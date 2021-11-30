Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp to Miss Filing Deadline for Third Quarter Statements

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (TSXV: LHIC) (the "Corporation" or "Lakeview") announced today that it will not be able to meet the filing date of November 30, 2021, as provided in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Requirements, for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents: (i) interim financial statements for the 3-month period ended November 30, 2021; (ii) management's discussion & analysis for the 3-month period ended November 30, 2021 and (iii) certification of filings under section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

The default is due primarily to the unexpected absence of the Corporation's senior corporate accountant due to serious family health issues.

Other than disclosed in the Corporation's press releases, there have been no material business developments since November 10, 2021, when the Corporation filed notice of its outstanding securities and assumption of certain debt.

About the Corporation

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

For further information: Rudy Beyer, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (204) 975-0623, Fax: (204) 957-1697, Email [email protected]

