LALFIX® Duo FS Pea and Lentil spherical granular inoculants, recently registered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Both products will be commercially available in September 2019.

"Lallemand Plant Care offers a broad portfolio of easy to use inoculants and biological innovations that increase nitrogen fixation and enhance nutrient and water uptake while increasing the yield genetic potential of the seed," said Nathan Wright, Commercial Director of North America, Lallemand Plant Care. "With the addition of these two spherical formulations: LALFIX® Duo FS Soybean and LALFIX® Duo FS Pea and Lentil, we offer Canadian growers an even broader portfolio that will get them off to a strong start next season."

LALFIX® Duo FS for Enhanced Seeding Efficiency, Nitrogen Fixation and Increased Yield

With the launch of LALFIX® Duo FS Soybean and LALFIX® Duo FS Pea and Lentil spherical formulation, Lallemand Plant Care sets new standards for granular inoculation. These are the first spherical inoculant formulations in the market, proven to enhance the placement and survival of the two active strains of Rhizobium leguminosarum for pea and lentil and Bradyrhizobium japonicum for soybeans, improving nodulation and nitrogen fixation in both crops.

"Soybean growers can benefit from LALFIX® Duo FS, as it delivers increased root nodulation combined with an easy-to-use formulation for an overall healthier soybean and pulse plant," said Matt Pfarr, Technical Marketing, Lallemand Plant Care. Scott Gray, Commercial Manager in Canada, added that: "The use of two highly effective strains increases overall nodulation and maximizes nitrogen fixation potential. Furthermore, the unique spherical formulation will allow growers to use a lower granular rate with reduced dust and increased flowability."

With this new and improved inoculant carrier and enhanced nodulation, LALFIX® Duo FS inoculants deliver more nitrogen, increase nutrient uptake, and increase yield potential.

Always read and follow label directions.

LALFIX® is a registered trademarks of Lallemand Plant Care.

Lallemand

Lallemand is a privately owned company specializing in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of yeast, bacteria and other microorganisms for use in agriculture, human nutrition, animal nutrition, baking, oenology, brewing, distilled spirits, biofuels, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. Lallemand has over 4,000 employees located in more than 40 countries.

